BAYONNE, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $20.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with $21.0 million for 2019. Earnings per diluted share for 2020 were $1.14, as compared to $1.20 in 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company earned $7.3 million, compared with $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Earnings per diluted share were $0.41 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.29 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019, and $0.47 per diluted share in the preceding quarter.

“We generated solid earnings for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2020, fueled by solid net interest income generation, despite the pandemic, and from capitalizing on operating efficiencies,” stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our continued efforts to deleverage the balance sheet and deploy excess capital helped expand our net interest margin by 37 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the prior quarter. To emphasize the success of our strategy, we were able to expand our net interest margin by 90 basis points over the last two quarters as compared to the second quarter of 2020. In the coming year, we will remain focused on disciplined balance sheet growth and managing our cost of funds, while delivering consistent operating results to our shareholders.

“During the course of the year, we successfully completed a number of high-profile projects that directly contributed to our bottom line and are expected to enhance future quarters’ revenue streams and capital levels. These included the sale-leaseback of one of our properties, the purchase of $60 million in bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”), the redemption of our Series C 6% and Series F 6% preferred stock, and the issuance of our Series H 3.5% preferred stock. We recognized a gain of approximately $4.4 million related to the sale-leaseback, which was completed in the third quarter. The investment in BOLI provides a new form of non-interest income, which is nontaxable, and helps to diversify our revenue streams.

“During the fourth quarter, we completed the final issuance of our Series H 3.5% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. Over the last seven months, we issued a total of $11.2 million of such stock over three rounds of funding. We also redeemed $10.5 million of our other outstanding preferred stock during 2020, which included the Company’s Series C 6% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and Series F 6% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. As a result of these strategic transactions, we have further strengthened our capital position, and our dividend costs have been reduced. Overall, we anticipate saving approximately $55,000 in dividend costs per quarter,” said Coughlin.

“Results for the fourth quarter and the year were affected by increases to the loan loss provision as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic effect on the economy and its impact on our New Jersey and New York markets,” said Coughlin. “We recorded a $1.9 million provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter, and a $9.4 million provision for the year, bringing our total reserves to $33.6 million, and our allowance for loan losses to 1.44 percent of total loans at year-end. We believe this reserve level is adequate to cover loan losses incurred from the pandemic through the 2021 year end.

“We were an active participant in the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) from its inception in April, until the initial program completed on August 8, 2020. Our success in executing this relief effort allowed us to assist approximately 1,100 customers to receive $133 million in PPP funding. As the regulations and guidance for PPP loans and the forgiveness process continued to evolve, management recognized the operational risk and complexity associated with this portfolio and decided to sell the PPP loan portfolio to a third party better suited to support and serve our PPP clients through the loan forgiveness process. This loan sale allows our team to focus on serving our clients and proactively monitor and address credit risk brought on by the pandemic. As a result, we recorded interest and fee income related to PPP loans of $1.7 million during 2020, as well as a gain on the sale of these loans of $333,000,” said Coughlin.

The Company also announced plans to particpate in the lateset round of PPP lending pursuant to the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (“CAA”), which was signed into law on December 27, 2020. The CAA is providing new COVID-19 stimulus relief, and it includes $284 billion allocated for another round of PPP lending, extending the program to March 31, 2021. The program offers new PPP loans for companies that did not receive a PPP loan in 2020, and also second draw loans targeted at hard-hit businesses that have already spent their initial PPP proceeds. “We plan to be participants in this new round of PPP proceeds by partnering with an SBA Small Business Lending Company, The Loan Source Inc., for the application, forgiveness and ongoing service process of our PPP loans, helping our business customers as we did during the first round of funding,” said Coughlin.

