New York, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009781/?utm_source=GNW

93 billion in 2020 to $277.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $424.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.



The operating systems & productivity software publishing market consists of sales of operating systems and productivity software publishing by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce operating systems, which are software programs enabling computer hardware to communicate and operate with the computer software; or productivity software publishing, which is an application software used to produce documents, presentations, worksheets, databases, charts, graphs, digital paintings, electronic music and digital video. The operating systems & productivity software publishing market is segmented into operating systems and productivity software publishing.



North America was the largest region in the global operating systems & productivity software publishing market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 38% of the global operating systems & productivity software publishing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global operating systems & productivity software publishing market.



Operating systems and productivity software companies are increasingly offering their products on open source platforms to increase presence in the market and expedite the development process. For instance, according to a survey conducted by Black Duck in 2017, 86% of respondents said that they used open source software to fix bugs or add functionality to a project. According to Allison Randal, President of Open Source Initiative, 78% of companies use open source solutions and 64% participate in open source projects indicating an increase in open source software platforms to build applications. Major companies providing open-source operating system and productivity software includes Canonical Limited, The Document Foundation, Apache Software Foundation, Scribus and Mozilla Corporation.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on the operating systems & productivity software publishing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and employees working for these establishments faced difficulties related to infrastructure and communication owing to lockdowns imposed by governments globally, forcing them to work from home. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the operating systems & productivity software publishing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The operating systems & productivity software publishing market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Smart city technologies uses information and communication technologies to efficiently manage and operate urban services including transportation systems, water supply and law and order. These technologies are enabled through IoT technology. IoT is a convergence of computing devices, mechanical and digital objects. This system facilitates the transfer of data over a network without human interaction and minimal human to computer interaction. As smart cities use a number of electronic devices and communications equipment, the demand for software products is expected to increase. In 2018, APG Algemene Pensioen Groep N.V. announced investment of €250 million in "Smart City Infrastructure Fund", for development of smart city projects across North America, Europe, Australia and other major urban areas in the world. The concept of smart cities is becoming more popular in developing nations too. For instance, more than 1,000 smart city pilot projects are either ready for or are under construction globally and around 500 of these projects are in China.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009781/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001