Pure Natura of Iceland plans to bring its freeze-dried whole food supplements made from Icelandic lamb organ meat to America. Pure Natura plans to bring the following supplements to America: 1) LIVER, which is Pure Natura’s flagship supplement, is freeze-dried Icelandic lamb liver or “nature’s multi-vitamin,” as many people call it. 2) DETOX, which supports detoxification pathways and overall health, contains hand-picked Icelandic herbs, such as dandelion root, birch leaves, and Angelica seeds. 3) BALANCE, which is the perfect supplement for overall heart health and athletic performance, contains freeze-dried Icelandic lamb hearts, yarrow, birch leaves, Rhodiola Rosea, and chamomile. 4)POWER, which is the ultimate supplement for CEOs and white-collar workers who need relief from a stressful lifestyle, is packed with nutrients from freeze-dried lamb liver and hearts and adaptogenic herbs like Rhodiola Rosea.

PALM BEACH, FL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iceland’s Pure Natura’s whole food supplements are now available on the popular health and wellness site, VitaBeauti.com.

“We are excited that consumers in the United States will now be able to purchase Pure Natura’s whole food supplements on VitaBeauti.com,” said Hildur Magnusdottir, CEO of Pure Natura, which markets freeze-dried whole-supplements made from organ meat. “People are looking everywhere for healthy foods and diets. They don’t realize they just needed to read their ancestors’ cookbooks to find recipes for nutrient-rich organ meat.”

The secret behind Pure Natura’s whole food supplements is Icelandic lamb.

“We are the only whole food supplement that uses ovine (lamb) organ meat pure, wild-raised Icelandic lamb, which receives nourishment from grass, berries, and arctic herbs found in the rolling valleys and mountain pastures of Iceland’s unspoiled landscape,” she said.

Magnusdottir and Pure Natura realized that consumers today don’t have the time to prepare nutritious, rich meals with organ meat, which is why they have developed freeze-dried, whole-food supplements.

“Organ meat is packed with more protein, minerals, and amino acids than the muscle meat that most people eat today,” Magnusdottir said. “Quite simply, organ meats are one of the most nutrient-rich superfoods that you can eat.”

Pure Natura only uses GMO-free Icelandic lambs, which also are 100 percent free of growth-promoting antibiotics and hormones.

“Our lambs are reared on the goodness of Icelandic environment,” she added.

Pure Natura whole food supplements available on VitaBeauti.com are:

LIVER, which is Pure Natura’s flagship supplement, is freeze-dried Icelandic lamb liver or “nature’s multi-vitamin,” as many people call it.

DETOX, which supports detoxification pathways and overall health, contains hand-picked Icelandic herbs, such as dandelion root, birch leaves, and Angelica seeds.

BALANCE, which is the perfect supplement for overall heart health and athletic performance, contains freeze-dried Icelandic lamb hearts, yarrow, birch leaves, Rhodiola Rosea, and chamomile. BALANCE is packed with CoQ10 for mitochondrial support, adaptogenic herbs, and other crucial nutrients for optimal health and performance.

POWER, which is the ultimate supplement for CEOs and white-collar workers who need relief from a stressful lifestyle, is packed with nutrients from freeze-dried lamb liver and hearts and adaptogenic herbs like Rhodiola Rosea.

“If you want optimum energy, health, and peak performance, try Pure Natura’s whole food supplements,” Magnusdottir said. “Pure Natura is the missing link in modern nutrition.”

For more information, visit vitabeauti.com.

Robert Grant Pure Natura 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com