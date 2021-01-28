Annual accounts 2019/2020
Erratum
Paris, 28th January 2021, 6:00pm
The English press release, not the French one, contains an error in its title. The Net Income mentioned in the title should be read as being - € 15.2 M instead of - € 5.2 M.
The full amended press release can be downloaded under the following link: https://www.groupepartouche.com/document/1526328-annual-results-2020.pdf
Groupe Partouche was established in 1973 and has grown to become one of the market leaders in Europe in its business sector. Listed on the stock exchange, it operates casinos, a gaming club, hotels, restaurants, spas and golf courses. The Group operates 42 casinos and employs nearly 4,100 people. It is well known for innovating and testing the games of tomorrow, which allows it to be confident about its future, while aiming to strengthen its leading position and continue to enhance its profitability. Groupe Partouche was floated on the stock exchange in 1995, and is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment
ISIN : FR0012612646 - Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP
Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP
Attachment
GROUPE PARTOUCHE
PARIS, FRANCE
2021 01 28 - Erratum - Annual accounts 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: