WARSAW, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the "Company" "we" or "us"), parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank"), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC ("SDN"), Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital") and HNP Capital, LLC ("HNP Capital"), today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.



Results for the Quarter

Net income was $13.8 million compared to $13.1 million in 2019. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $13.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in 2019.

Results for 2020 and 2019 were positively impacted by a reduction in income tax expense of approximately $915 thousand and $2.7 million, respectively, for federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service. These tax credit investments also generated a net loss of $155 thousand in 2020 and $528 thousand in 2019, recorded in noninterest income, reducing the net positive impact to $760 thousand in 2020 and $2.2 million in 2019.

Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) was the highest in Company history at $21.0 million for the quarter, an increase of $4.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2019.

was the highest in Company history at $21.0 million for the quarter, an increase of $4.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 net income and pre-tax pre-provision income reflect approximately $148 thousand of non-recurring expenses related to the branch closure announced in October of 2020.

Results for the Year

Net income was $38.3 million compared to $48.9 million in 2019. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $36.9 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, compared to $47.4 million, or $2.96 per diluted share, in 2019.

Results for 2020 and 2019 were positively impacted by a reduction in income tax expense of approximately $1.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively, for federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service. These tax credit investments also generated a net loss of $275 thousand in 2020 and $528 thousand in 2019, recorded in noninterest income, reducing the net positive impact to $1.2 million in 2020 and $2.2 million in 2019. Results for 2019 were negatively impacted by approximately $600 thousand of income tax expense recognized in the third quarter related to an adjustment to a provisional amount recorded in 2017.

Pre-tax pre-provision income was $72.9 million, an increase of $5.4 million from 2019.

Full year 2020 net income and pre-tax pre-provision income reflect approximately $1.7 million of non-recurring expenses related to the previously announced closure of seven bank branches and a staffing reduction. First quarter 2020 results were negatively impacted by a significantly higher provision for credit losses of $13.9 million, as compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. The after-tax impact of the higher provision as compared to first quarter of 2019 was $0.59 per diluted share. The higher provision was driven by the adoption of the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) standard and the impact of COVID-19 on the economic environment.

“Our Company reported strong fourth quarter results in a challenging environment,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. “Record net interest income, noninterest income bolstered by our diversified revenue stream and continued expense discipline all contributed to record-high net income, earnings per share and pre-tax pre-provision income, as well as an efficiency ratio below 56%.”

“I am proud of the many accomplishments of our organization in 2020. We have delivered uninterrupted critical banking services to our customers throughout the pandemic and continue to modify operations to keep our customers and associates safe. We rolled out a series of solutions to support our customers that included the temporary waiving or elimination of fees and offered the opportunity for loan payment relief or deferrals. We also helped existing and new customers take advantage of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans to source needed funds to cover operating expenses. Last year, we helped approximately 1,700 small businesses obtain approximately $270 million of PPP loans, preserving an estimated 18,000 jobs in our markets.

“Progress was achieved on fundamental strategic objectives. We grew loans and core deposits and increased liquidity. To deliver enhanced digital capabilities to our customers during a time when at-home access was critical, we successfully completed the launch of our new online and mobile platform, Five Star Bank Digital Banking. Our enterprise standardization program resulted in a streamlining of processes and operations to enhance customer experiences while driving our efficiency ratio lower.

“During 2020, we witnessed the dramatic effects of the health crisis on the economy and our Company’s operations. Notwithstanding these challenges, we ended the year stronger than before the crisis started and are well-positioned to take care of our customers and communities. I would like to thank my Five Star associates for their continued commitment and dedication to our customers, our communities and each other. They quickly adapted to new working environments due to the pandemic, all while delivering strong results for our shareholders.”

Chief Financial Officer Justin K. Bigham added, “Despite severe economic conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the near-zero interest rate environment, we generated year-over-year positive operating leverage and delivered pre-tax pre-provision growth over 8% for the full year.

“We finished the year with a fourth quarter that demonstrates continued across-the-board improvement in our fundamentals, delivering record-high net income and pre-tax pre-provision income and an efficiency ratio below 56%.

“During the fourth quarter, we completed a $35 million subordinated debt offering to provide capital for use in serving our customers, taking advantage of growth opportunities and strengthening the Bank’s capital ratios. We also put a stock repurchase program in place for up to approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common shares. We believe that these actions provide important flexibility in managing our balance sheet.”

