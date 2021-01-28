Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Home Decor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A new study on the global online home decor market has been published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global online home decor market. this study offers valuable information about the global online home decor market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period 2020 - 2030.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) have been elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global online home decor market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players has also been featured in this study on the global online home decor market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global online home decor market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global online home decor market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered in this Online Home Decor Market Study

What are the key factors influencing the online home decor market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the global online home decor market between 2018 and 2030?

What is the future scope and changing trends in technologies in the global online home decor market?

Which factors will impede the growth of the global online home decor market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global online home decor market?

Research Methodology - Online Home Decor Market



A unique research methodology has been utilized to conduct a comprehensive research on the growth of the global online home decor market and arrive at conclusions on the future growth prospects of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the drawn conclusions.



Secondary sources referred to by analysts during the production of the global online home decor market report include statistics from company annual reports, SEC filings, company websites, World Bank database, investor presentations, regulatory databases, government publications, and industry white papers. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, products portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, and market intelligence managers, who contributed to the production of this study on the online home decor market as a primary source.



These primary and secondary sources provided exclusive information during interviews, which serves as a validation from online home decor industry leaders. Access to an extensive internal repository and external proprietary databases allows this report to address specific details and questions about the global online home decor market with accuracy. The study also uses the top-down approach to assess the numbers for each segment and the bottom-up approach to counter-validate them. This has helped in making this estimates on the future prospects of the global online home decor market more reliable and accurate.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



Section 2. Assumptions



Section 3. Research Methodology



Section 4. Executive Summary



Section 5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Regulations & Guidelines

5.5. Key Market Indicators

5.5.1. Overall Decor Industry Overview

5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. Value Chain Analysis

5.9. Global Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018 - 2030

5.9.1. Market Value Projections (Us$ Bn)

5.9.2. Market Volume Projections (Million Units)



Section 6. Global Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units ) Forecast, by Product Type, 2018 - 2030

6.2.1. Furniture

6.2.1.1. Living Room

6.2.1.2. Dining Room

6.2.1.3. Bedroom

6.2.1.4. Kitchen

6.2.1.5. Others

6.2.2. Textiles

6.2.2.1. Bed Linen

6.2.2.2. Bath Linen

6.2.2.3. Kitchen Linen

6.2.2.4. Upholstery

6.2.2.5. Others

6.2.3. Flooring

6.2.3.1. Ceramic and Stone Tiles

6.2.3.2. Wood & Laminate

6.2.3.3. Vinyl Flooring

6.2.3.4. Carpet & Rugs

6.2.3.5. Others

6.2.4. Wall Decor

6.2.4.1. Wall Stickers

6.2.4.2. Hanging

6.2.4.3. Frame Works

6.2.4.4. Metal Works

6.2.4.5. Shelves

6.2.4.6. Others

6.2.5. Lighting

6.2.5.1. Chandeliers

6.2.5.2. Lamps & Shades

6.2.5.3. Light Bulbs

6.2.5.4. Others

6.2.6. Others

6.3. Incremental Opportunity, by Product Type



Section 7. Global Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Price Category

7.1. Overview

7.2. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Price Category, 2018 - 2030

7.2.1. Mass

7.2.2. Premium

7.3. Incremental Opportunity, by Price Category



Section 8. Global Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Overview

8.2. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030

8.2.1. E-Commerce Websites

8.2.2. Company-Owned Website

8.3. Incremental Opportunity, by Distribution Channel



Section 9. Global Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Overview

9.2. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2030

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia-Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa

9.2.5. South America

9.3. Incremental Opportunity, by Region



Section 10. North America Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Regional Snapshot

10.2. Brand Analysis

10.3. Consumer Buying Behavior

10.4. Macroeconomic Factors

10.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.6. Price Trend Analysis

10.7. Key Trends Analysis

10.8. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units ) Forecast, by Product Type, 2018 - 2030

10.9. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Price Category, 2018 - 2030

10.10. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030

10.11. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn) (Million Units) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region , 2018 - 2030

10.12. Incremental Opportunity Analysis



Section 11. Europe Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Regional Snapshot

11.2. Brand Analysis

11.3. Consumer Buying Behavior

11.4. Macroeconomic Factors

11.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.6. Price Trend Analysis

11.7. Key Trends Analysis

11.8. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units ) Forecast, by Product Type, 2018 - 2030

11.9. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Price Category, 2018 - 2030

11.10. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030

11.11. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn) (Million Units) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030

11.12. Incremental Opportunity Analysis



Section 12. Asia-Pacific Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Regional Snapshot

12.2. Brand Analysis

12.3. Consumer Buying Behavior

12.4. Macroeconomic Factors

12.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.6. Price Trend Analysis

12.7. Key Trends Analysis

12.8. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units ) Forecast, by Product Type, 2018 - 2030

12.9. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Price Category, 2018 - 2030

12.10. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030

12.11. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn) (Million Units) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030

12.12. Incremental Opportunity Analysis



Section 13. Middle East & Africa Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Regional Snapshot

13.2. Brand Analysis

13.3. Consumer Buying Behavior

13.4. Macroeconomic Factors

13.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

13.6. Price Trend Analysis

13.7. Key Trends Analysis

13.8. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units ) Forecast, by Product Type, 2018 - 2030

13.9. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Price Category, 2018 - 2030

13.10. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030

13.11. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn) (Million Units) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030

13.12. Incremental Opportunity Analysis



Section 14. South America Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Regional Snapshot

14.2. Brand Analysis

14.3. Consumer Buying Behavior

14.4. Macroeconomic Factors

14.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

14.6. Price Trend Analysis

14.7. Key Trends Analysis

14.8. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units ) Forecast, by Product Type, 2018 - 2030

14.9. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Price Category, 2018 - 2030

14.10. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030

14.11. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn) (Million Units) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030

14.12. Incremental Opportunity Analysis



Section 15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

15.2. Market Share Analysis (%)

15.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview, Go-To-Market Strategy)

15.3.1. Ikea

15.3.2. the Home Depot, Inc.

15.3.3. Kimball International

15.3.4. Herman Miller, Inc.

15.3.5. Ashley Home Stores, Ltd.

15.3.6. Home24 Se

15.3.7. Lowe's Companies, Inc.

15.3.8. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

15.3.9. Springs Window Fashions

15.3.10. Pepperfry



Section 16. Key Takeaways

16.1. Identification of Potential Market Spaces

16.1.1. Type

16.1.2. Price Category

16.1.3. Geography

16.2. Understanding the Buying Process of the Customers

16.2.1. Preferred Type

16.2.2. Preferred Mode of Buying Products

16.2.3. Preferred Pricing

16.2.4. Target Audience

16.3. Prevailing Market Risks

16.3.1. Price Sensitivity

16.3.2. Competition

16.3.3. Limited Quality Consciousness



