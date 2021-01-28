Covina CA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmented reality label technology can be considered as the future of security labels, as many security label manufacturers are focused on developing augmented reality security labels to prevent counterfeiting.
The global blockchain based solutions for security labels market accounted for US$ 22,000.2 million in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.3%.
The report "Global Blockchain based solutions for security labels Market, By Identification Method (Bar code, Radio Frequency Identification and Holographic), By End-Use Industry (FMCG, Automotive, Retail, Consumer Electronics and Healthcare), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Increasing advance packaging
Counterfeiting may be a significant concern across the worldwide food and beverage industry, specifically the alcohol industry, and beverage companies worldwide lose over billions of revenue. For instance, alcohol companies in Europe are losing sales revenue of around US$ 3.5 to 4 billion per annum due to counterfeiting of wines and spirits. Advance packaging, which incorporates smart security labeling, can help consumers to see the authenticity of the beverage. This is able to provide consumers with genuine products and enhanced revenue for beverage companies. As a result, companies are implementing smart labeling solutions for alcohol packaging. For instance, Adelphi, a Scotland-based alcohol manufacturing company, has adopted block chain-verified security labeling for its limited-edition single malt bottles. The authenticity of the bottle is often confirmed by scanning the QR code labeled on the neck of the bottle. Furthermore, Beer brand downstream, a beer company, has implemented QR code labeling which is an integral a part of their bottle aesthetic.
Increasing acceptance of blockchain for payments in the retail sector
The increasing acceptance of blockchain for payments in the retail sector is likely to garner the demand during the forecast time period. Numerous retailers and their suppliers have opted to use blockchain to simplify transactional processes and reduce additional expenses. UMT AG, the financial services company based in Germany, entered into an agreement with blockchain specialist Coinsilium to explore the use of blockchain technology in its service areas for retailers concerning B2C payments. Further, online retailers, such as Etsy, have accepted the use of bitcoins for payments. These transitions are anticipated to fuel the blockchain in retail market growth during the forecast timeframe.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Blockchain based solutions for security labels Market”, By Identification Method (Bar code, Radio Frequency Identification and Holographic), By End-Use Industry (FMCG, Automotive, Retail, Consumer Electronics and Healthcare), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global blockchain based solutions for security labels market includes 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., UPM Raflatac, Inc., OpSec Security, Inc., Tesa SE, Brady Corporation, Covectra, Inc., and Mega Fortris (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
