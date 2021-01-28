Dublin, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Automotive Telematics Market Research Report: By Product Type, Service, Channel, Vehicle Type, Verticals, Offerings - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The German automotive telematics market is predicted to attain a revenue of $7,748.0 million by 2030, increasing from $1.408.2 million in 2019, progressing at a 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030)



The market is registering growth due to the extensive government support, in terms of regulation and policy formulation, for integrating such systems in automobiles, and rising preference for a safer driving alternative. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into integrated, embedded, and tethered.



Out of all these, the embedded division held the major share of the market in the past, owing to the regulatory policies in the EU that mandating the use of telematics systems. In addition to this, the division is also growing due to the rising demand for cloud-based services and increasing requirement for optimizing cost of service plans. The integrated division is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



When service is taken into consideration, the German automotive telematics market is categorized into vehicle to everything, insurance telematics, safety & security, fleet/asset management, remote diagnostics, and infotainment and navigation. Among these, the safety & security category is predicted to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



The demand for passenger safety in vehicles has risen, owing to the development of automated driving and intelligent transport systems technology. Moreover, governments have taken initiatives for increasing vehicle safety in a number of countries.



In conclusion, the market is registering growth due to need for safer driving options and increasing adoption of telematics solutions in off-highway vehicles.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Market Indicators

4.1 Increasing Adoption of Connected Cars

4.2 Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

4.3 Growth Recovery of Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Sales



Chapter 5. Introduction

5.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

5.2 Definition of Market Segments

5.2.1 By Product Type

5.2.1.1 Embedded

5.2.1.2 Tethered

5.2.1.3 Integrated

5.2.2 By Service

5.2.2.1 Safety and security

5.2.2.2 Infotainment and navigation

5.2.2.3 Remote diagnostics

5.2.2.4 Fleet/asset management

5.2.2.5 Insurance telematics

5.2.2.6 V2X

5.2.2.7 Others

5.2.3 By Channel

5.2.3.1 OEMs

5.2.3.2 Aftermarket

5.2.4 By Vehicle Type

5.2.4.1 Two-wheeler

5.2.4.2 Passenger car

5.2.4.3 Commercial vehicle

5.2.4.4 Construction machines

5.2.5 By Verticals

5.2.5.1 Transportation and logistics

5.2.5.2 Government and utilities

5.2.5.3 Travel and tourism

5.2.5.4 Construction

5.2.5.5 Education

5.2.5.6 Healthcare

5.2.5.7 Media and entertainment

5.2.5.8 Others

5.2.6 By Offerings

5.2.6.1 Hardware

5.2.6.2 Software

5.2.6.3 Services

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Trends

5.4.1.1 Increasing number of partnership and collaborations

5.4.1.2 Increasing adoption of telematics solutions in off-highway vehicles

5.4.2 Drivers

5.4.2.1 Increasing preference towards a safer driving alternative

5.4.2.2 Government support through policy formulation

5.4.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

5.4.3 Restraints

5.4.3.1 Cyberattack and data breach threats

5.4.3.2 Increased vehicle price

5.4.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

5.4.4 Opportunities

5.4.4.1 Deployment of autonomous vehicles

5.4.4.2 Shift toward 5G technology from 4G LTE

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



Chapter 7. Regulatory Landscape

7.1 Germany



Chapter 8. Germany Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Product Type

8.2 By Service

8.3 By Channel

8.4 By Vehicle Type

8.5 By Vertical

8.6 By Offerings



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 List of Players Offerings Telematics Solution

9.1.1 Small Players

9.1.2 Mid-Sized Players

9.1.3 Major players

9.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

9.3 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

9.4 Recent Strategic Developments

9.4.1 Product Launches

9.4.2 Partnerships

9.4.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.4.4 Other Developments



Chapter 10. Company Profile of Major Players

10.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.2 Valeo SA

10.3 Continental AG

10.4 MiX Telematics Ltd.

10.5 Verizon Communications Inc.



Chapter 11. Company Profile of Small and Medium-Size Players

11.1 AREALCONTROL GmbH

11.2 FleetGO Group Ltd.

11.3 MAC & NIL srl

11.4 frameLOGIC PL

11.5 Emixis SA

11.6 CVS Mobile Inc.

11.7 Mireo d.d.

11.8 Axtech AB (redKnows)

11.9 Transpoco

11.10 Loqus Holdings p.l.c.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51hh48





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900