CHANTILLY, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERICAN SYSTEMS has announced it has earned a 2021 National Top Workplaces award, issued by Energage. This is the inaugural year for National Top Workplaces, built on the program’s 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.



Companies on the 2021 National Top Workplaces list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the company’s survey responses against industry benchmarks related to 15 Culture Drivers.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition as a 2021 National Top Workplaces award winner,” said Peter Smith, President and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS. “This reflects the high level of engagement exhibited by our employee-owners and their alignment to our culture of ownership and accountability.”

National Top Workplaces is open to large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the National Top Workplaces survey.

In addition to the overall 2021 National Top Workplaces award, AMERICAN SYSTEMS was recognized as an Industry 2021 Top Workplace in the Technology category and was recognized with the following 2021 Top Workplace Culture Excellence awards: Clued-In Leaders, Top Leaders, Communication, and Innovation.

About AMERICAN SYSTEMS

Founded in 1975, AMERICAN SYSTEMS is a government engineering and IT solutions provider and one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 1,475 employees nationwide. Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Enterprise IT, Acquisition and Lifecycle Support, Engineering and Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DoD, Intel, and civilian government customers. For more information, visit: www.AmericanSystems.com.

Contact:

Michael Dolton

703.968.5287

Mike.Dolton@AmericanSystems.com