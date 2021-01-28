Ress Life Investments A/S

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 28 January 2021

Corporate Announcement 04/2021

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes performance and portfolio data for 2020

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes performance attribution and portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 09





As per 31 December 2020, the number of life insurance policies owned is 350. The total face value of the portfolio is 915 million USD. Actual total number of maturities in the portfolio was 51, while the expected number was 45.1.

Performance 2020-12-31 2020 Realised (Maturities & sold policies) 11.53% Aging effect 2.08% Mtm-adjustment (Change in discount rates) -1.30% Life Expectancy Updates -0.07% Premium prepayments -0.15% Premium optimization -0.21% Gross portfolio performance 11.89% Investment factor effect -1.54% Net portfolio performance 10.35% Fund costs -3.14% Net Fund Performance 7.21%





Portfolio composition as of 2020-12-31

Top 10 Carriers Weight % of portfolio value Lincoln National Life Insurance Company 14.3% John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA 13.7% Transamerica Life Insurance Company 8.9% Brighthouse Life Insurance Company 7.5% Talcott Resolution Life and Annuity Insurance Company 4.6% Protective Life Insurance Company 4.5% Equitable Life Insurance Company 4.2% C.M. Life Insurance Company 4.0% Pacific Life Insurance Company 2.8% American General Life Insurance Company 2.4%





Carrier Rating Weight % of face value A++ 8.0% A+ 55.4% A 27.0% A- 2.2% B++ 5.6% B+ 0.0% B 1.0% B- 0.0% C++ 0.8%





Top 10 States Weight % of face value CA 12.7% FL 11.8% NY 9.7% PA 7.4% TX 5.7% AZ 4.9% OH 4.7% IL 4.6% MO 4.1% NJ 3.4%









Face Group Weight % of face value 100,000-250,000 0.1% 250,001-500,000 2.9% 500,001-1,000,000 8.6% 1,000,001-2,000,000 14.4% 2,000,001-3,000,000 10.8% 3,000,001-5,000,000 26.7% 5,000,001-10,000,000 27.3% 10,000,001-15,000,000 5.2% 15,000,001- 4.0%





Age Group Weight % of face value < 65 7.0% 65 – 69 11.6% 70 – 74 19.4% 75 – 79 17.7% 80 – 84 25.5% 85 – 89 12.2% 90 – 94 6.0% 95 < 0.5%





Gender Weight % of face value Female 20.7% Male 65.5% Joint 13.8%

