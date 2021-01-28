WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today The Judge Group, a leading professional services firm specializing in talent, technology, and learning solutions, has announced it has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program’s 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards. Energage is a purpose-driven organization that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces.



"It’s an honor to be recognized as one of Energage’s 2021 Top Workplaces," said Marty Judge, III, CEO of The Judge Group. "What makes this so special is the fact that it is based on feedback directly from our employees. We work hard to create an environment for our team that is inclusive, collaborative, success driven, supportive, and fun. I’m proud of the culture we created and how all of our employees have stepped up and responded during a challenging year."

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

The Judge Group is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087.

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is a leading professional services firm specializing in talent, technology, and learning solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. The Judge Group serves more than 50 of the Fortune 100 and is responsible for over 9,000 professionals on assignment annually across a wide range of industries.

Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

