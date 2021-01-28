Annual accounts 2019/2020

Erratum

Paris, 28th January 2021, 6:00pm

The English press release, not the French one, contains an error in its title. The Net Income mentioned in the title should be read as being - € 15.2 M instead of - € 5.2 M.

The full amended press release can be downloaded under the following link: https://www.groupepartouche.com/document/1526328-annual-results-2020.pdf

ISIN : FR0012612646 - Reuters : PARP.PA - Bloomberg : PARP:FP

