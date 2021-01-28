Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G-Related Service Design and Orchestration: Worldwide Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Communications service providers (CSPs) will invest to modernise their service fulfilment systems in order to become cloud-native and to support dynamic 5G services.



CSP spending on 5G-related service design and orchestration (SDO) systems will grow at a CAGR of 33% to reach USD2.7 billion in 2025.

This report provides:

A forecast for 5G-related spending on service design and orchestration software and services

An overview of the key drivers of spending on 5G-related service design and orchestration software and services.