Executive Summary

  • Net interest margin was 3.35 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 2.98 percent for the third quarter of 2020, and 2.88 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.
    • Net interest margin expanded by 90 basis points from the second quarter of 2020.
    • Total yield on interest-earning assets increased 12 basis points to 4.18 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 4.06 percent for the third quarter of 2020 and decreased 26 basis points from 4.44 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.
    • Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 31 basis points to 1.04 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 1.35 percent for the third quarter of 2020 and decreased 83 basis points from 1.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Net income was $7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $8.3 million in the prior quarter and $5.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Earnings per diluted share were $0.41 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.47 in the prior quarter and $0.29 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses, increased by 5.4 percent, to $2.295 billion at December 31, 2020, from $2.178 billion a year earlier.
  • The provision for loan losses increased by $2.4 million, to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a credit to the provision for loan losses of $475,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019; this increase was primarily due to factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 205.2 percent at December 31, 2020, compared to 570.5 percent at December 31, 2019, as total non-accrual loans increased to $16.4 million at year-end as compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2019.
  • Total deposits were $2.318 billion at December 31, 2020, down from $2.362 billion a year ago.
  • The Company purchased $60.0 million of BOLI during the third quarter of 2020.
  • The Company redeemed $10.5 million of its outstanding preferred stock during the third quarter of 2020, which included the Company’s Series C 6% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and Series F 6% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, and issued $11.2 million of Series H 3.5% Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock in 2020. The Company anticipates savings approximately $55,000 in dividend costs per quarter.
  • The Bank sold substantially all of its PPP loans in December 2020. In addition to recognizing $908,000 of net fee income in 2020 on these loans, the Company also recognized a net gain of $333,000 on the sale.
  • On January 13, 2021 the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend will be payable February 15, 2021, to common shareholders of record on February 3, 2021.

Balance Sheet Review
Total assets decreased by $83.8 million, or 2.9 percent, to $2.824 billion at December 31, 2020, from $2.907 billion at December 31, 2019. The decrease in total assets from last year was mainly related to decreases in total cash and cash equivalents due to, among other things, the reduction in deposits and repayment of FHLB advances discussed below, partly offset by increases in loans receivable.

Loans receivable, net increased by $116.6 million, or 5.4 percent to $2.295 billion at December 31, 2020 from $2.178 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loan increases for the year ended December 31, 2020 included increases of $83.9 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, $51.0 million in construction loans, $6.7 million in commercial business loans, and $140,000 in consumer loans, partly offset by decreases of $11.0 million in home equity loans and $4.0 million in residential one-to-four family loan. Included within the net increase in loans receivable were $48.4 million of purchased loans, which the Company bought in the second quarter of 2020.

Total investment securities increased $23.4 million, or 24.8 percent, to $117.5 million at December 31, 2020, from $94.1 million at December 31, 2019.

Total deposits decreased by $44.0 million, or 1.9 percent, to $2.318 billion at December 31, 2020, from $2.362 billion at December 31, 2019. The decrease in deposits in the current year was primarily related to the maturity of certain high-rate, promotional certificate of deposit accounts in the third and fourth quarters. Some of these matured deposits went into other forms of deposits while others were withdrawn from the Bank.

Debt obligations decreased by $51.8 million, or 18.3 percent, to $230.8 million at December 31, 2020 from $282.6 million at December 31, 2019. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 1.63 percent at December 31, 2020 and 2.16 percent at December 31, 2019. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company opted to extinguish $47.0 million in FHLB advances, which held a weighted average rate of 2.24 percent. The advances were originally set to mature in 2021 and 2022. The effect of the extinguishment of the debt reduced the weighted average cost of FHLB borrowings by approximately 12 basis points on an annualized basis. The related non-recurring expense for the extinguishment of this debt is included in noninterest expense.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $9.7 million, or 4.1 percent, to $249.2 million at December 31, 2020, from $239.5 million a year ago. The increase in stockholders’ equity over the prior year included an increase in retained earnings of $9.9 million, representing earnings net of dividends paid. Accumulated other comprehensive income increased $2.0 million over the prior year, based upon favorable market conditions. Treasury stock was $26.9 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $4.9 million from $22.0 million at December 31, 2019, related to the repurchase of Company common shares.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Income Statement Review

Net interest income increased by $2.7 million, or 13.3 percent, to $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, from $20.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from a $5.3 million decrease in interest expense related to a decrease of 83 basis points in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities to 1.04 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020, from 1.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, as well as a $183.3 million, or 7.9 percent, decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2020 to $2.151 billion, from $2.334 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest income was $2.6 million lower than the prior year, related to a decrease of 26 basis points in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 4.18 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020, from 4.44 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, as well as a $77.8 million decrease, or 2.8 percent, in the average balance of interest-earning assets to $2.714 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, from $2.792 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. The lower rates for interest income and interest expense were driven by the reduction of the federal funds rate by 175 basis points from October, 2019 through March, 2020. Interest income on loans for the fourth quarter of 2020 included $214,000 of amortization of purchase credit fair value adjustments. The fair value adjustments relate to the 2018 acquisition of IA Bancorp, Inc. (“IAB”), which added approximately three basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets. Interest income on loans also included $268,000 of net fees related to the Bank’s PPP loans.