Enterprise Standardization Program

The Company’s enterprise standardization program is focused on improving operational efficiency and enhancing future profitability. On July 17, 2020, in connection with the program, Five Star Bank announced changes to adapt to a full-service branch model to streamline retail branches to better align with shifting customer needs and preferences. The announcement was the result of a nine-month comprehensive assessment of all lines of business and functional areas, conducted in partnership with a leading process improvement organization. The data-driven analysis identified, among other things, overlapping service areas, automation opportunities and streamlining of processes and operations.

The July announcement included the consolidation of eleven branches into five, resulting in six branch closings and a reduction in staffing. An additional branch closure was announced in October. These actions resulted in one-time expenses related to severance and real estate related charges of approximately $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 and approximately $148 thousand in the fourth quarter. Expense savings of $2.7 million are anticipated on an annualized basis.

The enterprise standardization program is not yet complete as we continue to evaluate activities and functions across the organization, focusing on ways to improve operational efficiency while enhancing the employee and customer experience.

Subordinated Note Issuance

On October 7, 2020, the Company completed a private placement of $35 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) to qualified institutional buyers and accredited institutional investors. The Notes have a maturity date of October 15, 2030, and bear interest, payable semi-annually, at the rate of 4.375% per annum, until October 15, 2025. Commencing on that date, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to the then-current three-month secured overnight financing rate (“SOFR”) plus 426.5 basis points, payable quarterly until maturity.

The Company is entitled to redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, on any interest payment date on or after October 15, 2025, and in whole at any time upon certain other specified events. The proceeds are intended to be used for general corporate purposes and organic growth, while a portion has been contributed to Five Star Bank to support regulatory capital ratios.

In connection with the issuance and sale of the Notes, the Company executed a registered exchange offer effective December 22, 2020, to provide for the exchange of the Notes for subordinated notes that are registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with substantially the same terms as the Notes. The exchange offer expired on January 27, 2021.

Stock Repurchase Program

On November 4, 2020, the Company announced a stock repurchase program for up to 801,879 shares of common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common shares. Shares may be repurchased in open market transactions and pursuant to any trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The timing and number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions, and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares and it may be extended, modified or discontinued at any time.

No shares were repurchased in 2020 under this program. In 2021, through January 27th, the Company repurchased 127,460 shares for an average repurchase price of $24.12 per share, inclusive of transaction costs.



Insurance Subsidiary Acquisition

On December 7, 2020, the Company announced a definitive agreement for the acquisition of the assets of Landmark Group (“Landmark”) by the Company’s insurance subsidiary SDN. A staple of the Rochester community since 1984, Landmark is an independent insurance brokerage firm delivering insurance, surety and risk management solutions across many business sectors including construction, manufacturing, real estate and technology, as well as individual personal insurance. Landmark Founder and Chairman Kelly M. Shea and President Christopher K. Shea will remain with SDN after the transaction closes to lead SDN’s Rochester operations and continue their long-term relationship with current clients. The transaction is subject to typical conditions to closing and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $36.2 million for the quarter, an increase of $682 thousand from the third quarter of 2020 and $3.0 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2019.

Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $4.64 billion, $221.5 million higher than the third quarter of 2020 and $641.5 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily the result of heightened Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, $55.0 million higher than the third quarter of 2020 and $144.5 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2019; an increase in investment securities, $93.3 million higher than the third quarter of 2020 and $88.4 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2019; and growth in loans, $73.2 million higher than the third quarter of 2020 and $408.6 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2019. Included in loan growth are PPP loans which had an average balance of $262.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $263.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net interest margin was 3.13%, nine basis points lower than the third quarter of 2020 and 20 basis points lower than the fourth quarter of 2019. Our net interest margin in 2020 has been impacted by the interest rate environment that reflects a flatter yield curve and lower rates. In addition, PPP loans contributed to net interest income in 2020 but resulted in reduced margin given the lower-yielding nature of these loans. In the fourth quarter, our excess liquidity position placed further pressure on net interest margin. As we continued to experience a heightened Federal Reserve interest-earning cash balance, excess liquidity was deployed into the investment securities portfolio, albeit at lower comparative yields, reflective of current market conditions.

Net interest income was $139.0 million for the year, $9.1 million higher than 2019. The increase was the result of a $356.0 million, or 8.9%, increase in average interest-earnings assets for the year, partially offset by a six-basis point decrease in net interest margin, to 3.22% from 3.28%.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $11.3 million for the quarter compared to $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Service charges on deposits of $1.5 million was $235 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2020 and $391 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2019. Insufficient fund fees in the second half of 2020 were lower than historic levels, likely due to the positive impact of stimulus programs on consumer account balances, however they did increase from the third quarter to the fourth quarter.

