Idorsia will publish its full year financial results 2020 on Thursday February 4, 2021, at 07:00 CET.



An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on the same day.

Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Time: 14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.

To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under: www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate .

Dial-in: Participants should start calling the number below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Dial in numbers: CH: +41 44 580 65 22 | UK: +44 20 3009 2470 | US: +1 877 423 0830

PIN: 53978492#

Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Kind regards,

Andrew Weiss

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Anhang