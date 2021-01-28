Rockville, Md., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthew Strobl has joined Abt Associates as vice president, Data Capture Strategies and Innovation. In this role, he’ll help lead strategic planning, business development, and innovation for Abt’s data science, surveys, and enabling technologies (DSET) division.

Strobl brings more than 20 years of experience in the research industry, having provided comprehensive scientific and technical solutions to most major federal departments and agencies—including the Departments of Health and Human Services, Commerce, and Energy—state governments, commercial firms, foundations, and major development banks. His background in psychology has focused on human judgment and decision science as well as testing and measurement, while his work in business operations has sought to blend management principles with behavioral science and data analytics. In addition to strategy and innovation, his experience includes market and competitive intelligence, partnership development, capture and proposal work, and project management.

“Matt’s unique set of experiences and innovative perspectives are critical as Abt continues to evolve to help our clients meet the challenges of the ever-changing data landscape,” said Michael Link, vice president, DSET.

Prior to joining Abt, Strobl spent nearly 15 years with RTI International, where he held several roles, most recently leading strategy and innovation for RTI’s largest business unit. He previously directed qualitative and quantitative research for Pan Atlantic- SMS Group, a strategic consulting firm, and supported longitudinal research conducted by the Boston University School of Public Health and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Strobl earned his MBA in Analytics from East Carolina University. He received his M.A. in Psychology from Brandeis University, and his B.A. (also in Psychology) from Colby College.