Insurance income of $878 thousand was $479 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2020 due to the timing of commercial renewals and relatively flat as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Investment advisory fees of $2.6 million was $152 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2020 and $220 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of the impact of market gains, new customer accounts and increases in existing accounts on assets under management.

Income from investments in limited partnerships of $240 thousand was $345 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2020 and $380 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Income from derivative instruments, net was $904 thousand, $1.0 million lower than the third quarter of 2020 and $357 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2019. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions.

Net gain on sale of loans held for sale of $1.6 million was $200 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2020 and $1.3 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2019 due to increased volume of residential real estate loans for sale and an increase in margin on these transactions. The low interest rate environment has resulted in a significant increase in mortgage refinancing activity.

A net gain on investment securities of $150 thousand was recognized in the quarter compared to a net gain of $554 thousand in the third quarter of 2020 and a net loss of $44 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019. The net gain in the fourth quarter was attributable to the sale of mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations with higher prepayment behavior and lower yield profiles intended to reduce premium risk and protect margin. The net gain in the third quarter of 2020 is attributable to the management of premium risk, largely achieved through the sale of $20.0 million of fixed rate mortgage backed securities with higher expected prepayment speeds. Proceeds were reinvested in current coupon bonds, with lower anticipated prepayment behavior.

A net loss on tax credit investments of $155 thousand was recognized in the fourth quarter as compared to $40 thousand in the third quarter of 2020 and $528 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019. These losses include the amortization of tax credit investments, partially offset by New York investment tax credits that are refundable and recorded in noninterest income.

Noninterest income was $43.2 million for the year, $2.8 million higher than 2019.

Service charges on deposits of $4.8 million was $2.4 million lower than 2019, primarily due to the Company’s COVID-19 temporary relief initiatives combined with lower insufficient fund fees in the second half of 2020.

Income from derivative instruments, net of $5.5 million was $3.2 million higher than 2019, reflecting growth and maturity of the Company’s commercial loan business.

Net gain on sale of loans held for sale of $3.9 million was $2.5 million higher than 2019 as a result of increased volume and higher margins on residential real estate loans for sale.



Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $26.5 million in the quarter compared to $28.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $26.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $14.2 million was $922 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2020 and $506 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting the impact of branch closures and reduction in staff previously discussed. Non-recurring severance costs were $18 thousand in the current quarter and $224 thousand in the third quarter.

Professional services expense of $1.4 million was $110 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2020 and $454 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of the timing of fees for consulting and advisory projects, including the Company’s improvement initiatives. Expenses related to improvement initiatives totaled $56 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2020 and $510 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Computer and data processing expense of $3.0 million was $227 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2020 and $447 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to the timing of costs related to the Bank’s new online and mobile platform, Five Star Bank Digital Banking, and other investments in technology.

FDIC assessments were $737 thousand in the quarter compared to $594 in the third quarter of 2020 and zero in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in assessments as compared to the third quarter of 2020 was the result of the increase in total assets. In 2018, the FDIC minimum reserve ratio was exceeded, resulting in credits used to offset expense in 2019, resulting in zero expense in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Advertising and promotions expense of $554 thousand was $401 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2020 and $672 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2019. Advertising activity was reduced in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic impacted operations in Western New York. Higher expense in the third quarter of 2020 is attributable to promotional costs for Five Star Bank Digital Banking. The advertising campaign started after the last wave of customers was transitioned to the new platform in mid-June and ended in late August.

Restructuring charges of $130 thousand in the current quarter and $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 represent non-recurring real estate related charges related to the previously described branch closings and staff reduction.

Noninterest expense was $109.3 million for the year, $6.4 million higher than 2019.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $59.3 million in 2020, $3.0 million higher than 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries, incentives and severance, partially offset by a staff reduction in the second half of the year.

Professional services expense of $6.3 million was $902 thousand higher than the previous year, primarily due to fees for consulting and advisory projects.

Computer and data processing expense of $11.6 million was $1.7 million higher than 2019 as a result of costs related to the new online and mobile platform combined with other investments in technology.

FDIC assessments for the year were $1.2 million higher than the previous year due to the credits previously discussed.

Advertising and promotions expense of $2.6 million was $968 thousand lower than 2019 as a result of reduced advertising activity.

Restructuring charges totaling $1.5 million in 2020 represent non-recurring charges related to the previously described branch closings and staff reduction.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $1.7 million for the quarter compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $312 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the fourth quarter of 2020, third quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, resulting in income tax expense reductions of approximately $915 thousand, $213 thousand and $2.7 million, respectively

The effective tax rate was 10.9% for the quarter compared to 19.3% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company’s effective tax rates differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.

Income tax expense was $7.4 million for the year, $3.2 million lower than 2019. The effective tax rate for 2020 was 16.2% compared to 17.8% for 2019.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $4.91 billion at December 31, 2020, down $46.9 million from September 30, 2020, and up $528.1 million from December 31, 2019.

Investment securities were $900.0 million at December 31, 2020, up $93.1 million from September 30, 2020, and up $123.1 million from December 31, 2019. The Company’s 2020 investment strategy was to reinvest cash flow from the portfolio, coupled with deploying excess liquidity into cash flowing agency mortgage backed securities. Increased purchase activity in the fourth quarter of 2020 resulted from the execution of a strategy to reallocate excess Federal Reserve cash balances into higher yielding, collateral eligible agency mortgage backed securities.

Total loans were $3.60 billion at December 31, 2020, up $26.6 million, or 0.7%, from September 30, 2020, and up $374.2 million, or 11.6%, from December 31, 2019. 2020 loan growth includes approximately $271 million of PPP loans that carry a 1% interest rate. The Company recorded net PPP loan origination fees of approximately $8.0 million that are amortized over a 24-month period.

Commercial business loans totaled $794.1 million, down $24.0 million, or 2.9%, from September 30, 2020, and up $222.1 million, or 38.8%, from December 31, 2019. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to PPP loans. At December 31, 2020, the PPP loan balance was $248.0 million, net of deferred fees.

Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.25 billion, up $51.9 million, or 4.3%, from September 30, 2020, and up $147.6 million, or 13.3%, from December 31, 2019.

Residential real estate loans totaled $599.8 million, up $2.9 million, or 0.5%, from September 30, 2020, and up $27.5 million, or 4.8%, from December 31, 2019.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $840.4 million, relatively unchanged compared to September 30, 2020 and down $9.6 million, or 1.1%, from December 31, 2019.

Total deposits were $4.28 billion at December 31, 2020, $86.6 million lower than September 30, 2020, and $722.7 million higher than December 31, 2019. The decrease from September 30, 2020, was primarily the result of a seasonal decrease in public deposits partially offset by growth in the non-public and reciprocal deposit portfolios. The Company utilized lower cost brokered deposit balances to pay off a maturing Federal Home Loan Bank term advance of $100 million during the third quarter. The increase from December 31, 2019, was primarily due to growth in non-public demand and reciprocal deposits. Public deposit balances represented 20% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, compared to 23% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, and 24% at December 31, 2019.

Short-term borrowings were $5.3 million at December 31, 2020, unchanged from September 30, 2020, and a decrease of $270.2 million from December 31, 2019. The lower level of short-term borrowings in 2020 is attributable to growth in brokered deposits, which were utilized as a cost-effective alternative to Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits. In February 2020, the Company entered a long-term brokered sweep arrangement as a stable alternative borrowing source to diversify the wholesale funding base.

Shareholders’ equity was $468.4 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $456.4 million at September 30, 2020, and $438.9 million at December 31, 2019. Common book value per share was $28.12 at December 31, 2020, an increase of $0.74 or 2.7% from $27.38 at September 30, 2020, and an increase of $1.77 or 6.7% from $26.35 at December 31, 2019. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $23.52 at December 31, 2020, an increase of $0.76 or 3.3% from $22.76 at September 30, 2020, and an increase of $1.86 or 8.6% from $21.66 at December 31, 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.26 per common share. The dividend returned 31% of fourth quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2020, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:

Leverage Ratio was 8.25%, compared to 8.42% and 9.00% at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.18%, compared to 10.19% and 10.31% at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.63%, compared to 10.66% and 10.80% at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.61%, compared to 12.74% and 12.77% at September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $9.5 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $10.9 million at September 30, 2020, and $8.6 million at December 31, 2019. Net charge-offs were $2.4 million in the quarter, $1.9 million higher than the third quarter of 2020 and $1.4 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2019. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to total average loans was 0.27% in the current quarter, 0.06% in the third quarter of 2020 and 0.48% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Foreclosed assets at December 31, 2020, were $3.0 million, relatively unchanged from September 30, 2020, and an increase of $2.5 million from December 31, 2019. The increase as compared to year-end 2019 is attributable to one commercial credit that was partially charged off during the first quarter of 2020 and foreclosure occurred in the third quarter.

The Company adopted CECL effective January 1, 2020, which resulted in an increase to the allowance for credit losses - loans of $9.6 million and established a reserve for unfunded commitments of $2.1 million, for a total pre-tax cumulative effect adjustment of $11.7 million.

