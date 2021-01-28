Covina CA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sepsis diagnostics market accounted for US$ 530.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1070 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1%. The growth of the healthcare sector at a significant pace and government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities are expected to fuel the sepsis diagnostics market growth in the forecast period. Key players are investing in the research and development of technologically advanced medical examination systems to facilitate sepsis diagnostics market growth.

The report "Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Product Type (Instruments, Blood Culture Media, Assay Kits and Reagents and Software), By Technology (Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, Biomarkers, and Others), By Pathogens (Bacterial, Fungal and Others), By End-User (Pathology Laboratories, Hospitals, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes, and Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis And Forecast Till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year about 1.7 million people develop sepsis in the US.

In May 2018, T2 Biosystems, Inc. got the U.S. FDA approval for its T2Bacteria Panel, anticipated for the recognition of specific sepsis-causing bacterial pathogens in human blood samples.

In January 2019, FEAT and the Scottish Government started a Scotland-wide campaign to raise community awareness related to signs and symptoms of sepsis. The main agenda is to equip the public with the knowledge and funding research to help the medical community into sepsis-related deadly public health issues.

Analyst View:



The growing number of patients suffering from hospital-acquired infections and increasing mortality rate is likely to propel the demand for technologically advanced sepsis diagnostics products and solutions. Various organizations such as W.H.O., FEAT, and others along with the government are spreading awareness about the life-threatening disease condition which is anticipated to facilitate market growth in the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market”, Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Product Type (Instruments, Blood Culture Media, Assay Kits And Reagents And Software), By Technology (Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, Biomarkers And Others), By Pathogens (Bacterial, Fungal And Others), By End-User (Pathology Laboratories, Hospitals, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes And Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, And The Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis And Forecast Till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global sepsis diagnostics market accounted for US$ 530.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1070 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1%. The global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented based on the product, technology, pathogen, end-users, and region.

By product type, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into instruments, blood culture media, assay kits and reagents, and software.

By technology, the market is segmented in microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, biomarkers, and others.

By pathogens, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into bacterial, fungal, and others.

By end-user, the target market is segmented into pathology laboratories, hospitals, research laboratories & academic institutes, and others.

By region, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the sepsis diagnostics market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health awareness among people.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global sepsis diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cepheid Inc., Luminex Corporation, T2 Biosystems, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bruker Corporation, Roche Diagnostics Limited, and other players.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

