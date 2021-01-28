LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market, as soon as COVID-19 became a global problem, pharmaceutical companies started partnering with biotech companies specializing in antisense and RNAi therapeutics to join the fight against COVID-19. They did this by using targeted therapeutics methods to develop COVID-19 vaccines. In March 2020, global pharmaceutical company Sanofi collaborated with Translate Bio, a clinical stage RNAi therapeutics company based in the US, to develop a novel mRNA vaccine for COVID-19.

As of June 2020, two of the ten top vaccine candidates used RNAi technology for COVID-19 vaccination. These two vaccines were developed by Moderna and NIAD, and BioNTech and Pfizer. These vaccines differ from the traditional vaccines, wherein an infectious pathogen or a part of it is exposed to our body for the body to develop immunity against the pathogen. Instead, in RNA based vaccines, only the genetic instructions for our cells to make viral or bacterial proteins themselves, which builds the immunity in the body.

Two out of the nine vaccines which have currently been approved for the use of vaccine use RNAi technology. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was officially authorized for emergency use in December 2020 after an FDA panel recommended the vaccine's approval. The Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine was granted emergency use authorization on 11th December 2020 as well.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major antisense & RNAi therapeutics companies, antisense & RNAi therapeutics market share by company, antisense & RNAi therapeutics manufacturers, antisense & RNAi therapeutics infrastructure market size, and antisense & RNAi therapeutics market forecasts. The report also covers the global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3389&type=smp

The global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market size reached a value of nearly $3.67 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.2% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $3.67 billion in 2020 to $5.66 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.0%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for antisense and RNAi therapeutics due to COVID-19 which is expected to drive the demand for antisense and RNAi therapeutics. The market is expected to grow to $8.26 billion in in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Before the pandemic, companies in the market were focused on developing cancer therapies and vaccines, but as soon as COVID-19 became a global problem, these companies diverted all their resources for the development of COVID specific vaccines. Major companies in the antisense and RNAi market such as BioNTech and Moderna generated enormous publicity as they were responsible for producing the much-needed COVID-19 vaccines in a relatively short period of time. This is expected to positively impact the growth of the market in the forecast period as well.

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Oncology Drugs Market - By Type (Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Cervical cancer, Kidney cancer, Gastric Cancer, Brain Tumor, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Thyroid cancer, Others), By Drug Class Type (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Hospital Pharmacies, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Drug Classification (Branded, Generic), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

CAR-T Therapy Market - By Target Antigen (CD19 Therapy, CD22 Therapy, BCMA Therapy, Others), By Application (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Follicular Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Gene Therapy Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

COVID-19 Vaccine & Therapeutics Clinical Trial Analysis 2020

COVID-19 Drug Associated APIs Market Global Report 2020: COVID-19 Growth And Change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.









Contact Information The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info