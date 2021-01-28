Press release

Paris, 28 January 2021

Orange ends discussions on a mobile network sharing agreement with Free

Following the 5G auction that took place last October, Orange and Free have held discussions with a view to reaching a mobile network sharing agreement in France. Given a divergence in deployment strategy, Orange has decided to end these discussions. For Orange, the quality of its networks is a priority. Its mobile network in France was ranked best mobile network in France for the 10th consecutive year by ARCEP. The Group is also fully committed to the deployment of fibre in France, providing two-thirds of the 24 million connectable homes that have already been built.

