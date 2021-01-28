NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mindmarker, the leading provider of corporate training retention technology, today announced that it has closed an oversubscribed multi-million dollar round of funding from existing investors while adding four new executives to its leadership team: Charlie Driggs as Head of Customer Success, Rob Swint as Head of Marketing, Shaun Crimmins as Head of Sales, and Jon Pysz as Head of Finance and Operations. In addition, Gary Trainor will be joining the Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board.
The new funding follows a 2020 fiscal year where Mindmarker acquired 6 new Fortune 500 enterprise clients and grew headcount by over 40%, with a focus on customer service and engineering resources. In a year marked by uncertainty and shifting priorities in the corporate training and development market, Mindmarker continued to add significant new customers and hit record highs in the number of active users on its learning retention platform.
This most recent investment will help fund new product innovation and expand the Mindmarker platform’s capabilities for making corporate training more effective.
“With the shift to remote work and virtual learning, we are seeing even stronger need for technology that helps employees retain and apply corporate training. Companies want to see a tangible business impact from their training programs, and Mindmarker delivers that,” said David Froelich, CEO at Mindmarker. “This round of funding coupled with the addition of Gary Trainor and our new leadership team gives us a strong foundation for our next stage of growth.”
Mindmarker delivers technology that helps corporate training teams increase learning retention and employee behavior change. Mindmarker’s innovative cloud technology makes corporate training more effective by engaging employees with short activities throughout their learning journey via web browser and mobile devices. These activities prepare learners for training, reinforce what they learned, and measure behavior change. Companies that use Mindmarker see 4x higher learning retention and application of new skills, frequently resulting in higher sales, productivity, and employee satisfaction. That’s why more than 30 of the Fortune 500 use Mindmarker to make their corporate training programs stick. For more information, visit www.mindmarker.com
