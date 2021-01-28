Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microcars - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Microcars market accounted for $2.30 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.97 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.



Rising development through rapid industrialization are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the impact of COVID-19 on automotive sector is restraining the market growth.



Microcar term is commonly utilized for the smallest size of cars with three or four wheels and often have engine lesser than 700cc. Some of the example of the microcar is bubble cars, quadricycles, cycle cars etc. Microcars have hassle-free registrations and licensing as compared to normal cars.



Based on the drive, the all-wheel drive (AWD) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it helps increase fuel efficiency, improve traction, and control of the vehicle. Rise in demand for small and lightweight passenger vehicles in order to raise the fuel-efficiency of the vehicle is projected to boost the microcars market across the globe.



By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to high population, rising disposable income, cost sensitiveness owing to constrained spending habits. The customers in this region prefer to buy smaller cars as they are affordable and economical to maintain for middleclass people.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Microcars Market, By Wheel

5.1 Introduction

5.2 3-wheel Microcar

5.3 4-wheel Microcar



6 Global Microcars Market, By Fuel Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electric

6.3 Hybrid

6.4 Petrol/Diesel

6.5 Alternate Fuel



7 Global Microcars Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Distribution Channel

7.3 Direct Channel



8 Global Microcars Market, By Drive

8.1 Introduction

8.2 2WD/1WD

8.3 All-Wheel Drive (AWD)



9 Global Microcars Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial Cars

9.3 Personal Cars



10 Global Microcars Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 BMW AG.

12.2 Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd.

12.3 Hyundai

12.4 Daimler AG

12.5 Group PSA

12.6 Groupe Renault SA

12.7 Honda Motor Company

12.8 LIGIER Group.

12.9 Mahindra & Mahindra

12.10 Mazda Motor Corporation

12.11 Piaggio & C. Spa

12.12 Subaru

12.13 Suzuki Motor Corporation

12.14 Tata Motors

12.15 Toyota Motor Corporation



