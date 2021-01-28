Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiotherapy Market Research Report: By Type (External Beam, Internal Beam, Systemic), End User (Hospitals, Independent Radiotherapy Centers, Cancer Research Institutes) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global radiotherapy market is projected to attain a revenue of $17,194.4 million by 2030, advancing at an 8.4% CAGR during 2020-2030.



A major factor leading to the growth of the market is the increasing healthcare expenditure around the world. A number of developing and developed countries are significantly investing in the industry for upgrading their healthcare systems.



As per the World Bank Group, the worldwide healthcare expenditure rose to 9.9% of the global gross domestic product in 2017 from 8.6% in 2000. This rise in the healthcare expenditure is predicted to lead to upgraded infrastructure, such as installation of innovative medical systems in different healthcare settings. The disruption of the supply chain, however, due to the current pandemic situation has slowed down the growth of the market across the globe. Lockdown in various parts of the world has resulted in the shutdown of a number of manufacturing facilities.



Geographically, North America dominated the radiotherapy market in the past, owing to the presence of major players, surging expenditure in the healthcare sector, rapid improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, regular strategic developments, and rapid increasing number of cancer cases in Canada and the U.S. The growing number of patients in the region are opening up various opportunities for the companies in the domain.



Some of the key players in the global radiotherapy market are Accuray Incorporated, Elekta AB, Hitachi Ltd., Dickinson and Company, Becton, Ion Beam Applications SA, Provision Healthcare, Isoray Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Mevion Medical Systems Inc., ViewRay Inc., Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Optivus Proton Therapy Inc., and P-Cure Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 External beam

4.1.1.1.1 By product

4.1.1.1.1.1 LINACs

4.1.1.1.1.2 Particle/proton therapy systems

4.1.1.1.1.3 Conventional cobalt-60 teletherapy systems

4.1.1.1.2 By technology

4.1.1.1.2.1 Stereotactic therapy

4.1.1.1.2.2 Image-guided

4.1.1.1.2.3 Intensity-modulated

4.1.1.1.2.4 Particle beam therapy

4.1.1.1.2.5 3D conformal

4.1.1.2 Internal beam

4.1.1.2.1 By product

4.1.1.2.1.1 Seeds

4.1.1.2.1.2 Electronic brachytherapy systems

4.1.1.2.1.3 Afterloaders

4.1.1.2.1.4 Applicators

4.1.1.2.2 By technology

4.1.1.2.2.1 HDR

4.1.1.2.2.2 LDR

4.1.1.2.2.3 PDR

4.1.1.3 Systemic

4.1.2 By End User

4.1.2.1 Hospitals

4.1.2.2 Independent radiotherapy centers

4.1.2.3 Cancer research institutes

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Accelerating evolution in radiotherapy techniques

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Technological advancements in radiation therapy

4.2.2.2 Increasing incidence of cancer

4.2.2.3 Increasing healthcare expenditure

4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Challenges in identifying molecular predictors of response to radiotherapy

4.2.3.2 Lack of skilled personnel

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Untapped markets in low-income countries to generate opportunity

4.2.4.2 Positioning devices to improve radiotherapy and patient experience

4.3 Impact of COVID-19

4.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

4.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Overview for Radiotherapy

4.4.1 U.S.

4.4.2 Canada

4.4.3 Europe

4.4.4 U.K.

4.4.5 APAC

4.4.6 India

4.4.7 LATAM

4.4.8 MEA

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 External Beam Radiotherapy Market, by Product

5.1.2 Internal Beam Radiotherapy Market, by Product

5.1.3 External Beam Radiotherapy Market, by Technology

5.1.4 Internal Beam Radiotherapy Market, by Technology

5.2 By End User

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.3 Key Financial Summary

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

Hitachi Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Ion Beam Applications SA

Isoray Inc.

Provision Healthcare

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

ViewRay Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems Inc.

Optivus Proton Therapy Inc.

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

P-Cure Ltd.

