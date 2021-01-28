SAN BRUNO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Signal, the leading Employee Communication and Engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Michelle Kerr as Chief Marketing Officer. This announcement comes as the company continues to scale to meet market demand and as companies around the globe increasingly recognize the importance of a more connected workforce.

Previously, Kerr served as CMO for disruptive software companies Lever and Delphix, where her vision and leadership was instrumental in expanding markets and transforming businesses. With a proven track record of scaling companies to IPO, Kerr will assume this critical leadership position to shape the Dynamic Signal story through disruptive marketing strategy—including introducing new technologies that change the way people work, meeting employees and users where they are with visionary communication, and demonstrating the platform’s capabilities to a rapidly-expanding audience.

“At a time when the culture of ‘work’ as we know it is rapidly evolving I’m excited to join a company that’s purpose is to develop a more informed, connected and engaged workforce. After a year of uncertainty and increasingly more disconnected workforces, many employees looked to their employers as sources of truth and critical information and more importantly to provide a virtual sense of belonging. Dynamic Signal’s platform is essential to helping companies build cultures of trust and engagement.”

“Over the last decade, Dynamic Signal has met the needs of global leaders and employees across industries, and reshaped notions of what it means to be part of an organization. While this has always been a core requirement for success, events of the past year have reinforced how truly crucial this purpose really is,” said Eric Brown, Dynamic Signal’s Chief Executive Officer. “From devastating impacts of the pandemic to historic social justice movements and the impact of social media, companies must truly live their values in a way like never before. Welcoming Michelle to the leadership team is a manifestation of Dynamic Signal’s purpose in this highly significant moment.”

About Dynamic Signal

Dynamic Signal is the leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, committed to creating a connected, inclusive, and engaged workforce where people feel valued and empowered to be their best.

From factory workers and field employees, to knowledge workers in any time zone, hundreds of companies across every industry depend on Dynamic Signal’s award-winning mobile, desktop, and web applications to reach each employee and build aligned, productive, actively engaged communities and employee advocates.

Founded in 2010, and based in Silicon Valley, Dynamic Signal integrates with leading enterprise systems such as Microsoft’s SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Azure Active Directory, Salesforce, Workday, and Oracle HCM.

Organizations around the globe trust Dynamic Signal’s technology, services, support, and education to elevate the employee experience and drive transformative business results.

Learn more at www.dynamicsignal.com.

