Premier Transportation and Logistics Company Deploys New Portal, Delivers Increased Efficiencies and Capabilities for Carriers

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) (“Werner”), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces Carrier’s EDGE, its new carrier portal designed to offer increased visibility and streamline communications for Werner’s alliance carriers. Through Carrier’s EDGE, alliance carriers can gain immediate visibility to Werner freight, book loads at the touch of a button, maintain preferences, view tracking information, buy or sell equipment, and communicate directly with Werner associates.



This innovative portal, available for qualified carriers, launches with load offerings and other great features with additional plans to introduce new capabilities throughout the year. Carriers will be able to view historical load data and insurance, upload documentation and manage available capacity. Designed to enrich the experience for carriers by providing 24/7 access, Carrier’s EDGE will also provide smart recommendations based on preferences, previous offers and loads.

“Carriers rely on real-time visibility and data to improve their operations and keep trailers full and moving,” explains Werner’s Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “While our carriers rely on Werner’s customer service and personalized approach, they also desire a portal that will allow them to self-service when it’s convenient for them, whether that be after hours or in a time crunch. Carrier’s EDGE gives them the best of both worlds by providing the self-service technology they require and increased communication with Werner associates to support their business needs.”

Carrier’s EDGE is Werner’s latest innovation within Werner EDGE™, the company’s commitment to technology and innovation. Launched in 2020, Werner EDGE is Werner’s pledge to develop new solutions and offerings that enrich experiences for drivers, shippers, carriers and associates, while optimizing the entire ecosystem.

“We are incredibly proud to offer an enhanced carrier experience from Werner EDGE,” says Werner’s Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Daragh Mahon. “Through Carrier’s EDGE, our alliance carriers can now optimize freight, streamline work processes, and manage profiles and preferences, all while being rewarded for loyalty and usage. This is only the first introduction of an improved carrier portal; our team will be adding new features and functionality in the coming months, which will all be part of Werner’s commitment to driving the industry forward.”

Carrier’s EDGE will integrate with Trucker Tools’ digital loading and freight matching to provide Werner alliance carriers with one location to view available freight from Werner and beyond. This technology integration and partnership is a continuation of Werner’s long-standing relationship with a leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry.

Alliance carriers can access Carrier’s EDGE or inquire about becoming a qualified carrier at www.werner.com/carriers.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America. Werner maintains its corporate headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes North American truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile services.

Werner’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065

fthayer@werner.com