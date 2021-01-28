SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company today announced the results of a global survey that reveals that the majority of organizations globally lack the internal resources to support critical artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) initiatives.
The survey, “Are Organizations Succeeding at AI and ML?” was conducted in the Americas, APJ and EMEA regions of the world, and indicates that while many organizations are eager to incorporate AI and ML tactics into operations, they typically lack the expertise and existing infrastructure needed to implement mature and successful AI/ML programs.
This study shines a light on the struggle to balance the potential benefits of AI and ML against the ongoing challenges of getting AI/ML initiatives off the ground. While some early adopters are already seeing the benefits of these technologies, others are still trying to navigate common pain points such as lack of internal knowledge, outdated technology stacks, poor data quality or the inability to measure ROI.
Additional key findings of the report include the following:
“In nearly every industry, we’re seeing IT decision-makers turn to artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction,” said Tolga Tarhan, Chief Technology Officer at Rackspace Technology. “But before diving headfirst into an AI/ML initiative, we advise customers to clean their data and data processes — In other words, get the right data into the right systems in a reliable and cost-effective manner. At Rackspace Technology, we’re proud to provide the expertise and strategy necessary to ensure AI/ML projects move beyond the R&D stage and into initiatives with long-term impacts.”
To download the full report, please visit www.rackspace.com/solve/succeeding-ai-ml.
Survey Methodology
Conducted by Coleman Parkes Research in December 2020 and January 2021, the survey is based on the responses of 1,870 IT decision-makers across manufacturing, digital native, financial services, retail, government/public sector, and healthcare sectors in the Americas, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The survey questions covered AI and ML adoption, usage, benefits, impact and future plans.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.
Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com
Rackspace Technology, Inc.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, UNITED STATES
Rackspace_Technology_Logo_RGB_BLK.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: