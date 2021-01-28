Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Defense Emergency Medicine Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Defense Emergency Medicine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19.4% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 13,832 Mn by 2027.

North America is projected to dominate the global defense emergency medicine regional market in the forecast period. The preliminary drivers involved a change in the National Defense Authorization Act 2017. Congress implemented that a single agency will be responsible to handle all the administration and management of all military hospitals and clinics to sustain and improve operational medical force and reduce overheads across three separate service run systems Additionally, improvement in healthcare infrastructure and high focus upon healthcare providers on emergency care acts positively for the growth of the regional market of defense emergency medicine market.



On the other hand, Asia Pacific will gain a significant pace in the coming years. Asia Pacific market will be led by countries such as India, China, and Japan. Rising healthcare expenditure in these countries is expected to encourage many big players to enter in untapped areas.



Market Dynamics



High government involvement, rising focus on collaborations and acquisitions of different governing bodies or authorities, and rigorous product approvals are the factors that have a positive influence on the growth of the overall market of defense emergency medicine globally.

In December 2020, WHO announced a partnership with International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to strengthen the delivery of emergency medical and health services to the patients admitted at hospitals. The partnership will enhance the significant response towards emergencies worldwide and agreement proves to be a better time.



Segmental Analysis



Defense emergency medicine market is segmented based on type, application, and end-user. Type segment is divided as diagnostic and monitoring equipment, wound care supplies, patient handling equipment, and among others. Diagnostic and monitoring equipment is further sub segmented as ECG monitor, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximetry, and others. By wound care the market is sub-segmented as dressings and bandages, sutures and staples, and among others.



By patient handling equipment, market is segmented as medical beds, wheelchairs and scooters, patient lifting equipment, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented as cardiac care, respiratory care, trauma, and others. By end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical, research and diagnostic laboratories, and others.



Based on type, patient handling equipment will record a significant market share for global defense emergency medicine market.



The growth of this segment is predicted to record a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The main factors responsible for the growth of this segment includes ever growing geriatric population, high exposure of risk to caregivers during manual handling of patients, and the implementation of regulations ensuring safety of healthcare personnel during the manual lifting process.



Some of the leading competitors are Stryker, Medtronic plc, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Koninklijke Phillips N.V., GE Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, Cardinal Health, Smiths Medical, Becton & Dickinson Company, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Corporation, The 3M Company., and among others.



Some of the key observations regarding defense emergency medicine industry include:

In December 2020, Medtronic plc announced launching of Carpediem™ Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine. Followed by USFDA marketing authorization the first Carpediem system intended for use in acute kidney injury or fluid overloaded patients requiring haemodialysis or haemofiltration therapy.

In April 2020, Stryker, announced launching of low cost, limited-release emergency response bed to quickly aid healthcare providers with efficient care during COVID-19 pandemic. Stryker's Emergency Relief Bed is a low cost readily available solution intended to serve on the front lines ranging from hospital emergency departments to triage and pop up areas of care. Moreover, it involves six inch thick foam surface.

In June 2018, Koninklijke Phillips N.V. announced acquisition of Remote Diagnostic Technologies. The company is highly involved in providing pre-hospital market solutions including monitoring and cardiac therapy portfolio for handling emergency care solution. This strategic acquisition strengthens the company’s position in the resuscitation and emergency care industry.



