COOL RIVER BEVERAGES WILL SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF HEMP HYDRATE BEVERAGES FOR METRO NEW YORK CITY MARKETPLACE



VANCOUVER, CANADA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp Hydrate International Holdings Ltd. (“Hemp Hydrate” or the “Company”), a leading hemp-based CBD company, with current distribution to over 1,200 retailers across the U.S.A., is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Leininger to VP Sales & Distribution. Richard is currently the President of Atlas Labels & Packaging, a consumer product sales, distribution and marketing materials company. Prior to Atlas Labels & Packaging, Richard enjoyed a highly successful 21-year career with Anheuser-Busch, with his last position being Senior Director of Trade Marketing. In his role at Hemp Hydrate, Richard will focus on onboarding new beverage specific distributors across the U.S.A.

“We are incredibly excited about Rick Leininger’s involvement. He brings over 20 years of experience in the beverage space and throughout his career has established relationships with distributors across key geographic markets. We believe that Rick can help us expand our distribution footprint across the U.S.A. while also starting to open an on-premise trade channel, all of which will benefit the Company’s near-term and long-term growth,” said Dean Guise, CEO and Founder of Hemp Hydrate.

Last month, Hemp Hydrate announced expansion into Metro New Your City with Cool River Beverages. Hemp Hydrate water launches in new retailers including Key Food Supermarkets and CTown Supermarkets located throughout Metro New York City. Following the initial product launch, the Company expects to expand into thousands of additional retail locations through its agreement with Cool River Beverages.

“Cool River Beverages is an ideal partner for Hemp Hydrate, and we are excited to launch Hemp Hydrate water across Metro New York City. Our relationship with Cool River Beverages accelerates our plans to grow and expand the number of retailers and reach in the consumer marketplace. We look forward to launching in more stores through Cool River Beverages, while also increasing same-store sales as we look to move additional SKUs through our growing retail network” said Dean Guise, CEO and Founder of Hemp Hydrate.

Hemp Hydrate products are 100% plant-based, ready to use, all natural, and vegan. Hemp Hydrate’s “trust in plants” is ideal for the health-conscious consumer with an active lifestyle. Using only premium hemp grown in the U.S.A. that meets all regulatory standards, Hemp Hydrate produces the highest quality, THC free products at an affordable price. Hemp Hydrate has had multiple partnerships and celebrity talent ambassadors including Dr. Patrick Khaziran’s Sports Rehab LA, Filmmaker Peter Berg’s Churchill Boxing Club, Actor Sylvester Stallone, Professional Golfer Kevin Chappell, Entrepreneur Brian Mazza and Celebrity Fitness Trainer Alex Fine. With expansion into thousands of retail locations in the U.S.A. in 2021, Hemp Hydrate plans to launch a slate of new topical and health products positioning the company to become the leading Hemp and CBD lifestyle brand.

About Hemp Hydrate Holdings, LTD

Hemp Hydrate was founded by Dean Guise with the mission to provide people with natural ways to feel better and grow stronger—not just their bodies, but their minds. He’s been joined along the way by an amazing team, and it’s their stories and relationships that are the foundation for Hemp Hydrate quickly becoming a trusted brand among elite athletes and fitness experts. Natural, vegan, and gluten-free, Hemp Hydrate products are scientifically formulated for daily support of an active lifestyle. Our premium purified water is infused with hemp extract using nanotechnology that ensures a crisp, clear taste, while our roll-on combines hemp extract with aloe, lavender, and other natural herbs to offer a paraben- and gluten-free salve for easy application. We’re proud to offer products that are 100% THC-free, infused with hemp extract produced using premium industrial hemp grown in the U.S.A. that meets all regulatory standards. For more information about Hemp Hydrate, visit www.hemphydrate.com.

