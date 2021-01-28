Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Gutta-Percha Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gutta-Percha Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 269.5 Mn by 2027.



Gutta-Percha is a material derived from the tree, used to fill a tooth after a root canal procedure. It’s a temperature-sensitive thermoplastic and viscoelastic material that exists in a stiff and solid-state. This can become brittle on prolonged exposure to light and air due to oxidation. Moreover, it becomes soft at 60°C and melts around 95°C to 100°C with partial degradation. The physical properties of gutta-percha include yield strength (1000-1300 psi), resilience (40-80 in/lb), tensile strength (1700-3000 psi), elastic modulus (15,500-28,000 psi), flexibility (0.07-0.12 in/lb), and elongation (%) (170-500).



Nanotechnology has given traction to the gutta-percha demand in endodontics. The Nanodiamond-gutta-percha composite biomaterials were developed to reduce the likelihood of root canal reinfection and to enhance the treatment outcomes. NDs are carbon nanoparticles providing a biocompatible platform for drug delivery by demonstrating antimicrobial activity. Silver nanoparticles coated gutta-percha was introduced with long-term antibacterial activity, low toxicity, good biocompatibility with human cells, and low bacterial resistance.



The global gutta-percha market is segmented based on product type, end-use, and geography. The product type segment is bifurcated into surface-modified gutta-percha, medicated gutta-percha, and nanoparticles enriched gutta-percha. The surface-modified gutta-percha segment is inclusive of resin-coated gutta-percha, glass ionomer coated Gutta-percha, bioceramic coated Gutta-percha and non-thermal plasma gutta-percha. The medicated gutta-percha segment is inclusive of iodoform, calcium hydroxide, chlorhexidine, tetracycline, and cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC). The nanoparticles enriched gutta-percha segment is inclusive of nanodiamond-gutta-percha composite biomaterials, and silver nanoparticles coated gutta-percha. The end-use of gutta-percha held in dental hospitals, dental clinics, dental academic and research institutes.



In 2019, North America held the major share (%) in the gutta-percha market, and the region is also projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The increasing number of patients with dental problems is primarily supporting the market growth. The increasing geriatric population, as well as the fast-food junkie population, is further bolstering the regional market value.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth with a major CAGR (%) over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The increasing number of dental clinics in the developing economies of the region is further propelling the regional market value. The increasing disposable income of people in developing countries is supporting the spending power of people on dental health. The rising oral diseases that increase the risk of causing dental caries and require professional dental care are additional factors bolstering the regional market growth.



Some of the leading competitors are Coltène Whaledent GmbH, Davis Schottlander & Davis, Dentsply Sirona, DiaDent Group International, Essential Dental Systems, FKG Dentaire, Kerr Endodontics, META BIOMED, Micro-Mega, Premier Dental Products Company, Sure endo, and others. Gutta-percha companies have announced mergers & acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations to uplift their position in the gutta-percha industry. Major players are also moving into new regions with advanced technologies for gaining a competitive advantage over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.



Some of the key observations regarding the gutta-percha industry include:

Obtura Spartan Endodontics has introduced Nano Gutta Percha Points in 2016. Nano Gutta Percha Points were made with a newly developed precision manufacturing process and were shaped to correspond precisely to the exact apical size and taper of almost any file system used to shape canals.

In 2015, nanodiamonds have combined with the Gutta-Percha and Functionalized with Amoxicillin, an antibiotic, for Root Canals. Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles have combined nanodiamonds with gutta-percha to create a new composite material that may turn out to be a much better option for root canals than gutta-percha alone.

In 2018, Coltene Holding has acquired two companies with strong positions in the dental market that includes SciCan and Micro-Mega. The strategic acquisition is projected to strengthen COLTENE's market reach and product portfolio in the global market.



