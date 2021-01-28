PUNE, India, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Recyclable Packaging Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The growth of recyclable packaging market is supported by factors such as expanding application portfolio, efforts of market players through innovation and geographical penetration and so on. Strategic ties between the ecosystem participants of industry makes the market more dynamic. Recyclable packaging market is expected to witness constant growth during the forecast period. The key goal of European Union as defined by Law Genelle I states that the European Union will work towards reducing household waste by 7%, and recycling 75% of ordinary waste (packaging waste) from companies over the next five years. The added recycling also promises to provide several advantages to global firms, as consumers increasingly demand green packaging solutions, along with natural products in key sectors such as Food & Beverage. Moreover, material advancements like molded fibre promise tremendous growth for recyclable packaging in the near future.

View This Report With Table of Contents : https://www.insightslice.com/toc/588

Proliferation of e-commerce encourages market players to innovate product

The e-commerce sector remains a key driver for efficiency in packaging as demand for robust, safe, and efficient packages continues to benefit during transportation of various goods. The enhanced regulations in the recyclable packaging market, and advancements in materials such as molded fibre promise to change the landscape of the market in near future. New technologies like UFP, promises to remain at the forefront of growth, as the technology removes barriers to aesthetic designs, and promises smooth product finishes. Moreover, the growth of e-commerce also necessitates growth for more product information, as consumer often do not see the products in their full-fledged avatar before purchasing them. The rising growth of e-commerce, and growing development of technology to support regulatory moves for recycling, and major cost-cutting advantages will drive growth for the recyclable packaging market during the forecast period.

Access The Sample Pages of This Report : https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/588

Asia Pacific Promises Bright Future for Growth in Future

Geographically the recyclable packaging market has been broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Every regional chapter includes cross sectional data for all the segments included in research scope. Country level updates are reflected in the market size estimation and forecast.

Related report :

Global Retort Pouch Market : https://www.insightslice.com/retort-pouch-market

Global Pharmaceutical Labelling Market : https://www.insightslice.com/pharmaceutical-labelling-market

Global PET Packaging Market : https://www.insightslice.com/pet-packaging-market

The reader of report gets a clear picture of the geographical distribution of market share across the type and applications throughout the forecast period. It is estimated that while plastic packaging in sectors like Food and Beverage in the US, only leads to about 28% recovery for packaging materials, the number is only slightly higher in Europe, with 40%. On the other hand, recycling rates for metal, glass, and paperboard – the traditional recycling material remains over 80%. The demand in Asia Pacific continues to outstrip demands in Europe, and North America, providing further momentum for growth for recycling packaging in the region.

The key market participants include 3M, American Packaging Corporation, APP (Asia Pulp & Paper), Graham Packaging Company, Amcor, Ebro Color GmbH, Lacerta Group, Inc., Salazar Packaging, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, and BASF SE

Buy This Report : https://www.insightslice.com/buy-now/588

Global Recyclable Packaging Market is Segmented as Below:

By Material Type

Glass

Paper

Plastic

Tinplate

Wood

Aluminum, Biodegradable Plastic

Recycled Papers



By Packaging Type

Paper & Cardboard

Void Fill Packing,

Bubble Wrap and Pouches & Envelopes



By End-Use Industry

Healthcare Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry

Food & Beverages Industry



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of APAC



South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of MEA

About Us: insightSLICE is a market intelligence and strategy consulting company. The company provides bespoke and off the shelf market research studies. The prime focus of the company is on strategy consulting to provide end-to-end solutions. For more details please contact our research and consulting team at info@insightslice.com .

Contact Us:

Alex,

insightSLICE

Phone (USA) : +1 707 736 6633 Email address : alex@insightslice.com

Web: www.insightslice.com