Pune, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telecom generator market size is projected to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of renewables worldwide will play an important part in fueling the growth of this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “ Telecom Generator Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, and Others), Power Rating (Below 75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA, and Above 750 kVA), Application (Continuous, Peak Load, and Standby) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. As per the latest data released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), in 2018, electricity generation from renewables increased by 6.1% from 2017, reaching 6,586 TWh. The data reveal that solar power generation rose by 28% and wind power by 11% in 2018 from 2017 levels, with the total public investment in renewables standing at USD 21 billion. The demand for telecom generators is expected to grow at a substantial pace amid the rising investments and steady transition of countries towards renewables as these solar and wind are intermittent power sources. For example, while solar energy is abundantly available in tropical countries, it is virtually absent in colder countries. Since telecom towers require reliable power to function efficiently, generators provide the optimal solution, at least until renewable energy storage technologies gain traction.

According to the report, the global market value stood at USD 1.20 billion in 2019. The other highlights of the report include:

Unrivalled insights into the forces driving and restraining the market;

Granular analysis of the different market segments;

Holistic understanding of the regional developments influencing the market; and

In-depth study of the leading market players and their preferred strategies.

Restraining Factors

Short-Term Disruptions amid COVID-19 to Stall Telecom Sector Operations

The telecom generator market growth is expected to face negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdowns and trade restrictions imposed by several countries have led to disruptions in supply chains and tower construction activities in the telecom sector. According to the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), lack of supply of materials and equipment, especially from China, has forced several mobile network operators to suspend their construction activities and are, therefore, undergoing financial distress. Furthermore, the IFC highlights that quarantine measures and staggered lockdowns have impacted the movement of salespersons and distributors, which has dampened business development prospects of many telecom companies. However, despite these challenges, the IFC anticipates a moderate blow of the coronavirus on the telecom sector as telecommunication infrastructures have been deemed critical by governments worldwide, creating a reasonably favorable environment for this market to grow.





Regional Insights

Phenomenal Rise in Mobile Phone Users to Speed up the Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the telecom generator market share during the forecast period owing to exponential growth in mobile phone and internet users in the region, particularly in India and China. At present, there are 1.9 billion mobile internet users in Asia Pacific, which is generating tremendous opportunities for players in this market. In 2019, the Asia Pacific market size stood at USD 0.58 billion.

In Europe, steady deployment of 5G infrastructures is expected to be the prominent growth driver for this market. Towards the end of 2020 it is anticipated that next-generation wireless connectivity will be delivered across the continent from 80 operational networks. 5G installations in Latin America, particularly in Brazil, will provide the necessary booster shot for the growth of this market in the region.





Competitive Landscape

Product Advancements & Geographic Expansion to be the Dominant Growth Strategies

Key players in the market for telecom generators are making strategic investments to develop and launch advanced products to cater to the rising need for efficient telecommunications in diverse end-use industries. Besides this, some companies are also expanding their presence in emerging markets by establishing production operations in these regions.

Industry Developments:

April 2020: KOHLER-SDMO announced the release of its New Value lineup of generator sets for industrial operations. Powered by BAUDOUIN engines, the generators will feature a range from 900 kVA to 1500 kVA, with wide applicability in power-dependent industries.

KOHLER-SDMO announced the release of its New Value lineup of generator sets for industrial operations. Powered by BAUDOUIN engines, the generators will feature a range from 900 kVA to 1500 kVA, with wide applicability in power-dependent industries. September 2019: Aggreko inaugurated a new depot in Greater Noida, India, in response to a growing demand for its products and services in the industrial region surrounding the nation’s capital. Equipment available at the depot will include generators and load banks for the telecom industry along with cooling towers, chillers, and air conditioners.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Telecom Generator Market Report:

Aggreko (The U.K)

Caterpillar Inc. (The U.S.)

Cummins Inc. (The U.S.)

HIMOINSA (Spain)

John Deere (The U.S.)

KOHLER-SDMO (France)

Wärtsilä (Finland)

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. (India)

Generac Power Systems (The U.S.)

FG Wilson (The U.K)

The Generator King (South Africa)

AKSA Power Generation (Turkey)

Ultimate Power Solutions (The UAE)

Mohammed A. Al-Faddaghi & Partners (Saudi Arabia)

Perkins Engines Company Limited (The U.K)

Algen Power Generation (South Africa)