Net interest margin was 3.35 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 2.88 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019. The significant improvement in net interest margin was the result of the effective deployment of cash and aligning our cost of funds with the market. The increase in the net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 was the result of managing and reducing our cost of funds to reflect the current low interest rate environment. The Company’s average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 26 basis points to 4.18 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 4.44 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, highlighting the impact market volatility surrounding the pandemic has had on rates. Management has been proactive in managing its cost of funds and decreased the average cost on total interest-bearing liabilities by 83 basis points to 1.04 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 1.87 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total noninterest income increased by $2.7 million, or 267.1 percent, to $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, from $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in total noninterest income was mainly related to a higher unrealized gain of equity securities of $989,000, higher gains on the sale of investment securities of $700,000, BOLI income of $648,000, and higher gains on the sale of loans of $408,000. The unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, and the decision to recognize gains on the sales of securities, are based on market conditions. The increase in BOLI income relates to an initial purchase of $60.0 million of BOLI product in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in the gain on sale of loans primarily came as a result of the sale of our PPP loan portfolio in December, 2020.

Total noninterest expense increased by $118,000, or 0.8 percent, to $14.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, from $14.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 largely due to a loss related to the prepayment of FHLB borrowings, an increase in FDIC assessments and increased occupancy expense, all discussed below. Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $869,000, or 11.9 percent, to $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, from $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily related to fewer full-time equivalent employees, partly offset by normal compensation increases. The number of full-time equivalent employees for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 302, as compared with 365 for the same period in 2019. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $284,000, or 10.4 percent, to $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, from $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, largely related to building sanitization costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the opening of a new branch in the third quarter of this year. Professional fees expense decreased $266,000, or 40.4 percent, to $393,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, from $659,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily related to a legal matter settled in the prior-year period. Regulatory assessments increased by $330,000 to $461,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, from $131,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily related to the receipt of a FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit in the fourth quarter of 2019, and increases in the FDIC assessment rate and assessment base. The Company recognized a non-recurring expense of $837,000 for a loss on extinguishment of debt, related to the prepayment of high-cost FHLB borrowings in 2020. Other noninterest expense decreased by $185,000, or 9.3 percent, to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, from $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Other noninterest expense consisted of loan expense, business development, office supplies, correspondent bank fees, telephone and communication and miscellaneous fees and expenses. The decrease in the current period was primarily related to a reduction of business development and loan-related expenses, largely attributable to the current pandemic condition.

The income tax provision increased by $716,000, or 32.7 percent, to $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, from $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in the income tax provision was a result of higher taxable income for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared with that same period for 2019. The consolidated effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 28.5 percent, compared to 29.9 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019. The lower rate in the current period related primarily to non-taxable BOLI income and lower non-deductible costs in the current year period.

Full Year 2020 Income Statement Review

Net interest income decreased by $2.2 million, or 2.7 percent, to $80.4 million for the year 2020, from $82.6 million for 2019. The decrease in interest and dividend income resulted primarily from a decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets of 60 basis points to 3.99 percent for 2020, from 4.59 percent for 2019, partly offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $147.7 million, or 5.5 percent, to $2.840 billion for 2020, from $2.692 billion for 2019. Interest income on loans receivable decreased by $6.8 million, or 6.0 percent, to $107.2 million for 2020, from $114.0 million for 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in the average yield on loans of 32 basis points to 4.62 percent for 2020, from 4.94 percent for 2019, partly offset by an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $14.3 million, or 0.6 percent, to $2.320 billion for 2020, from $2.305 billion for 2019. Interest income on loans also included $1.2 million of amortization of purchase credit fair value adjustments, which added approximately six basis points to the average yield on interest earning assets. The fair value adjustments relate to the 2018 acquisition of IAB. Interest income on loans also included $908,000 of net fees related to the Bank’s PPP loans. Interest expense decreased related to a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 38 basis points to 1.44 percent for the year 2020, from 1.82 percent for 2019, partly offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $41.2 million, or 1.8 percent, to $2.292 billion for 2020, from $2.251 billion for 2019. The decrease in the average cost of funds related to the declining interest rate environment. The increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities primarily resulted from increased deposits, including those from new branches opened over the last few years.

