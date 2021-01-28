NANTES, France, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced a new collaboration agreement with MAbSilico, a deep technology innovative TechBio located in Tours, France, to use artificial intelligence (AI)-based software for therapeutic monoclonal antibody drug development.
Nicolas Poirier, Chief Scientific Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, stated: “Expansion of our collaboration with MAbSilico to ten additional programs reflects our shared conviction that we can meaningfully improve and accelerate drug discovery, by pairing the knowledge and expertise of our R&D teams with the innovative technologies offered by MAbSilico. This perfectly complements the Company’s evolving business strategy to build a competitive development engine and bring more products into the clinic, hence accelerating and expanding our clinical stage portfolio in immunotherapy.”
OSE Immunotherapeutics and MAbSilico entered into an initial agreement early 2020 to apply innovative AI-based solutions to six programs aiming at accelerating the characterization and optimization of monoclonal antibodies and therapeutic proteins for OSE to investigate as therapeutic agents.
Through this expanded agreement, both companies reinforce and extend the scope of the collaboration to use MAbSilico software for ten additional development programs of antibody drugs in immuno-oncology, inflammation and autoimmune diseases for OSE.
Furthermore, both companies are bringing together their unparalleled expertise in the field of AI and antibody-based therapies to develop a disruptive computational in silico Antibody Discovery and Design platform combining OSE’s database and expertise with MAbSilico’s AI-tools.
MAbSilico software, including AI, numerical simulation and data mining, is being used to guide therapeutic antibody discovery, help reduce the risk of failure and accelerate the preclinical development process of antibody drug candidates, with the objectives of speeding up the start of clinical testing.
Vincent Puard, Chief Executive Officer of MAbSilico, stated: “This new agreement for additional antibody programs in less than a year validates that MAbSilico AI-based software is a key advantage for biotech and pharma companies to accelerate their discovery programs. A great example is the collaboration between MAbSilico and OSE for CoVepiT, OSE's prophylactic multi-target vaccine against COVID-19. MAbSilico peptide modeling identified vaccine target epitopes in only two weeks, helping OSE move quickly into preclinical and human ex vivo studies in August 2020. The expertise of OSE Immunotherapeutics is an added value for MAbSilico, helping accelerate and secure the demonstration of the value our AI-driven technologies provide to early-stage drug development. Our team is proud to support them in their digital revolution of the antibody-based drug development process.”
This new collaboration between OSE Immunotherapeutics and MAbSilico aims to:
ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics
OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:
Vaccine platform
Immuno-oncology platform
Auto-immunity and inflammation platform
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, accrual of new patients in the clinical trial TEDOPaM is temporarily suspended and initiation timelines for both Phase 2 trials of OSE-127/S95011 could be impacted during the coming months.
For more information:
ABOUT MAbSilico
MAbSilico is a TechBio company developing and commercializing AI-based software for antibody discovery and development. The software platform can be used for any antibody format, for therapeutic and biomarker purposes. Only requiring the antibodies sequences and the target name, MAbSilico software supports biologists to select, after simulation modeling in minutes, the best antibody candidate. The AI-based solutions are on the shelf and have been validated with biology assays through a formal approach.
Antibody selection:
Antibody characterization:
Antibody optimization:
For more information:
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.
These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 15 April 2020, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2019, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ website. Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.
