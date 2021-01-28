PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 26, 2020.
Three months ended December 26, 2020 compared to the three months ended December 28, 2019
Nine months ended December 26, 2020 compared to the nine months ended December 28, 2019
Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations (in millions):
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|December 26,
2020
|December 28,
2019
|December 26,
2020
|December 28,
2019
|Net revenue
|Unrealized gains on marketable equity
securities in the financial services segment
|$
|1.0
|$
|0.3
|$
|2.7
|$
|0.6
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|Amortization of additional D&O insurance
premiums
|—
|(2.1
|)
|(4.2
|)
|(6.3
|)
|Legal and other expense related to the SEC
inquiry, net of recovery
|(0.3
|)
|(0.9
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(2.5
|)
|Other income, net
|Unrealized gains on corporate marketable
equity securities
|0.8
|0.3
|2.4
|1.4
|Gain on sale of idle land
|—
|—
|—
|3.4
|Income tax expense
|Catch up recognition of certain tax credits
under the 2020 Appropriations Bill
|—
|1.7
|—
|1.7
|Tax benefits from stock option exercises
|0.1
|0.4
|0.5
|1.3
Business Update on the COVID-19 Pandemic
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus COVID-19 ("COVID-19") a global pandemic. As our business was considered essential, we continued to operate substantially all of our homebuilding and retail sales facilities while working to follow COVID-19 health guidelines. We have worked to minimize exposure and transmission risks by implementing enhanced facility cleaning, social distancing and related protocols while continuing to serve our customers. Operational efficiencies declined due to managing higher and largely unpredictable factory employee absenteeism, hiring challenges and building material supply shortages. Accordingly, our total average plant capacity utilization rate was approximately 75% during the third fiscal quarter of 2021, which has improved from approximately 65% during the second fiscal quarter of 2021, but is lower than pre-pandemic levels of more than 80%.
Sales order activity remained exceptionally strong during the third fiscal quarter of 2021 to the point where home sales order rates were nearly 65% higher than the comparable prior year quarter. Increased order volume is the result of a higher number of well-qualified home buyers making purchase decisions, supported by reduced home loan interest rates. Increased orders outpaced the challenging production environment during the quarter, raising order backlogs 310% to $472 million at December 26, 2020, compared to $115 million at December 28, 2019 and $321 million at September 26, 2020.
Commenting on the quarter, Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We continue to see extraordinary demand for our products, with order backlogs rising to record levels. Pent-up demand, driven by favorable demographics and a housing supply shortage, has been accelerated by historically low home-loan interest rates. Our plants are doing a good job increasing production under challenging conditions. As a result, our utilization rate rose to approximately 75% during the third fiscal quarter from 65% in the second fiscal quarter. Throughout the pandemic, the people across Cavco have done a great job of staying focused on making a difference for our homebuyers through the homes, loans and insurance we provide and that intention continues to come through in our progress and results."
Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, January 29, 2021, at 1:00 PM (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com or via telephone at + 1 (844) 348-1686 (domestic) or + 1 (213) 358-0891 (international). An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 90 days at https://investor.cavco.com.
Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments and marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In general, all statements that are not historical in nature are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically included, for example, in discussions regarding the manufactured housing and site-built housing industries; our financial performance and operating results; and the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business, financial condition and results of operations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Factors that could cause such differences to occur include, but are not limited to: the impact of local or national emergencies including the COVID-19 pandemic, including such impacts from state and federal regulatory action that restricts our ability to operate our business in the ordinary course and impacts on (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products, (ii) our supply chain and the availability of raw materials for the manufacture of our products, (iii) the availability of labor and the health and safety of our workforce and (iv) our liquidity and access to the capital markets; our ability to successfully integrate past acquisitions or future acquisitions and the ability to attain the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; the risk that any past or future acquisition may adversely impact our liquidity; involvement in vertically integrated lines of business, including manufactured housing consumer finance, commercial finance and insurance; information technology failures or cyber incidents; curtailment of available financing from home-only lenders; availability of wholesale financing and limited floor plan lenders; our participation in certain wholesale and retail financing programs for the purchase of our products by industry distributors and consumers, which may expose us to additional risk of credit loss; significant warranty and construction defect claims; our contingent repurchase obligations related to wholesale financing; market forces and housing demand fluctuations; net losses were incurred in