Net interest margin was 2.83 percent for the year 2020, and 3.07 percent for the year 2019. The decrease in the net interest margin was the result of the current volatile financial market attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has fueled the low interest rate environment.

Total noninterest income increased by $7.1 million, or 131.7 percent, to $12.5 million for 2020, from $5.4 million for 2019. The increase in total noninterest income was mainly related to a gain on sale of premises of $4.4 million, an increase in the realized and unrealized gain on equity securities of $1.6 million, BOLI income of $1.0 million, an increase in the gain on sale of investment securities of $702,000, and an increase in other noninterest income of $248,000, partly offset by a decrease in fees and service charges of $411,000, a decrease in gains on the sale of other real estate owned properties of $215,000, a decrease of $144,000 in gains on the sale of loans, and a decrease in the gains on the sale of impaired loans of $81,000. The gain on sale of premises relates to the completion of a sale/leaseback of certain offices that the Company sold to a private investor group in September, 2020. The unrealized gains or losses on equity securities are based on market conditions. The BOLI income relates to an initial purchase of $60.0 million of BOLI product in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in other noninterest income related primarily to the reversal of $295,000 of liabilities previously recorded for IAB acquired loans that paid off in 2020. The lower level of loan sales was attributable to the curtailment of loan growth, while the decline in fees and service charges related in part to the pandemic condition as well as lower servicing fee income resulting from fewer loan sales.

Total noninterest expense decreased by $1.5 million, or 2.8 percent, to $54.0 million for the year 2020, from $55.5 million for 2019.

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $2.5 million, or 8.9 percent, to $25.9 million for 2020, from $28.4 million for 2019, primarily related to $1.3 million of costs deferred for PPP loans and fewer full-time equivalent employees, partly offset by normal compensation increases. The costs deferred represent current period salaries and benefit costs associated with direct PPP loan origination costs. The average number of full-time equivalent employees for the year 2020 was 329, as compared with 361 in 2019.

Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $1.1 million, or 10.2 percent, to $11.7 million for 2020, from $10.6 million for 2019, largely related to building sanitization costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the addition of the Newark branch during 2020.

Professional fees expense decreased $351,000, or 17.3 percent, to $1.7 million for the year 2020, from $2.0 million for 2019, primarily related to a legal matter settled in the prior-year period.

Data processing and service fees increased by $625,000, or 19.6 percent, to $3.8 million for 2020 from $3.2 million for 2019, largely attributable to additional branches and system applications.

Regulatory assessments increased by $430,000, or 47.0 percent, to $1.3 million for 2020, from $914,000 for 2019. The increase was primarily related to the receipt of FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credits of $548,000 in 2019, and increases in the assessment rate and in the assessment base.

The Company recognized an expense of $1.1 million for a loss on extinguishment of debt for 2020, related to prepayments of high-cost FHLB borrowings.

Other noninterest expense decreased by $1.9 million, or 22.7 percent, to $6.6 million for 2020, from $8.5 million for 2019. Other noninterest expense consisted of loan expense, business development, office supplies, correspondent bank fees, telephone and communication and miscellaneous fees and expenses. The decrease in the current period was primarily related to a reduction of business development and loan-related expenses, largely attributable to the current pandemic condition.

The income tax provision decreased by $743,000, or 8.0 percent, to $8.6 million for 2020, from $9.3 million for 2019. The decrease in the income tax provision was a result of lower taxable income for 2020, as compared to 2019. The consolidated effective tax rate for 2020 was 29.1 percent compared to 30.7 percent for 2019. The lower rate in the current period related primarily to non-taxable BOLI income and lower non-deductible costs in the current year period.

Asset Quality

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recognized $464,000 in net recoveries, compared to $482,000 in net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption to the global economy, but the extent and duration of the disruption is uncertain at this time. Management will continue to monitor any activity for loan deferment requests and delinquencies on a regular basis.

