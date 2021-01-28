Tampa, FL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa Bay’s largest independently owned real estate company, Smith & Associates Real Estate, announced a record year of sales volume for 2020. The company posted sales of $1.63B, marking a sales growth of 8.5% for the organization.

"The pandemic hit and we all took a deep breath, but as a company that has been entrenched in Tampa Bay for over fifty years, we understood the bigger picture and how to pivot intelligently. We had been implementing technology for a more enhanced digital experience and were ready when the pandemic forced virtual interactions. Our team of professional, expert associates pulled together like a family to support each other and make this another banner year of success,” says Bob Glaser, President and CEO, Smith & Associates Real Estate.

With 15.4% of the luxury market share in Tampa Bay, Smith maintained their domination of the luxury segment*. The nearest competitor was only able to capture 8.3% of the sales for homes at the $1M+ price point*. Smith accredits their team of agents who are deeply embedded in the community and known for their impeccable client service as the reason that they continue to lead in the Tampa Bay luxury real estate.

Individual Smith agents and teams of agents also reported record-breaking sales. Mary Pond and Ed Gunning sold over $100M in real estate for the year. The team has consistently been top multimillion-dollar producers for over two decades but this is the first year that they topped the $100M sales mark. This set a company record for associate sales. Smith also celebrated the closing of The Virage Bayshore with $134 million of sales volume in 2020.

Along with honoring the sales successes of the year, Smith awarded Tia Hockensmith with the coveted Mary Smith Conover Community Impact Award. The Mary Smith Conover Community Impact Award is given annually to the Smith employee who most embodies that company’s philanthropic spirit and is a nod to the history of the company. Hockensmith has headed the Puppy Bank at the Smith Beach Drive Office to raise money for Southeastern Guide Dogs. She is active in beach area community committees and opened her home to people displaced by the hurricane last Summer.

According to realtor.com, the volume of home sales in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan market is expected to outpace the national average in the coming year. The forecast expects the Tampa metro to see 7.5 percent year-over-year price growth in 2021, the eighth highest among the 100 metros evaluated.

Smith sales leader Mary Pond says that while last year was record-breaking, her team is not seeing any slowdown in the market. She adds, “We are in a seller’s market with tight inventory and we don’t anticipate that changing. Echoing the sentiment, her partner Ed Gunning shared that “Tampa is a leading city in what is predicted to be “a Sunbelt surge” and will continue to attract people looking for a warmer climate and plenty of spacious options for outdoor enjoyments.”

About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of six strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, 280 associates, an annual sales volume of $1.6 billion, and over 2,400 transactions a year. Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with 15.4% of the market share and an average price of $1.87M* (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2020). The company completes a transaction every other day and is a nationally recognized leader in the Real Estate industry. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com or their social media sites at https://www.facebook.com/SmithAndAssociatesRE/, https://www.instagram.com/smithandassociates/, and https://twitter.com/Smith_Associate

