NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindmarker, the leading provider of corporate training retention technology, today announced that it has closed an oversubscribed multi-million dollar round of funding from existing investors while adding four new executives to its leadership team: Charlie Driggs as Head of Customer Success, Rob Swint as Head of Marketing, Shaun Crimmins as Head of Sales, and Jon Pysz as Head of Finance and Operations. In addition, Gary Trainor will be joining the Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board.



The new funding follows a 2020 fiscal year where Mindmarker acquired 6 new Fortune 500 enterprise clients and grew headcount by over 40%, with a focus on customer service and engineering resources. In a year marked by uncertainty and shifting priorities in the corporate training and development market, Mindmarker continued to add significant new customers and hit record highs in the number of active users on its learning retention platform.

This most recent investment will help fund new product innovation and expand the Mindmarker platform’s capabilities for making corporate training more effective.

“With the shift to remote work and virtual learning, we are seeing even stronger need for technology that helps employees retain and apply corporate training. Companies want to see a tangible business impact from their training programs, and Mindmarker delivers that,” said David Froelich, CEO at Mindmarker. “This round of funding coupled with the addition of Gary Trainor and our new leadership team gives us a strong foundation for our next stage of growth.”

Gary Trainor joins Mindmarker’s Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board. Trainor brings over 40 years experience operating successful companies in the human capital management sector, including senior executive and CEO positions at ADP, First Data Corp., Infinisource Holdings, and Viventium.





joins Mindmarker’s Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board. Trainor brings over 40 years experience operating successful companies in the human capital management sector, including senior executive and CEO positions at ADP, First Data Corp., Infinisource Holdings, and Viventium. Charlie Driggs will be responsible for service delivery, customer satisfaction, and customer retention within Mindmarker’s customer base. Driggs brings over 10 years experience in managing customer success teams at high growth SaaS technology companies, including leadership roles at Buildium and Toast.





will be responsible for service delivery, customer satisfaction, and customer retention within Mindmarker’s customer base. Driggs brings over 10 years experience in managing customer success teams at high growth SaaS technology companies, including leadership roles at Buildium and Toast. Rob Swint will lead the company’s go-to-market strategy, focusing on large enterprise organizations and training delivery partners. Swint brings 20 years experience in technology sales and marketing, most recently as the owner of a consulting practice advising Boston-area technology firms. Prior to consulting, he led product marketing at Endeca Technologies, a search technology which was acquired by Oracle in 2011.





will lead the company’s go-to-market strategy, focusing on large enterprise organizations and training delivery partners. Swint brings 20 years experience in technology sales and marketing, most recently as the owner of a consulting practice advising Boston-area technology firms. Prior to consulting, he led product marketing at Endeca Technologies, a search technology which was acquired by Oracle in 2011. Shaun Crimmins will lead all new revenue generation efforts derived from customers, partners, and new logos. Crimmins brings a long tenure in SaaS/technology sales, with a history of building teams and exceeding revenue goals at high growth start-up companies such as Apptopia, Midaxo, and Hubspot.





will lead all new revenue generation efforts derived from customers, partners, and new logos. Crimmins brings a long tenure in SaaS/technology sales, with a history of building teams and exceeding revenue goals at high growth start-up companies such as Apptopia, Midaxo, and Hubspot. Jonathan Pysz takes over responsibility for all financial and business operations, including HR, IT, legal, facilities, and other operational duties in support of the company. Pysz brings over 15 years experience in finance and operations, most recently in leadership roles for SaaS businesses in cybersecurity, telecommunications, e-commerce and the automotive industries. He takes over this position from Paul Geary, who will continue to consult with the company on a limited basis.



About Mindmarker

Mindmarker delivers technology that helps corporate training teams increase learning retention and employee behavior change. Mindmarker’s innovative cloud technology makes corporate training more effective by engaging employees with short activities throughout their learning journey via web browser and mobile devices. These activities prepare learners for training, reinforce what they learned, and measure behavior change. Companies that use Mindmarker see 4x higher learning retention and application of new skills, frequently resulting in higher sales, productivity, and employee satisfaction. That’s why more than 30 of the Fortune 500 use Mindmarker to make their corporate training programs stick. For more information, visit www.mindmarker.com