The provision for loan losses increased by $2.4 million, to $1.9 million, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a credit of $475,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019; this increase was primarily due to COVID-19 related factors. The provision for loan losses increased by $7.4 million to $9.4 million for the year 2020 from $2.1 million for 2019. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $16.4 million, or 0.70 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2020, as compared to $4.2 million, or 0.19 percent, of gross loans at December 31, 2019.

Performing troubled debt restructured (“TDR”) loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2020, were $13.8 million, compared to $17.0 million at December 31, 2019. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions (excluding COVID-19 modifications) that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as TDR loans.

The allowance for loan losses was $33.6 million, or 1.44 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2020, and $23.7 million, or 1.08 percent of gross loans at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was 205.17 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2020, and 570.53 percent of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2019.

COVID-19 Response

With the global outbreak of COVID-19, the Company remains focused on protecting the health and wellbeing of its employees and the communities in which it operates while assuring the continuity of its business operations. 

The Company activated its dedicated pandemic team that proactively implemented its business continuity plans and has taken a variety of measures to ensure the ongoing availability of services, while taking health and safety measures, including enhanced cleaning and hygiene protocols in all of its facilities and remote work policies, where possible. To date, as a result of these business continuity measures, the Company has not experienced significant disruptions in its operations. 

• Operational Initiatives

  • The pandemic response team meets on an as-needed basis and actively monitors guidance released by regulators and banking associations.
  • In-person meetings are closely managed and are held on an as needed basis only.
  • Many employees are working remotely, temporarily relocated or are working alternate days to increase social distancing.
  • Barriers have been installed in branches and back offices to provide protection.
  • Branch and operational offices are cleaned and sanitized biweekly and employees have access to masks, gloves and disinfectant.
  • Masks are required for entry and social distancing is strictly enforced.  
  • Management provides updates to employees on a regular basis.
  • The Call Center is open seven days a week to assist with customer inquiries.
  • Beginning on January 11, 2021, branch offices began offering appointment banking services to lessen the spread of the virus and to protect employees and customers. We have recommended that our customers utilize our ATM and drive-through services wherever possible.

• Allowance for Loan Losses (“ALLL”)

  • As several of the Company’s asset quality metrics have been adversely affected in 2020, management determined it is prudent to increase its loan loss reserves through the addition of $1.9 million and $9.4 million in loan loss provisions for the three-month and full-year periods ended December 31, 2020, respectively, due primarily to the economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This compares to a credit of $475,000 and $2.1 million in loan loss provisions for the three-month and full-year periods ended December 31, 2019, respectively. The loan loss reserve to total loans ratio was 1.44 percent at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.08 percent at December 31, 2019. The increased reserve includes provisions taken in response to changes in risks associated with loan classification assignments, increases in impaired loans and a declining economy in New Jersey and New York.
  • The Bank considered qualitative factors, such as changes in underwriting policies, current economic conditions, delinquency statistics, the adequacy of the underlying collateral and the financial strength of borrowers in arriving at its loan loss provision. All of these factors are likely to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Individual deferred loans were stress tested to assess potential credit risks. The impact of COVID-19 is likely to be felt over the next several quarters. Adjustments to the ALLL may be required as the full impact of COVID-19 on the borrowers’ capacity to make payments and the value of the underlying collateral becomes known.

Loan Deferments

  • The Bank, like other financial institutions, has received a significant number of requests to defer principal and/or interest payments, and has agreed to such deferrals or is in the process of doing so on a case by case basis. The banking regulatory agencies, through an Interagency Statement dated April 7, 2020, encouraged financial institutions to work prudently with borrowers who request loan modifications or deferrals as a result of COVID-19.
  • The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and provided over $2.0 trillion in emergency economic relief to individuals and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Section 4013 of the CARES Act, loans less than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019 will be considered current for COVID-19 modifications. A financial institution can then suspend the requirements under GAAP for loan modifications related to COVID-19 that would otherwise be categorized as a TDR, and suspend any determination of a loan modified as a result of COVID-19 as being a TDR, including the requirement to determine impairment for accounting purposes. Most of these loans are accruing interest and the Bank is considering the loans within the overall allowance for loan loss analysis.
  • The Bank began receiving requests for loan deferments on March 13, 2020. The forbearance period provided by the Bank was generally three months with the Bank retaining the sole option to extend the forbearance period for an additional three months. Payments received upon the expiration of the forbearance period were first applied to interest accrued, then towards escrow advances, and any remaining amount towards principal.

