Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today availability of an exclusive, high-accuracy, bio-aerosol and proximity ranging sensor line of products, developed in response to the global pandemic, designed to help prevent workplace disease transmission by sensing, analyzing bio-aerosol including tracing social distancing at workplaces nationwide. Canario's smart distance sensing portable device is suitable for workplaces, public schools, hospitals, restaurants, convention centers, and other public places. The easy-to-setup device and smart app also displays a signal if a person crosses a safe minimum-distance preprogrammed threshold.



Recently published by OSHA, "Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19," stated that: “To reduce the impact of COVID-19 outbreak conditions on businesses, workers, customers, and the public, it is essential for all employers to plan now for COVID-19. For employers who have already planned for influenza pandemics, planning for COVID-19 may involve updating plans to address the specific exposure risks, sources of exposure, routes of transmission, and other unique characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 (i.e., compared to pandemic influenza viruses). Employers who have not prepared for pandemic events should prepare themselves and their workers as far in advance as possible of potentially worsening outbreak conditions. Lack of continuity planning can result in a cascade of failures as employers attempt to address challenges of COVID-19 with insufficient resources and workers who might not be adequately trained for jobs they may have to perform under pandemic conditions. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) developed this COVID-19 planning guidance based on traditional infection prevention and industrial hygiene practices. It focuses on the need for employers to implement engineering, administrative, and work practice controls and personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as considerations for doing so."

Canario2B platform is fully compliant with both OSHA and CDC recommendations to increase the physical distancing among employees and between employees and customers when federal, state and local health authorities recommend the implementation of social distancing strategies.

The Canario2B Device functions like a personal digital "nose" for every employee. The device collects and accumulates bio-aerosol levels and concentration and contact tracing data and uploads in real-time to the cloud by a related app. Signal processing integrated into the sensor allows the uploading of social distancing information to the corporate cloud that provides advanced features such as cross-analysis of bio-aerosol concentration and social distancing. Data storage, documentation, and decoding are done by using algorithms, machine learning, and AI.

Canario devices integrate Sensirion® sensors, which have an extended operating range and extremely low power consumption.

Short video demonstration of our system is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DlIYL3iZRik&%3Bfeature=youtu.be

The 2021 challenges prompt workplace safety professionals across the country to increase their focus on employee safety and health. Some 39% of organizations stated in a recent survey that increasing resources for programs and initiatives centered on employee safety were a top-three priority, an increase from 27% the previous year.

Creating a proactive COVID-19 workplace safety plan and investment strategy is one way that employers can promote safety and wellness among workers and curb the unanticipated costs of injuries. In fact, investment in safety is proven to reduce long-term costs and deliver a high return-on-investment—the U.S. Department of Labor estimates that organizations save between $4 and $6 for every $1 invested in safety programs.

The "Social Distancing Solutions Market by Technology, Gear, and Applications in Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been published by ResearchAndMarkets.com. This report evaluates the ecosystem, solutions, and applications comprising the social distancing solutions market. In addition to core technologies such as communications, devices, and sensors, the report analyzes smart protective gear, wearable sensing devices, smart physical devices, social distancing software, tools, smart accessories, and assistive communication technologies.

The report also assesses the factors that will drive a multi-billion-dollar social distancing solutions market in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report's publisher sees this market opportunity evolving in a post-vaccine world to prevent the spread of infection beyond those that are most at risk to encompass virtually everyone as the ability to track and trace becomes more widespread. The report includes social distancing solutions market forecasts for 2021 through 2026, as well as analysis of vendor strategies and capabilities to provide solutions. The research indicates these same solutions will have substantial value in a post-vaccine world with different use cases.

The combination of hardware, software, and accessories with advanced analytics and communications systems, represents the technological foundation of the social distancing solutions market. The ability to identify, monitor people may be used for various purposes, such as enforcing social distancing rules and regulations. In addition, the same technologies are anticipated to be leveraged for solutions involving the identification and tracking of people who remain unvaccinated for a given infectious disease.

The post-pandemic era provides ample justification for persistent citizen identification and continuous tracking and tracing of location and social interactions. All the key technologies used are evaluated throughout this report, which includes radio communications with devices, optical analysis via video and still pictures, and even via advanced biometrics such as unique biological signatures and presence as may be detected by ubiquitous sensors with reads transmitted via IoT and evaluated via AI-enabled analytics.

Select Report Findings:

Non-anonymized tracking will predominate through 2026

The general human being tracking market will exceed $9B by 2026

The social distancing solutions market as a whole will reach $33.1B by 2026

Solutions include Physical Distance Management, People Flow Management, and more. The largest segment by far is an enterprise, driven by corporate spending to ensure compliance.

Kronos Advanced Technologies will provide a convenient, complimentary Coronavirus Preparedness Checklist recommendations and training alone with each Carnario2B system purchase.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

