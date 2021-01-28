New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Television Broadcasting Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009785/?utm_source=GNW

05 billion in 2020 to $234.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $296.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The television broadcasting market consists of the revenues from broadcasting images together with sound, and producing or transmitting visual programming to affiliated broadcast television stations, which in turn broadcast the programs to the public on a predetermined schedule, of entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate television broadcasting studios and facilities for the programming and transmission of programs to the public. Programming may originate in their own studio, from an affiliated network, or from external sources. The television broadcasting market is segmented into television station and television network.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global television broadcasting market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global television broadcasting market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global television broadcasting market.



Many studios are increasing their budgets for TV shows to produce high quality content. Since studios now have many platforms to generate revenues, studios are willing to invest on producing high quality content. For example, Netflix invested about £100million on the TV series The Crown. Thus, the demand for quality content and the availability of multiple a such as video on demand platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, mobile applications and web portals to generate revenues encouraged studios to produce TV shows with high budgets.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009785/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001