At December 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio was 1.46% compared to 1.38% at September 30, 2020, and 0.95% at December 31, 2019. PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Excluding PPP loans, the December 31, 2020, allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio was 1.57%(1), an increase of eight basis points from 1.49%(1) at September 30, 2020. Increases in the allowance ratio in 2020 reflect the impact of COVID-19 and the corresponding impact on the economic environment.

The provision for credit losses - loans was $5.4 million in the quarter compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Provision for credit losses also includes increases in the allowance for unfunded commitments of $73 thousand and $461 thousand in the fourth and third quarters of 2020, respectively.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.26% at December 31, 2020, 0.31% at September 30, 2020, and 0.27% at December 31, 2019. The ratio of allowance for credit losses - loans to non-performing loans was 551% at December 31, 2020, compared to 453% at September 30, 2020, and 353% at December 31, 2019.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, on Form 10-K. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of December 31, 2020, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2020 2019 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,878 $ 282,070 $ 119,610 $ 152,168 $ 112,947 Investment securities: Available for sale 628,059 515,971 469,413 444,845 417,917 Held-to-maturity, net 271,966 290,946 309,872 346,239 359,000 Total investment securities 900,025 806,917 779,285 791,084 776,917 Loans held for sale 4,305 7,076 6,654 3,822 4,224 Loans: Commercial business 794,148 818,135 818,691 588,868 572,040 Commercial mortgage 1,253,901 1,202,046 1,140,326 1,107,376 1,106,283 Residential real estate loans 599,800 596,902 585,035 579,800 572,350 Residential real estate lines 89,805 94,017 97,427 102,113 104,118 Consumer indirect 840,421 840,579 828,105 843,668 850,052 Other consumer 17,063 16,860 16,237 15,402 16,144 Total loans 3,595,138 3,568,539 3,485,821 3,237,227 3,220,987 Allowance for credit losses - loans 52,420 49,395 46,316 43,356 30,482 Total loans, net 3,542,718 3,519,144 3,439,505 3,193,871 3,190,505 Total interest-earning assets 4,520,416 4,577,057 4,314,490 4,116,688 4,058,107 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,789 74,062 74,342 74,629 74,923 Total assets 4,912,306 4,959,201 4,680,930 4,471,768 4,384,178 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 1,018,549 1,013,176 1,008,958 732,917 707,752 Interest-bearing demand 731,885 786,059 727,676 724,670 627,842 Savings and money market 1,642,340 1,724,463 1,368,805 1,270,253 1,039,892 Time deposits 885,593 841,230 888,569 1,059,345 1,180,189 Total deposits 4,278,367 4,364,928 3,994,008 3,787,185 3,555,675 Short-term borrowings 5,300 5,300 105,300 109,500 275,500 Long-term borrowings, net 73,623 39,258 39,308 39,291 39,273 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,338,741 3,396,310 3,129,658 3,203,059 3,162,696 Shareholders’ equity 468,363 456,361 448,045 439,393 438,947 Common shareholders’ equity 451,035 439,033 430,717 422,065 421,619 Tangible common equity (1) 377,246 364,971 356,375 347,436 346,696 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,128 $ (209 ) $ (496 ) $ (2,082 ) $ (14,513 ) Common shares outstanding 16,042 16,038 16,038 16,020 16,003 Treasury shares 58 62 62 80 97 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 8.25 % 8.42 % 8.49 % 8.78 % 9.00 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.18 % 10.19 % 10.27 % 10.05 % 10.31 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.63 % 10.66 % 10.76 % 10.53 % 10.80 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.61 % 12.74 % 12.83 % 12.54 % 12.77 % Common equity to assets 9.18 % 8.85 % 9.20 % 9.44 % 9.62 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.80 % 7.47 % 7.74 % 7.90 % 8.05 % Common book value per share $ 28.12 $ 27.38 $ 26.86 $ 26.35 $ 26.35 Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 23.52 $ 22.76 $ 22.22 $ 21.69 $ 21.66

