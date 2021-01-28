Provation collaborated with the Australia New Zealand Gastroenterology International Training Association (ANZGITA), the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO), and the Fijian Government to donate the software and other GI care resources to CWMH.

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA and Suva, Fiji, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provation, a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, care coordination, quality reporting, and billing, today announced the donation and successful launch of Provation® MD at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH), Fiji’s oldest and largest hospital. CWMH’s upgrade to the Gold Standard in GI procedure documentation, Provation® MD, will enhance the endoscopy unit’s patient safety, care quality, and communication for GI procedures that detect and treat colorectal cancers and other conditions. With Provation, GI clinicians in Fiji can gather more reliable clinical data than ever before for clinical research.

Provation collaborated with the Australia New Zealand Gastroenterology International Training Association (ANZGITA), the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO), and the Fijian Government to donate the software and other GI care resources to CWMH.

“Provation’s purpose is to empower providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. By supporting the Colonial War Memorial Hospital and forging new bonds with international organizations, we can live our values and help advance access to healthcare,” said Provation CEO Daniel Hamburger. “We are humbled by the opportunity and will continue to support healthcare professionals around the globe in our collective fight against colon cancer and other diseases.”

Colon cancer is the tenth-deadliest cancer among men and women combined in Fiji, according to a 2018 World Health Organisation study. However, it is highly treatable if detected and removed early.

“This project represents another chapter in ANZGITA’s longstanding collaboration with CWMH and FNU over the past 14 years,” said Chris Hair, ANZGITA’s Pacific Programs Leader. “During this time, we have provided pro bono expertise to our Fijian colleagues to help them develop their endoscopy skills and services, so they can improve the health of their people through clinical practice and research.”

As the first of 23 WGO Training Centres to adopt Provation® MD, CWMH’s endoscopy unit can now solve key healthcare IT problems, such as outdated computer reporting systems prone to crashes and data-loss, illegible handwritten endoscopy notes, and an inability to access care quality metrics.

“These problems will be behind us and Provation® MD ensures that Fiji is one step closer in striving for excellence in the provision of quality endoscopy care to its people,” said Dr. Aminiasi Rokocakau, CWMH specialist physician and endoscopist.





About Provation

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions. Our purpose is to empower providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. We provide innovative solutions in clinical productivity, care coordination, quality reporting, and billing. Celebrating 25 years, Provation serves thousands of hospitals, surgical facilities, anesthesia groups, and medical offices, including 43 of the top 50 U.S. hospitals for gastroenterology (GI) and GI surgery. Our comprehensive portfolio spans the entire patient procedure, from pre-op through post-op recovery and follow-up, with solutions for physician and nursing documentation (Provation® MD, Provation® Apex, MD-Reports, and Provation® MultiCaregiver), patient engagement, surgical care coordination, quality reporting, and billing capture (Provation® SurgicalValet™), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Set Advisor and Provation® Care Plans), and EHR embedded clinical documentation (Provation® Clinic Note). Provation is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.



About the Australia and New Zealand Gastroenterology International Training Association (ANZGITA)

ANZGITA’s mission is to support improved health for the people of developing Asia-Pacific nations by enhancing the standards of practice of gastroenterology and by building capacity to treat digestive diseases. ANZGITA is a supporting partner within the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) and conducts training programs for physicians, surgeons, and nurses from across the Pacific Islands attending Fiji National University’s College of Medicine, Nursing & Health Sciences within CWMH. ANZGITA donates equipment and accessories to support this program. More information about ANZGITA can be found on their website.

