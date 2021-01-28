Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Diesel Genset Market Research Report: By Power Rating (5 kVA-75 kVA, 76 kVA-375 kVA, 376 kVA-750 kVA, Above 750 kVA), Application ( Commercial, Industrial, Residential) - Industry Share Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian diesel genset market reached a value of $1.105.7 million in 2019 and is expected to advance at a 12.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030)



The market is witnessing growth due to the expanding manufacturing sector and increasing requirement for power for commercial applications in India. When power rating is taken into consideration, the market is divided into 5 kVA-75 kVA, 76 kVA-375 kVA, 376 kVA-750 kVA, and above 750 kVA.



Out of these, the 5 kVA-75 kVA division held a significant share of the market in the past, owing to the high adoption of these gensets in various commercial applications, such as retail outlets, hotels, telecom towers, offices, and malls. Moreover, the government's digitization projects, revival of the commercial real estate sector, and foreign and domestic investments are predicted to lead to the establishment of multi-tenant and single-tenant data centers, which will drive the demand for these diesel gensets.



Based on application, the Indian diesel genset market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial, among which, the commercial category accounted for the largest revenue share of the market in 2019. The category is further projected to contribute the largest revenue to the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of diesel gensets in telecom towers, hospitals, retail outlets, restaurants, malls, and various commercial settings in the country.



Geographically, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh generated the highest revenue in the Indian diesel genset market in 2019. The increasing investment in the telecom sector, swift development of the commercial infrastructure, and rising demand for backup and prime power in residential facilities are creating high demand for generators in these states.



Tamil Nadu is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of major companies and increasing inclination of manufacturers towards capacity expansion.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Power Rating

4.1.1.1 5 kVA-75 kVA

4.1.1.2 76 kVA-375 kVA

4.1.1.3 376 kVA-750 kVA

4.1.1.4 Above 750 kVA

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Commercial

4.1.2.1.1 Retail establishments

4.1.2.1.2 Offices

4.1.2.1.3 Telecom towers

4.1.2.1.4 Hospitals

4.1.2.1.5 Hotels

4.1.2.1.6 Others

4.1.2.2 Industrial

4.1.2.2.1 Manufacturing

4.1.2.2.2 Energy & power

4.1.2.2.3 Others

4.1.2.3 Residential

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Implementation of stringent regulations to curb emissions

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growth in the manufacturing industry

4.3.2.2 Demand for power for commercial applications and construction projects

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Detrimental environmental impact and carcinogenic nature of diesel engine exhausts

4.3.3.2 Growing penetration of electricity grids

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Adoption of PV-diesel hybrid systems

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on India Diesel Genset Market

4.5 Regulatory Analysis

4.5.1 Emission Limits for Diesel Gensets of Power Rating Up To 800 kW

4.5.2 Noise Limits for Diesel Gensets

4.5.2.1 Noise limits for diesel gensets (of power rating up to 1,000 kVA) manufactured on or after January 1, 2005

4.5.2.2 Noise limits for diesel gensets that do not meet the aforementioned criterion

4.5.3 Certification of Diesel Gensets

4.5.3.1 Requirements for the certification of diesel gensets

4.5.3.2 Nodal agencies and authorized agencies



Chapter 5. India Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Power Rating

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Commercial Application

5.2.1.1 By user

5.2.1.2 By power rating

5.2.2 Industrial Application

5.2.2.1 By user

5.2.2.2 By power rating

5.3 By State



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Diesel Genset Offerings of Key Players

6.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

6.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

6.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

6.4.1 Product Launches

6.4.2 Client Wins

6.4.3 Other Developments



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Ashok Leyland Limited

Greaves Cotton Limited

VE Commercial Vehicles Limited

Mahindra Powerol Ltd.

Cummins India Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Kohler Power India Ltd.

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

Escorts Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtaey7