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Year Ended 2020 2019 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2020 2019 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 161,299 $ 168,800 $ 40,168 $ 39,719 $ 39,759 $ 41,653 $ 42,179 Interest expense 22,314 38,888 3,987 4,220 5,578 8,529 9,006 Net interest income 138,985 129,912 36,181 35,499 34,181 33,124 33,173 Provision for credit losses 27,184 8,044 5,495 4,028 3,746 13,915 2,653 Net interest income after provision

for credit losses 111,801 121,868 30,686 31,471 30,435 19,209 30,520 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 4,810 7,241 1,489 1,254 480 1,587 1,880 Insurance income 4,403 4,570 878 1,357 819 1,349 881 ATM and debit card 7,281 6,779 1,960 1,943 1,776 1,602 1,796 Investment advisory 9,535 9,187 2,595 2,443 2,251 2,246 2,375 Company owned life insurance 1,902 1,758 505 470 462 465 465 Investments in limited partnerships 104 352 240 (105 ) (244 ) 213 (140 ) Loan servicing 249 432 143 49 50 7 116 Income from derivative instruments, net 5,521 2,274 904 1,931 1,940 746 1,261 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale(1) 3,858 1,352 1,597 1,397 612 252 324 Net gain (loss) on investment securities 1,599 1,677 150 554 674 221 (44 ) Net gain (loss) on other assets (61 ) 29 (69 ) (55 ) (1 ) 64 (27 ) Net loss on tax credit investments (275 ) (528 ) (155 ) (40 ) (40 ) (40 ) (528 ) Other 4,250 5,258 1,099 1,019 934 1,198 1,308 Total noninterest income 43,176 40,381 11,336 12,217 9,713 9,910 9,667 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 59,336 56,330 14,163 15,085 15,074 15,014 14,669 Occupancy and equipment (2) 13,655 13,552 3,248 3,263 3,388 3,756 3,446 Professional services 6,326 5,424 1,352 1,242 1,580 2,152 1,806 Computer and data processing (2) 11,645 9,983 3,023 3,250 2,699 2,673 2,576 Supplies and postage 1,975 2,036 442 463 517 553 482 FDIC assessments 2,242 1,005 737 594 539 372 - Advertising and promotions 2,609 3,577 554 955 545 555 1,226 Amortization of intangibles 1,134 1,250 273 280 287 294 302 Restructuring charges 1,492 - 130 1,362 - - - Other(1) 8,840 9,671 2,612 1,981 1,946 2,301 2,261 Total noninterest expense 109,254 102,828 26,534 28,475 26,575 27,670 26,768 Income before income taxes 45,723 59,421 15,488 15,213 13,573 1,449 13,419 Income tax expense 7,391 10,559 1,688 2,940 2,441 322 312 Net income 38,332 48,862 13,800 12,273 11,132 1,127 13,107 Preferred stock dividends 1,461 1,461 365 365 366 365 365 Net income available to common shareholders $ 36,871 $ 47,401 $ 13,435 $ 11,908 $ 10,766 $ 762 $ 12,742 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 2.30 $ 2.97 $ 0.84 $ 0.74 $ 0.67 $ 0.05 $ 0.80 Earnings per share – diluted $ 2.30 $ 2.96 $ 0.84 $ 0.74 $ 0.67 $ 0.05 $ 0.79 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 1.04 $ 1.00 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 Common dividend payout ratio 45.22 % 33.67 % 30.95 % 35.14 % 38.81 % 520.00 % 31.25 % Dividend yield (annualized) 4.62 % 3.12 % 4.60 % 6.72 % 5.60 % 5.76 % 3.09 % Return on average assets 0.82 % 1.14 % 1.10 % 1.02 % 0.97 % 0.10 % 1.21 % Return on average equity 8.49 % 11.61 % 11.86 % 10.72 % 10.05 % 1.03 % 11.88 % Return on average common equity 8.50 % 11.74 % 12.00 % 10.82 % 10.11 % 0.72 % 12.02 % Return on average tangible common equity (3) 10.25 % 14.45 % 14.38 % 13.02 % 12.25 % 0.88 % 14.64 % Efficiency ratio (4) 60.22 % 60.59 % 55.79 % 60.12 % 61.16 % 64.26 % 62.05 % Effective tax rate 16.2 % 17.8 % 10.9 % 19.3 % 18.0 % 22.2 % 2.3 %

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Year Ended 2020 2019 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2020 2019 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Federal funds sold and interest-

earning deposits $ 112,802 $ 22,023 $ 176,950 $ 121,929 $ 92,214 $ 59,309 $ 32,494 Investment securities (1) 794,908 822,744 862,956 769,673 766,636 779,894 774,520 Loans: Commercial business 735,535 569,941 803,536 808,582 757,588 570,886 567,998 Commercial mortgage 1,164,827 1,021,220 1,243,035 1,180,747 1,133,832 1,100,660 1,073,527 Residential real estate loans 587,620 547,505 599,773 590,483 581,651 578,407 566,256 Residential real estate lines 97,321 107,654 91,856 95,288 99,543 102,680 106,011 Consumer indirect 836,168 882,056 840,210 830,647 827,030 846,800 856,823 Other consumer 16,007 16,047 16,948 16,445 15,155 15,466 16,100 Total loans 3,437,478 3,144,423 3,595,358 3,522,192 3,414,799 3,214,899 3,186,715 Total interest-earning assets 4,345,188 3,989,190 4,635,264 4,413,794 4,273,649 4,054,102 3,993,729 Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 74,364 75,557 73,942 74,220 74,504 74,797 75,093 Total assets 4,693,225 4,285,825 4,992,886 4,775,333 4,624,360 4,376,125 4,299,342 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 714,904 655,534 774,688 704,550 712,300 667,533 660,738 Savings and money market 1,443,692 983,447 1,722,938 1,574,068 1,329,632 1,143,628 1,014,434 Time deposits 959,541 1,098,440 871,103 867,479 984,832 1,116,736 1,120,823 Short-term borrowings 86,495 309,893 9,188 57,856 110,272 169,827 241,557 Long-term borrowings, net 47,387 39,235 71,481 39,314 39,297 39,279 39,262 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,252,019 3,086,549 3,449,398 3,243,267 3,176,333 3,137,003 3,076,814 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 905,412 721,133 997,607 987,908 912,238 721,975 725,590 Total deposits 4,023,549 3,458,554 4,366,336 4,134,005 3,939,002 3,649,872 3,521,585 Total liabilities 4,241,989 3,864,808 4,530,043 4,320,057 4,178,921 3,934,909 3,861,542 Shareholders’ equity 451,236 421,017 462,843 455,276 445,439 441,216 437,800 Common equity 433,908 403,689 445,515 437,948 428,111 423,888 420,472 Tangible common equity (2) $ 359,544 $ 328,132 $ 371,573 $ 363,728 $ 353,607 $ 349,091 $ 345,379 Common shares outstanding: Basic 16,022 15,972 16,032 16,031 16,018 16,006 15,995 Diluted 16,063 16,031 16,078 16,058 16,047 16,069 16,072 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 2.31 % 2.39 % 2.06 % 2.23 % 2.49 % 2.48 % 2.40 % Loans 4.18 % 4.77 % 3.97 % 4.02 % 4.14 % 4.61 % 4.70 % Total interest-earning assets 3.73 % 4.26 % 3.46 % 3.60 % 3.76 % 4.15 % 4.22 % Interest-bearing demand 0.15 % 0.21 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.21 % 0.21 % Savings and money market 0.33 % 0.44 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.56 % 0.48 % Time deposits 1.24 % 2.07 % 0.66 % 0.92 % 1.39 % 1.83 % 1.94 % Short-term borrowings 1.85 % 2.56 % 8.49 % 1.60 % 1.03 % 2.11 % 2.21 % Long-term borrowings, net 6.09 % 6.30 % 5.76 % 6.31 % 6.29 % 6.29 % 6.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.69 % 1.26 % 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.71 % 1.09 % 1.16 % Net interest rate spread 3.04 % 3.00 % 3.00 % 3.08 % 3.05 % 3.06 % 3.06 % Net interest margin 3.22 % 3.28 % 3.13 % 3.22 % 3.23 % 3.31 % 3.33 %

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Year Ended 2020 2019 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2020 2019 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSET QUALITY DATA: Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans Beginning balance, prior to adoption of CECL $ 30,482 $ 33,914 $ 49,395 $ 46,316 $ 43,356 $ 30,482 $ 31,668 Impact of adopting CECL 9,594 - - - - 9,594 - Beginning balance, after adoption of CECL 40,076 33,914 49,395 46,316 43,356 40,076 31,668 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business 7,384 1,989 747 (88 ) (1,458 ) 8,183 1,942 Commercial mortgage 1,755 2,980 80 603 1,072 - - Residential real estate loans 72 297 (3 ) (7 ) (6 ) 88 156 Residential real estate lines (3 ) 7 - - - (3 ) 3 Consumer indirect 4,278 5,420 1,462 (115 ) 1,175 1,756 1,523 Other consumer 329 783 112 95 3 119 215 Total net charge-offs 13,815 11,476 2,398 488 786 10,143 3,839 Provision for credit losses - loans 26,159 8,044 5,423 3,567 3,746 13,423 2,653 Ending balance $ 52,420 $ 30,482 $ 52,420 $ 49,395 $ 46,316 $ 43,356 $ 30,482 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

to average loans (annualized): Commercial business 1.00 % 0.35 % 0.37 % -0.04 % -0.77 % 5.77 % 1.36 % Commercial mortgage 0.15 % 0.29 % 0.03 % 0.20 % 0.38 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Residential real estate loans 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.06 % 0.11 % Residential real estate lines 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.01 % Consumer indirect 0.51 % 0.61 % 0.69 % -0.05 % 0.57 % 0.83 % 0.71 % Other consumer 2.06 % 4.88 % 2.64 % 2.31 % 0.08 % 3.09 % 5.30 % Total loans 0.40 % 0.37 % 0.27 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 1.27 % 0.48 % Supplemental information (1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 1,975 $ 1,177 $ 1,975 $ 2,628 $ 4,918 $ 5,507 $ 1,177 Commercial mortgage 2,906 3,146 2,906 3,372 4,140 2,984 3,146 Residential real estate loans 2,587 2,484 2,587 3,305 2,992 1,971 2,484 Residential real estate lines 323 102 323 207 177 143 102 Consumer indirect 1,495 1,725 1,495 1,244 868 1,777 1,725 Other consumer 231 6 231 147 87 2 6 Total non-performing loans 9,517 8,640 9,517 10,903 13,182 12,384 8,640 Foreclosed assets 2,966 468 2,966 2,999 679 749 468 Total non-performing assets $ 12,483 $ 9,108 $ 12,483 $ 13,902 $ 13,861 $ 13,133 $ 9,108 Total non-performing loans

to total loans 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.27 % Total non-performing assets

to total assets 0.25 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.29 % 0.21 % Allowance for credit losses - loans

to total loans 1.46 % 0.95 % 1.46 % 1.38 % 1.33 % 1.34 % 0.95 % Allowance for credit losses - loans

to non-performing loans 551 % 353 % 551 % 453 % 351 % 350 % 353 %





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Year Ended 2020 2019 December 31, Fourth Third Second First Fourth 2020 2019 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 4,912,306 $ 4,959,201 $ 4,680,930 $ 4,471,768 $ 4,384,178 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 73,789 74,062 74,342 74,629 74,923 Tangible assets $ 4,838,517 $ 4,885,139 $ 4,606,588 $ 4,397,139 $ 4,309,255 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 451,035 $ 439,033 $ 430,717 $ 422,065 $ 421,619 Less: Goodwill and other intangible

assets, net 73,789 74,062 74,342 74,629 74,923 Tangible common equity $ 377,246 $ 364,971 $ 356,375 $ 347,436 $ 346,696 Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 7.80 % 7.47 % 7.74 % 7.90 % 8.05 % Common shares outstanding 16,042 16,038 16,038 16,020 16,003 Tangible common book value per

share (2) $ 23.52 $ 22.76 $ 22.22 $ 21.69 $ 21.66 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 4,693,225 $ 4,285,825 $ 4,992,886 $ 4,775,333 $ 4,624,360 $ 4,376,125 $ 4,299,342 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 74,364 75,557 73,942 74,220 74,504 74,797 75,093 Average tangible assets $ 4,618,861 $ 4,210,268 $ 4,918,944 $ 4,701,113 $ 4,549,856 $ 4,301,328 $ 4,224,249 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 433,908 $ 403,689 $ 445,515 $ 437,948 $ 428,111 $ 423,888 $ 420,472 Less: Average goodwill and other

intangible assets, net 74,364 75,557 73,942 74,220 74,504 74,797 75,093 Average tangible common equity $ 359,544 $ 328,132 $ 371,573 $ 363,728 $ 353,607 $ 349,091 $ 345,379 Net income available to

common shareholders $ 36,871 $ 47,401 $ 13,435 $ 11,908 $ 10,766 $ 762 $ 12,742 Return on average tangible common

equity (3) 10.25 % 14.45 % 14.38 % 13.02 % 12.25 % 0.88 % 14.64 % Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net income $ 38,332 $ 48,862 $ 13,800 $ 12,273 $ 11,132 $ 1,127 $ 13,107 Add: Income tax expense 7,391 10,559 1,688 2,940 2,441 322 312 Add: Provision for credit losses 27,184 8,044 5,495 4,028 3,746 13,915 2,653 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 72,907 $ 67,465 $ 20,983 $ 19,241 $ 17,319 $ 15,364 $ 16,072 Total loans excluding PPP loans: Total loans $ 3,595,138 $ 3,595,138 $ 3,568,539 $ 3,485,821 Less: Total PPP loans 247,951 247,951 264,138 261,468 Total loans excluding PPP loans $ 3,347,187 $ 3,347,187 $ 3,304,401 $ 3,224,352 Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 52,420 $ 52,420 $ 49,395 $ 46,316 Allowance for credit losses - loans to

total loans excluding PPP loans (4) 1.57 % 1.57 % 1.49 % 1.44 %



