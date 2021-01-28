Covina CA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sepsis diagnostics market accounted for US$ 530.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1070 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1%. The growth of the healthcare sector at a significant pace and government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities are expected to fuel the sepsis diagnostics market growth in the forecast period. Key players are investing in the research and development of technologically advanced medical examination systems to facilitate sepsis diagnostics market growth.
The report "Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Product Type (Instruments, Blood Culture Media, Assay Kits and Reagents and Software), By Technology (Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, Biomarkers, and Others), By Pathogens (Bacterial, Fungal and Others), By End-User (Pathology Laboratories, Hospitals, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes, and Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis And Forecast Till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
The growing number of patients suffering from hospital-acquired infections and increasing mortality rate is likely to propel the demand for technologically advanced sepsis diagnostics products and solutions. Various organizations such as W.H.O., FEAT, and others along with the government are spreading awareness about the life-threatening disease condition which is anticipated to facilitate market growth in the forecast period.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market”, Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market, By Product Type (Instruments, Blood Culture Media, Assay Kits And Reagents And Software), By Technology (Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, Biomarkers And Others), By Pathogens (Bacterial, Fungal And Others), By End-User (Pathology Laboratories, Hospitals, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes And Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, And The Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis And Forecast Till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global sepsis diagnostics market accounted for US$ 530.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1070 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1%. The global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented based on the product, technology, pathogen, end-users, and region.
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating in the global sepsis diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cepheid Inc., Luminex Corporation, T2 Biosystems, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Bruker Corporation, Roche Diagnostics Limited, and other players.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
Key Topics Covered