certain prior periods and our ability to generate income in the future; a write-off of all or part of our goodwill; the cyclical and seasonal nature of our business; limitations on our ability to raise capital; competition; our ability to maintain relationships with independent distributors; our business and operations being concentrated in certain geographic regions; labor shortages and the pricing and availability of raw materials; unfavorable zoning ordinances; loss of any of our executive officers; organizational document provisions delaying or making a change in control more difficult; volatility of stock price; general deterioration in economic conditions and turmoil in the credit markets; governmental and regulatory disruption, including federal government shutdowns; extensive regulation affecting manufactured housing; potential financial impact on the Company from the subpoenas we received from the SEC and its ongoing investigation, including the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action, and costs and expenses arising from the SEC subpoenas and investigation and the events described in or covered by the SEC subpoenas and investigation, which include the Company's indemnification obligations and insurance costs regarding such matters, and potential reputational damage that the Company may suffer; and losses not covered by our director and officer insurance, which may be large, adversely impacting financial performance; together with all of the other risks described in our filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the 2020 Form 10-K, as may be amended from time to time, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Cavco expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|December 26,
2020
|March 28,
2020
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|327,487
|$
|241,826
|Restricted cash, current
|12,802
|13,446
|Accounts receivable, net
|40,932
|42,800
|Short-term investments
|16,966
|14,582
|Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net
|42,091
|32,376
|Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net
|15,649
|14,657
|Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net
|3,363
|766
|Inventories
|110,624
|113,535
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|55,805
|42,197
|Total current assets
|625,719
|516,185
|Restricted cash
|335
|335
|Investments
|35,485
|31,557
|Consumer loans receivable, net
|39,501
|49,928
|Commercial loans receivable, net
|16,563
|23,685
|Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net
|4,171
|7,457
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|78,493
|77,190
|Goodwill
|75,090
|75,090
|Other intangibles, net
|14,550
|15,110
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|16,659
|13,894
|Total assets
|$
|906,566
|$
|810,431
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|25,176
|$
|29,924
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|186,026
|139,930
|Current portion of secured credit facilities and other
|2,140
|2,248
|Total current liabilities
|213,342
|172,102
|Operating lease liabilities
|13,827
|10,743
|Secured credit facilities and other
|10,847
|12,705
|Deferred income taxes
|6,809
|7,295
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued
or outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Outstanding
9,192,237 and 9,173,242 shares, respectively
|92
|92
|Additional paid-in capital
|255,664
|252,260
|Retained earnings
|405,835
|355,144
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|150
|90
|Total stockholders’ equity
|661,741
|607,586
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|906,566
|$
|810,431
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|December 26,
2020
|December 28,
2019
|December 26,
2020
|December 28,
2019
|Net revenue
|$
|288,772
|$
|273,722
|$
|801,549
|$
|806,439
|Cost of sales
|229,534
|213,867
|633,447
|627,819
|Gross profit
|59,238
|59,855
|168,102
|178,620
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|35,414
|36,844
|106,190
|108,191
|Income from operations
|23,824
|23,011
|61,912
|70,429
|Interest expense
|(177
|)
|(490
|)
|(567
|)
|(1,278
|)
|Other income, net
|2,243
|2,211
|5,821
|10,198
|Income before income taxes
|25,890
|24,732
|67,166
|79,349
|Income tax expense
|(6,189
|)
|(3,834
|)
|(15,742
|)
|(16,284
|)
|Net income
|$
|19,701
|$
|20,898
|$
|51,424
|$
|63,065
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|2.14
|$
|2.29
|$
|5.60
|$
|6.91
|Diluted
|$
|2.12
|$
|2.25
|$
|5.54
|$
|6.81
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|9,190,254
|9,138,202
|9,182,491
|9,120,241
|Diluted
|9,295,553
|9,293,941
|9,285,238
|9,259,203
CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.
OTHER OPERATING DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|December 26,
2020
|December 28,
2019
|December 26,
2020
|December 28,
2019
|Net revenue:
|Factory-built housing
|$
|270,822
|$
|257,106
|$
|749,879
|$
|758,564
|Financial services
|17,950
|16,616
|51,670
|47,875
|Total net revenue
|$
|288,772
|$
|273,722
|$
|801,549
|$
|806,439
|Gross profit:
|Factory-built housing
|$
|47,031
|$
|48,793
|$
|140,178
|$
|149,567
|Financial services
|12,207
|11,062
|27,924
|29,053
|Total gross profit
|$
|59,238
|$
|59,855
|$
|168,102
|$
|178,620
|Income from operations:
|Factory-built housing
|$
|16,456
|$
|16,776
|$
|48,141
|$
|55,219
|Financial services
|7,368
|6,235
|13,771
|15,210
|Total income from operations
|$
|23,824
|$
|23,011
|$
|61,912
|$
|70,429
|Capital expenditures
|$
|2,043
|$
|2,543
|$
|5,816
|$
|6,487
|Depreciation
|$
|1,367
|$
|1,372
|$
|4,175
|$
|3,789
|Amortization of other intangibles
|$
|186
|$
|188
|$
|560
|$
|419
|Total factory-built homes sold
|3,603
|3,865
|10,379
|11,453
For additional information, contact:
Mark Fusler
Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations
investor_relations@cavco.com
Phone: 602-256-6263
On the Internet: www.cavco.com
Cavco Industries, Inc.
Phoenix, Arizona, UNITED STATES
Cavco Industries, Inc. - Manufactured Homes Park Models CabinsLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: