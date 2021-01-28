Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Home Decor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new study on the global online home decor market has been published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global online home decor market. this study offers valuable information about the global online home decor market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period 2020 - 2030.
Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) have been elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global online home decor market during the forecast period.
An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players has also been featured in this study on the global online home decor market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global online home decor market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global online home decor market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.
Key Questions Answered in this Online Home Decor Market Study
Research Methodology - Online Home Decor Market
A unique research methodology has been utilized to conduct a comprehensive research on the growth of the global online home decor market and arrive at conclusions on the future growth prospects of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the drawn conclusions.
Secondary sources referred to by analysts during the production of the global online home decor market report include statistics from company annual reports, SEC filings, company websites, World Bank database, investor presentations, regulatory databases, government publications, and industry white papers. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, products portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, and market intelligence managers, who contributed to the production of this study on the online home decor market as a primary source.
These primary and secondary sources provided exclusive information during interviews, which serves as a validation from online home decor industry leaders. Access to an extensive internal repository and external proprietary databases allows this report to address specific details and questions about the global online home decor market with accuracy. The study also uses the top-down approach to assess the numbers for each segment and the bottom-up approach to counter-validate them. This has helped in making this estimates on the future prospects of the global online home decor market more reliable and accurate.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
Section 2. Assumptions
Section 3. Research Methodology
Section 4. Executive Summary
Section 5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.3. Key Trends Analysis
5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis
5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis
5.4. Regulations & Guidelines
5.5. Key Market Indicators
5.5.1. Overall Decor Industry Overview
5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.8. Value Chain Analysis
5.9. Global Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018 - 2030
5.9.1. Market Value Projections (Us$ Bn)
5.9.2. Market Volume Projections (Million Units)
Section 6. Global Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type
6.1. Overview
6.2. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units ) Forecast, by Product Type, 2018 - 2030
6.2.1. Furniture
6.2.1.1. Living Room
6.2.1.2. Dining Room
6.2.1.3. Bedroom
6.2.1.4. Kitchen
6.2.1.5. Others
6.2.2. Textiles
6.2.2.1. Bed Linen
6.2.2.2. Bath Linen
6.2.2.3. Kitchen Linen
6.2.2.4. Upholstery
6.2.2.5. Others
6.2.3. Flooring
6.2.3.1. Ceramic and Stone Tiles
6.2.3.2. Wood & Laminate
6.2.3.3. Vinyl Flooring
6.2.3.4. Carpet & Rugs
6.2.3.5. Others
6.2.4. Wall Decor
6.2.4.1. Wall Stickers
6.2.4.2. Hanging
6.2.4.3. Frame Works
6.2.4.4. Metal Works
6.2.4.5. Shelves
6.2.4.6. Others
6.2.5. Lighting
6.2.5.1. Chandeliers
6.2.5.2. Lamps & Shades
6.2.5.3. Light Bulbs
6.2.5.4. Others
6.2.6. Others
6.3. Incremental Opportunity, by Product Type
Section 7. Global Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Price Category
7.1. Overview
7.2. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Price Category, 2018 - 2030
7.2.1. Mass
7.2.2. Premium
7.3. Incremental Opportunity, by Price Category
Section 8. Global Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
8.1. Overview
8.2. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030
8.2.1. E-Commerce Websites
8.2.2. Company-Owned Website
8.3. Incremental Opportunity, by Distribution Channel
Section 9. Global Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Overview
9.2. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2030
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia-Pacific
9.2.4. Middle East & Africa
9.2.5. South America
9.3. Incremental Opportunity, by Region
Section 10. North America Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Regional Snapshot
10.2. Brand Analysis
10.3. Consumer Buying Behavior
10.4. Macroeconomic Factors
10.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.6. Price Trend Analysis
10.7. Key Trends Analysis
10.8. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units ) Forecast, by Product Type, 2018 - 2030
10.9. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Price Category, 2018 - 2030
10.10. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030
10.11. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn) (Million Units) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region , 2018 - 2030
10.12. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
Section 11. Europe Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Regional Snapshot
11.2. Brand Analysis
11.3. Consumer Buying Behavior
11.4. Macroeconomic Factors
11.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
11.6. Price Trend Analysis
11.7. Key Trends Analysis
11.8. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units ) Forecast, by Product Type, 2018 - 2030
11.9. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Price Category, 2018 - 2030
11.10. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030
11.11. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn) (Million Units) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
11.12. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
Section 12. Asia-Pacific Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Regional Snapshot
12.2. Brand Analysis
12.3. Consumer Buying Behavior
12.4. Macroeconomic Factors
12.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
12.6. Price Trend Analysis
12.7. Key Trends Analysis
12.8. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units ) Forecast, by Product Type, 2018 - 2030
12.9. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Price Category, 2018 - 2030
12.10. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030
12.11. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn) (Million Units) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
12.12. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
Section 13. Middle East & Africa Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Regional Snapshot
13.2. Brand Analysis
13.3. Consumer Buying Behavior
13.4. Macroeconomic Factors
13.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
13.6. Price Trend Analysis
13.7. Key Trends Analysis
13.8. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units ) Forecast, by Product Type, 2018 - 2030
13.9. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Price Category, 2018 - 2030
13.10. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030
13.11. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn) (Million Units) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
13.12. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
Section 14. South America Online Home Decor Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Regional Snapshot
14.2. Brand Analysis
14.3. Consumer Buying Behavior
14.4. Macroeconomic Factors
14.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
14.6. Price Trend Analysis
14.7. Key Trends Analysis
14.8. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units ) Forecast, by Product Type, 2018 - 2030
14.9. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Price Category, 2018 - 2030
14.10. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030
14.11. Online Home Decor Market Size (Us$ Bn) (Million Units) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030
14.12. Incremental Opportunity Analysis
Section 15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard
15.2. Market Share Analysis (%)
15.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview, Go-To-Market Strategy)
15.3.1. Ikea
15.3.2. the Home Depot, Inc.
15.3.3. Kimball International
15.3.4. Herman Miller, Inc.
15.3.5. Ashley Home Stores, Ltd.
15.3.6. Home24 Se
15.3.7. Lowe's Companies, Inc.
15.3.8. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
15.3.9. Springs Window Fashions
15.3.10. Pepperfry
Section 16. Key Takeaways
16.1. Identification of Potential Market Spaces
16.1.1. Type
16.1.2. Price Category
16.1.3. Geography
16.2. Understanding the Buying Process of the Customers
16.2.1. Preferred Type
16.2.2. Preferred Mode of Buying Products
16.2.3. Preferred Pricing
16.2.4. Target Audience
16.3. Prevailing Market Risks
16.3.1. Price Sensitivity
16.3.2. Competition
16.3.3. Limited Quality Consciousness
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2f7vc
