NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets Fashion, host to a comprehensive portfolio of fashion trade events, including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT and MICAM Americas, has joined forces with CFDA, New York Men’s Day (NYMD) and e-commerce wholesale platform partner, NuORDER for the launch of CFDA and NYMD at COTERIE and PROJECT DIGITAL. The program, featuring a collection of designers showing on CFDA’s RUNWAY360 digital platform, including NYMD menswear and gender-fluid fashion brands, will give designers the opportunity to showcase their latest collections to Informa’s global audience of fashion buyers and retailers. Powered by NuORDER’s innovative B2B technology, the COTERIE and PROJECT digital marketplaces will bring to life fresh points-of-view in design and directly connect registered and qualified buyers to participating brands, allowing for increased discovery of new and unique product during the early 2021 buying season and highly anticipated American fashion week events.



In its second edition, PROJECT DIGITAL, a classic and contemporary menswear digital marketplace, launched on January 15, while COTERIE DIGITAL, an elevated contemporary womenswear digital marketplace will launch on February 16, which is also introducing its second edition. The 20 prominent and emerging designers participating in the program will showcase their latest Autumn/Winter 2021 collections as well as products available for immediate delivery through interactive and shoppable digital showrooms. Shopped by Informa Markets Fashion’s large global community of big box, online, specialty, and boutique fashion buyers and retailers, the marketplaces feature highly customizable digital showrooms - powered by NuORDER’s Virtual Showroom Technology – allowing brands to present collections in a variety of shoppable mediums such as lookbooks, videos, product catalogues, and more. With both PROJECT and COTERIE digital trade events timed to fashion buying season and globally recognized American fashion event, New York Fashion Week, designers will also be refreshing their wholesale offerings, and posting new collections timed to the upcoming fashion week.

“We are thrilled to partner with the CFDA and NYMD to shine a spotlight on this incredible and highly curated group of emerging and very talented designers,” says Kelly Helfman, Commercial President of Informa Markets Fashion. “The fashion-forward consumer is anxiously craving what’s new and next at a rapidly increasing speed. We are dedicated to helping our retailers and buyers discover emerging trends and fresh brands, and most importantly, efficiently facilitating the connection needed to bring these unique products to brick-and-mortar or digital shelves quickly.”

In addition to the designer’s collections being showcased within their dedicated digital showrooms, the CFDA and NYMD at COTERIE and PROJECT DIGITAL program will also include robust custom content, contextualizing emerging trends that are immediately shoppable for retailers. These latest collections, which will have high visibility within dedicated CFDA and NYMD category pages in the PROJECT and COTERIE digital marketplaces, will also be highlighted in NYFW-aligned editorial roundups, social media brand previews, and digital marketing efforts.

"We are so excited and honored to facilitate the CFDA and NYMD brands exposure to retailers on the PROJECT and COTERIE digital marketplaces. It is our mission here at NuORDER to help brands and retailers come together seamlessly to be inspired and connect. This program will give retailers, worldwide, the ability to shop brands and place orders," says Tommy Fazio, Fashion Director of NuORDER.

The CFDA and NYMD at COTERIE and PROJECT DIGITAL program will feature:

PROJECT DIGITAL

"NYMD is excited to partner with PROJECT, NuORDER and the CFDA to provide additional needed support for emerging talent on a global scale. The sheer visibility and the wholesale support of these platforms will help shine a spotlight on deserving talent," says, Erin Hawker, founder of NYMD. Steven Kolb, CEO of CFDA adds, "We are pleased that our partnership with Informa Markets Fashion allows select designers, showing on RUNWAY360, with additional opportunities to grow their businesses through the COTERIE and PROJECT digital marketplaces."

PROJECT DIGITAL, which was originally slated to run from January 19 – February 15, will be extending its digital event by one week with a new event close date of February 22, due to overwhelming market feedback for additional buying opportunities and timeframes. COTERIE - which is traditionally timed to women’s market and NYFW events - will launch its digital marketplace on February 16 and will run until March 16. Meanwhile, MICAM Americas, Informa Markets Fashion’s footwear event, launched on January 19, alongside PROJECT and will run until March 16. MAGIC DIGITAL, a women’s young contemporary and trend marketplace will launch on February 1 and will run through March 1.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

ABOUT CFDA:

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 with a membership of 477 of America’s foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. The organization provides its Members with timely and relevant thought-leadership and business development support. Emerging designers and students are supported through professional development programming and numerous grant and scholarship opportunities. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the Fashion Calendar, is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule, and recently launched RUNWAY360. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a separate, not-for-profit organized to mobilize the membership to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives.

ABOUT NYMD:

New York Men’s Day (NYMD), is a bi-annual collective fashion initiative intended to help nurture emerging talent and consolidate the showing of contemporary menswear and gender fluid collections Each season, NYMD features a collective of menswear or gender fluid brands in a group presentation format over two-hour periods. The format of showcasing multiple presentations at the same time will create ease of flow for media and buyers, allowing them to move through the studios at their own pace. NYMD was founded in 2014 by Agentry PR and is now in its 15th season.

ABOUT NuORDER:

NuORDER is the leading wholesale eCommerce platform. Brands use NuORDER to deliver a seamless, more collaborative wholesale process, where buyers can browse products, plan assortments and make smarter buys in real-time. The NuORDER platform was engineered with flexibility and scale in mind processing over $36B in GMV. It empowers businesses of all sizes with enterprise-level technology. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with offices globally; NuORDER connects more than 3,000 premium brands and 500,000 retailers, helping them grow and win together. www.nuorder.com

