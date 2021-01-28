New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009782/?utm_source=GNW

96 billion in 2020 to $199.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $295.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



The database, storage and backup software publishing market consists of sales of database, storage and backup software by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce database, storage and backup software which are software programs or utilities used for creating, editing and maintaining database files and records. It allows users to store data in the form of structured fields, tables and columns, which can then be retrieved directly and/or through programmatic access. The database, storage and backup software market is segmented into database software; middleware software; and storage and backup software.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global database, storage & backup software publishing market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global database, storage & backup software publishing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global database, storage & backup software publishing market.



With technological advances in the cloud computing and continues requirement of updating in-house IT infrastructure, companies are witnessing a rising demand for public cloud platforms. A public cloud is a service based on the standard cloud computing model, in which a service provider makes resources, such as virtual machines (VMs), applications or storage, available to the general public over the Internet. Companies are increasingly opting for public cloud platforms to minimize their costs as public cloud provides services on pay-as-you-go model, the need for organizations to invest in and maintain their own in-house IT resources, and enables scalability to meet workload and user demands.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is expected to drive the database, storage & backup software publishing market in the forecast period as increasing number of people are working from home due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally that restrict gathering of people in public places. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in people working from home by accessing work related systems and applications through the cloud. Uncertainty surrounding the duration of the spread of coronavirus is expected to lead to more companies adopting cloud technology to support their employees working from home, thereby driving market growth.





