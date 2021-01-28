MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleLegal , a leading legal operations software provider, today announced significant double-digit percentage revenue growth during 2020 despite challenges from COVID-19. The company saw a slowdown in March and April as the world reacted to the global pandemic, but as the pace of companies’ digital transformation efforts accelerated, business rebounded with the result of record-breaking growth.



SimpleLegal serves industries that were impacted by the pandemic in vastly different ways. Customers in enterprise software, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology – including multiple companies developing and shipping COVID-19 vaccines – leveraged SimpleLegal to accelerate their adoption of technology to deliver enhanced performance from their legal teams to their business units.

“Thanks to a demand for services such as virtual communications, online payments and private equity, we celebrated growth with a number of our customers,” commented Mark Weidick, General Manager of SimpleLegal. “SimpleLegal allowed for effective management of increased legal work and created streamlined legal operations to support business expansion that took place almost overnight.”

Conversely, SimpleLegal customers in real estate, travel and services were most severely affected, forced to adapt to new COVID-19 safety precautions and continually changing regulations while facing sudden and significant loss of revenues. “No matter what challenge the pandemic presented, we never lost focus on how we could help our customers,” shared Nathan Wenzel, founder of SimpleLegal. “Whether helping identify cost savings or partnering with those displaced as a result of COVID-19, our role in the legal ops community goes far beyond providing legal technology.”

2020 Milestones

Additional milestones for SimpleLegal for 2020 include:

Customer Growth – 72 new customers welcomed, which contributed to $3.4B in invoices processed in 2020 while bringing the company’s all-time processed amount to $13.4B.



– 72 new customers welcomed, which contributed to $3.4B in invoices processed in 2020 while bringing the company’s all-time processed amount to $13.4B. Business Expansion – 15 new employees hired, including General Manager Mark Weidick who has demonstrated success for more than two decades in high-tech as a business operator and entrepreneur, with success at both startups and Fortune 500 companies.



– 15 new employees hired, including General Manager Mark Weidick who has demonstrated success for more than two decades in high-tech as a business operator and entrepreneur, with success at both startups and Fortune 500 companies. Product Innovation – 11 new features released for its solutions, including embedded document management to further address the pain points that current and prospective customers in legal operations share.



– 11 new features released for its solutions, including to further address the pain points that current and prospective customers in legal operations share. Customer Savings – Collaborated one-on-one with corporate legal department customers especially hard hit during the pandemic to identify legal operations cost savings, with some customers saving more than $900,000.

“We’ve seen corporate resilience with companies recovering and accelerating during the back half of 2020. We anticipate this will continue into 2021, fueling growth as we continue to release features that solve for key challenges faced by in-house teams and focus on supporting our customers however they need us,” commented Weidick.

To learn more about SimpleLegal, visit www.simplelegal.com or visit here to schedule a demo.

About SimpleLegal

Named by IDC as a Major Player in its MarketScape Reports for enterprise legal management and matter management, SimpleLegal provides a modern legal operations management platform that streamlines how corporate legal departments manage their matters, track and interpret spend and collaborate with vendors and law firms. The company, founded in 2013, is privately held and located in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit www.simplelegal.com .