Hiroshima City, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - The foremost Japanese flour brand is a manufacturer and seller of Japanese flour across several countries of the world.

The company announced the launch of two new products, WA-PANKO Gluten-free and WA-PANKO SoyMix in America from December 2020.

The introduction of these products comes as a response to the need for gluten-free products in the United States of America. Moreover, WA-PANKO bread crumbs are delicious, healthy products made only from domestic rice.



The company has manufactured several products that have been distributed across over 17 different countries in Europe since its establishment in 1928. And with its long-standing reputation of excellence in the food manufacturing industry, Ueman Ryoshoku Seifunsho Co remains an outstanding flour brand among its peers.

The WA-PANKO products have an interesting background story. The products came to be due to the interest of the company’s president in manufacturing products that will be edible by people with a wheat allergy using the cultural Japanese flour production technology.

And after so much research and findings, the wheat allergy-compatible products were developed as “rice flour flakes” which has now been remodeled to gluten-free bread crumbs with no food additive to serve not only people with wheat allergy but also vegans and vegetarians.

While the WA-PANKO SoyMix product is made using rice flour, dried rice, and soybeans as raw materials, the WA-PANKO Gluten-free was milled from 100% rice. The products are carefully packaged to be released in the US with a sell-by date of 12 months and they are HALAL certified to be enjoyed by all.

Because they are food additive-free, the WA-PANKO bread crumbs products retain their natural taste either when served hot or cold. Hence, making it a good food option for vegans and vegetarians. The bread crumbs products are launched in the United States to bring about unending happiness to dining tables incorporating all races, constitutions, and customs.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08QCT6FX1

About Kona-ya Food Mill Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1928, it is a long-established Japanese flour brand nicknamed "Ueman" in Hiroshima.

We manufacture and sell Japanese flour (as a raw material for Japanese sweets), mainly rice flour and soybean flour.

Recently, in addition to Japanese sweets, we also develop and sell products for western sweets, such as chocolate, and healthy foods such as smoothies.

WA-PANKO, a bread crumb product made from rice that was launched in April 2016, is being exported to 17 countries, mainly in Europe.

[Company Profile]

Company: Kona-ya Food Mill Co., Ltd.

Location: 2-chome 5-19-13, Naman, Asanan-ku, Hiroshima City, Hiroshima Prefecture, 731-3168

Representative: Kyoichi Kurisu, Representative Director

Established in September 1928

URL: http://kona-ya.com/

Business profile: Food manufacturing (cereal flour manufacturing and sales)

For inquiries from customers and the press regarding this release, please contact:

Global brand Inc. / JAPAN

+81-80-9644-4222

Website: http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Global-Brand-102715218383091?_rdc=1&_rdr

Instagram: https://instagram.com/global.brand_

For the original news story, please visit: https://www.prdistribution.com/news/ueman-ryoshoku-seifunsho-co-ltd-introduces-wa-panko-bread-crumbs-made-from-rice-in-the-united-states.html