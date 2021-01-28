BeyondTrust surpassed 20% YoY growth in new bookings, adding new customers and expanding solutions with existing customers



Company continued product innovation, introducing new and expanded cloud solutions

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), demonstrated continued momentum in 2020 through new customer acquisition, growth of its cloud portfolio, and product innovation. In 2020, BeyondTrust grew new bookings by greater than 20%, adding more than 1,550 new customers and expanding implementations with more than 4,400 existing customers.

Key 2020 highlights for BeyondTrust include:

Growing more than 20% YoY in new bookings

Acquiring more than 1,550 new customers and expanded BeyondTrust solutions with more than 4,400 customers

Increasing new Cloud bookings by approximately 279% YoY, and introducing new cloud solutions for securing privileged passwords and removing excessive privileges

Renewing more than 90% of customers, and achieving an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 44 and Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score of more than 94%

Being named a PAM Market leader by Gartner, Forrester, and KuppingerCole

BeyondTrust also continued its innovation leadership in 2020, introducing new cloud solutions and advanced capabilities across its portfolio:

In 2020, BeyondTrust was proud to be recognized for its product and market leadership:

Throughout the year, BeyondTrust continued to grow its talented team, adding approximately 225 new employees globally. Despite the challenges of 2020, BeyondTrust remained committed to creating an exceptional employee experience. In addition to the company receiving the WomenTech “Diversity in Tech Employer Award,” a number of individuals received recognition, including:

In addition, Morey Haber, BeyondTrust CIO and CTO, released the second edition of Privileged Attack Vectors: Building Effective Cyber-Defense Strategies to Protect Organizations as well as the final book in the attack vectors series , Identity Attack Vectors: Implementing an Effective Identity and Access Management Solution . In December, Morey was elected to the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) Executive Advisory Board.

In Q1 2020, the global pandemic saw many organizations scrambling to enable remote access for the vastly expanded group of remote employees and vendors without sacrificing security. BeyondTrust offered free Secure Remote Access solutions to help companies support expanded remote workforce , and was proud that our solutions helped organizations such as Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital manage the transition. According to Susan Flanagan, Senior Manager of IT Service Delivery, “We have been able to meet the demands of supporting home equipment and getting people ready to work so they can continue essential operations for a health care system while building out capacity for surge patients, all while keeping our backbone operational staff safe at home. We would not have been able to accomplish this without BeyondTrust.” We further appreciate the recognition by Germany’s F.A.Z. Institute and Institute for Management and Economic Research as “Heroes in the Crisis” Initiative .

“BeyondTrust had a year of phenomenal success, despite the uncertainties and challenges of 2020. We added a substantial number of new customers, while expanding solutions with existing customers, and made significant strides in our acceleration to cloud. Our proven ability to innovate and grow at scale positions us well as we look forward to navigating continued global challenges in the coming year,” says Matt Dircks, CEO. “Our Universal Privilege Management approach continues to resonate with both the market and our customers, who are at the center of everything we do. I am especially proud of the continued commitment at all levels of the company to driving an exceptional employee culture based on teamwork, humility, and passion.”

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

