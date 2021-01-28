PALM BEACH, FL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Addiction, a health and wellness company, urges everyone to take stock of their health and nutrition regimen during National Nutrition Month in March.

“We want people to focus on their health all the time, but National Nutrition Month serves as a good reminder to take stock of their eating habits, exercise routines, and dietary supplement regimen,” said Nathaly Marcus, founder and nutritionist for Health Addiction, a wellness company in Mexico City.

Awarenessdays.com describes National Nutrition Month as “a nutrition education and information campaign created annually in March by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The campaign focuses attention on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

Marcus’s support for National Nutrition Month is not surprising since she has dedicated her professional life to helping people live healthier lives.

“Healthy eating is the number 1 priority,” Marcus said. “Healthy eating habits include consuming a variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, low-fat sources of protein, and reducing your intake of saturated fats and trans-fats.”

Marcus said combining healthy eating and exercising is a great step toward good health.

“Realistically, however, many of us don’t eat healthy foods. We eat a lot of processed foods with high sugar, fat, and salt content,” Marcus said. “A lot of people are sedentary and don’t commit to exercising regularly. Many people don’t even find the time to walk several times a week.”

The strains of modern society, which keep many people from choosing healthy lifestyle choices, are a major reason why Marcus and Health Addiction developed functional dietary supplements.

“We have dietary supplements that address the health of the entire body,” Marcus said. “We take a holistic approach with our high-quality dietary supplements, which address aging challenges, the immune system, weight, joint care, and gut health.”

Marcus, Mexico’s first functional nutritionist, said people know they should eat better and exercise. Still, they eat fast foods and live life as couch potatoes, which is why awareness observances such as National Nutrition Month, is a welcome spotlight on healthy lifestyle choices.

To help people stay on the path to good health, Health Addiction plans to introduce eight popular functional supplements to American consumers:

ESSENTIAL 5 addresses the five most important health pillars: nervous system, gut health, immune system, and cardiovascular system. It also provides an energy boost.

GLOW PACK helps regenerate and build healthy, radiant skin, hair and nails.

PRE + PROBIOTIC COMPLETE FORMULA helps regenerate the gut system and support the immune system.

THERMO BURN MAX is a unique fat burner formula for weight loss.

GUT BALANCE optimizes gut function, decreases gut inflammation, and improves nutrient absorption.

SPORT COLLAGEN BOOSTER promotes ligament and joint elasticity and structure.

SPIRULINA + CHLORELLA + MORINGA COMPLEX helps detoxify the body, support the immune system, and promote cell regeneration.

GASTRO 360 optimizes proper gut function and aids in heartburn, colitis, nausea and, acid reflux problems.

“With our new year’s resolutions to get healthy and a national campaign promoting good nutrition choices, there is no reason why people should procrastinate. Take the first step. Eat healthy foods. Exercise. And learn about dietary supplements that can bolster your healthy lifestyle choices,” Marcus said.

For more information, please visit Health Addiction online .

Robert Grant Health Addiction (561) 421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com