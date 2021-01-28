NEW YORK and ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing global executive search firm, has hired industry icon, Mark Viner, to lead and grow the firm’s Interim Solutions division.

Mark Viner started his career with Deloitte and had progressive roles with Harris Corporation, Disney, and Planet Hollywood before becoming the CFO of Dreams, Inc. (subsequently acquired by Fanatics). From industry, he joined RGP in their interim solutions area where he supported on demand talent needs. After leaving RGP, he joined a search boutique, StevenDouglas, as the President of Interim Resources and helped build this profitable and successful division for 14 years, before joining ZRG in his new role.

Interim Solutions is ZRG’s full-service solution for short-term and time-bounded talent needs, especially within Finance, Accounting, and HR divisions providing senior level strategic bandwidth. ZRG currently offers interim talent for strategy and transformation work, through the acquisition of Holker Watkin in the UK. Holker Watkin focuses on talent from top strategy consulting firms to provide high end project work. With Mark’s hiring, ZRG will focus on building additionally talent capacity in finance, accounting, and HR.

In addition to doing interim CFO, controller, VP of Finance and FP&A roles, Interim Solutions will seamlessly and transparently assist clients with due diligence and integration for acquisitions, IPO readiness, SEC reporting, complex tax accounting, internal and external audit preparedness and execution, and preparation of annual budgets and forecasts, among other time-sensitive needs. The business will have a strong focus on supporting private equity-backed companies with on-demand talent, complementing the current ZRG executive search work with private equity backed portfolio companies.

“We are committed to building our interim services offerings globally to support and augment the senior level mandates we address each day with our clients. The nature of the workforce is changing and having senior level resources for project work is often the right solution to address critical needs in accounting, finance, and HR,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “Mark Viner has previously built a successful business from scratch, and we are looking forward to investing into this area to become a premier talent provider for interim and on-demand needs.”

“Building Interim Solutions at ZRG gives me a new challenge to meet, which is something I’ve enjoyed throughout my career in both PE-backed and publicly traded companies. I am eager to support the broader ZRG network and bring this piece of the total search and staffing package online,” Mark Viner, President of ZRG Interim Solutions, said. “The deep relationships ZRG enjoys with private equity clients, where we are doing CFO and CEO work for portfolio companies, will certainly pave the way to introduce our expanded capability and help our clients achieve great outcomes through our interim services offerings.”

“PE-backed firms have to move fast to solve problems, improve results, and tackle projects,” added Rich Herman, Global Practice Leader of ZRG’s Private Equity practice. “While we do a tremendous number of permanent financial executive searches for companies with capital sponsors, having strategic bandwidth to deal with short term and project needs for our PE backed clients is critical.”

“Not only can we address interim CFO needs while we do our executive search work, we will also be helping our newly placed CFO’s with resources to be successful quickly,” Herman said. “This could be in the form of adding talent to support a sale process, integration work or to speed up a system implementations or advance reporting requirements. We are thrilled to expand our offerings with Mark Viner leading the charge.”

About ZRG

Since 1999, ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about identifying top talent, and for over 20 years, clients have trusted us to recruit top talent around the world. Today, ZRG is the fastest-growing global firm in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. ZRG’s sole focus is to match clients with the right leaders by leveraging technological innovation, years of experience, and our ability to identify quality candidates.