The Bank has worked diligently with its customers by reaching out to them as the end of the three-month deferral term was approaching, and to understand the need for any prudent requests of an extension of the deferral period. The Bank has been encouraged with the results. The status of active loans at December 31, 2020 that had requested deferrals is as follows:

        
DescriptionNumber of Loans  Owned Balance ($000s) Percentage of Total
2nd Deferment2 $162 <1.00%
Partial Payment1  1,393 <1.00 
COVID-modified2  6,417 <1.00 
Impaired26  56,334 6.34 
Delinquent16  14,232 1.60 
In Full Payment Status1,002  809,751 91.16 
Total1,049 $888,289 100.00%
        

Management continues to perform detailed stress testing of loan deferments related to various loan to value and cash flow scenarios. The specific ALLL reserves allocated to these stress tests are deemed to be adequate and will continue to be analyzed as the economic conditions progress.

• Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)  

  • As a qualified SBA lender, the Bank was automatically authorized to originate PPP loans.
  • The Bank had closed and funded approximately $133 million for almost 1,100 PPP loans.
  • The Company had received approximately $4.7 million of processing fees from the SBA in 2020. These fees, net of direct costs relating to the origination of these loans, had been deferred and were being amortized over the life of the loans. The amount of net fees recorded to interest income through December 31, 2020 was approximately $908,000.
  • The Company sold substantially all of these loans in December 2020, and recognized a net gain of $333,000 on the sale.

• Main Street lending Program

  • The Main Street Lending Program is a program announced on April 9, 2020, under which the Federal Reserve will purchase loans that banks give to small and mid-sized businesses. The Federal Reserve will purchase 95 percent of each loan.
  • The program is designed to keep credit flowing to small and mid-sized businesses that were in good financial standing before the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, but which are now under extreme stress due to stay-at-home and business closure orders from state and local governments. The Bank has been approved as an eligible lender, and has received inquiries since the program became operational on July 8, 2020 but has not funded any loans under this program.

• Industry Exposure

  • The Company has identified various industries that may be particularly adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the hotspots may change through the progression of the pandemic, the following identifies the sectors with the most deferment requests, and the status of these loans at December 31, 2020 (Dollars in Thousands):
Description 2nd Deferment Partial Payment COVID-Modified Impaired Delinquent In Full Payment Total
Mixed-Use/Commercial$-$-$-$25,791$391$94,386$120,568
Strip Retail - - 5,707 2,725 - 69,052 77,484
Mixed-Use/Multifamily - - - - 6,621 53,817 60,438
Mixed Use/1-4 Family - - - 258 - 57,186 57,444
Multifamily - - - - - 49,520 49,520
Golf Course - - - - - 45,516 45,516
Hospitality/Hotel - - - 4,889 - 38,182 43,071
Condo Commercial - - - - 4,410 38,048 42,458
Office - - - 2,065 - 39,378 41,443
Residential Real Estate 1-4 Family 162 - 710 550 838 37,142 39,402
UCC - - - 1,071 277 36,083 37,431
Single Family - 1,393 - 3,608 118 28,726 33,845
Restaurant (Standalone) - - - - 199 23,592 23,791
Retail (1-3 Units) - - - - 598 24,349 24,947
Mixed-Use/Office - - - - - 20,253 20,253
All Others - - - 15,378 780 154,520 170,678
Total$162$1,393$6,417$56,335$14,232$809,750$888,289
               

• IT Changes

  • To protect the well-being of our staff and customers, the Company has set up resources for some employees to work from home. To facilitate the move, we allocated laptop computers to staff and enhanced our ability to access the network offsite.

• Liquidity and Capital Resources

  • The Company was well positioned with adequate levels of cash and liquid assets as of December 31, 2020, as well as wholesale borrowing capacity of over $770 million. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s equity to asset ratio was 8.83 percent and the Bank’s capital was in excess of regulatory requirements. The Company will continue to monitor the effects of COVID-19 in determining future cash dividends and any requirement for additional capital each quarter.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and those identified elsewhere in this release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer acceptance of the Bank’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, the Company could be subject to any of the following additional risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations:

  • demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income;
  • if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income;
  • collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase;
  • our allowance for loan losses may have to be increased if borrowers experience financial difficulties beyond forbearance periods, which will adversely affect our net income;
  • the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us;
  • as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income;
  • a material decrease in net income over several quarters could result in a decrease in the rate of our quarterly cash dividend;
  • our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely;
  • we rely on third party vendors for certain services and the unavailability of a critical service due to the COVID-19 outbreak could have an adverse effect on us;
  • FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs; and
  • civil unrest could occur in the communities that the Company serves.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

 Statements of Income - Three Months Ended,  
 December 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020 vs. September 30, 2020December 31, 2020 vs. December 31, 2019
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts)  
Loans, including fees$ 27,090  $27,126$28,254 -0.1%-4.1%
Mortgage-backed securities  298   393 583 -24.2%-48.9%
Other investment securities  743   693 135 7.2%450.4%
FHLB stock and other interest earning assets  204   254 1,994 -19.7%-89.8%
Total interest and dividend income  28,335   28,466 30,966 -0.5%-8.5%
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits:     
Demand  1,220   1,157 2,023 5.4%-39.7%
Savings and club  116   113 103 2.7%12.6%
Certificates of deposit  2,702   4,531 6,704 -40.4%-59.7%
   4,038   5,801 8,830 -30.4%-54.3%
Borrowings  1,546   1,775 2,059 -12.9%-24.9%
Total interest expense  5,584   7,576 10,889 -26.3%-48.7%
      
Net interest income  22,751   20,890 20,077 8.9%13.3%
Provision (credit) for loan losses  1,915   2,726 (475)-29.8%-503.2%
      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  20,836   18,164 20,552 14.7%1.4%
      
Non-interest income:     
Fees and service charges  805   875 819 -8.0%-1.7%
Gain on sales of loans  600   174 192 244.8%212.5%
Gain on sale of impaired loans  26   - - 0.0%0.0%
Loss on sales of other real estate owned  (38) - - 0.0%0.0%
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities  658   306 (42)115.0%1666.7%
Gain on sale of premises  -   4,378 - -100.0%0.0%
BOLI income  648   385 - 68.3%0.0%
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments  970   778 (19)24.7%5205.3%
Other  75   59 70 27.1%7.1%
Total non-interest income  3,744   6,955 1,020 -46.2%267.1%
      
Non-interest expense:     
Salaries and employee benefits  6,460   6,385 7,329 1.2%-11.9%
Occupancy and equipment  3,018   2,996 2,734 0.7%10.4%
Data processing and service fees  986   937 959 5.2%2.8%
Professional fees  393   421 659 -6.7%-40.4%
Director fees  354   471 391 -24.8%-9.5%
Regulatory assessment fees  461   311 131 48.2%251.9%
Advertising and promotional  22   18 74 22.2%-70.3%
Other real estate owned, net  43   11 (6)290.9%816.7%
Loss from extinguishment of debt  837   313 - 167.4%0.0%
Other  1,804   1,479 1,989 22.0%-9.3%
Total non-interest expense  14,378   13,342 14,260 7.8%0.8%
      
Income before income tax provision  10,202   11,777 7,312 -13.4%39.5%
Income tax provision  2,904   3,465 2,188 -16.2%32.7%
      
Net Income  7,298   8,312 5,124 -12.2%42.4%
Preferred stock dividends  286   332 342 -13.9%-16.4%
Net Income available to common stockholders$ 7,012  $7,980$4,782 -12.1%46.6%
      
Net Income per common share-basic and diluted     
Basic$ 0.41  $0.47$0.29 -12.8%41.5%
Diluted$ 0.41  $0.47$0.29 -12.8%42.4%
      
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     
Basic  17,094   17,069 16,508 0.1%3.5%
Diluted  17,104   17,069 16,601 0.2%3.0%
             


 Statements of Income - Year Ended, 
 December 31, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020 vs. December 31, 2019
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts) 
Loans, including fees$ 107,153  $113,981-6.0%
Mortgage-backed securities  1,748   2,743-36.3%
Other investment securities  1,690   567198.1%
FHLB stock and other interest earning assets  2,835   6,264-54.7%
Total interest and dividend income   113,426   123,555-8.2%
    
Interest expense:    
Deposits:   
Demand  6,147   7,247-15.2%
Savings and club  440   4282.8%
Certificates of deposit  19,360   25,394-23.8%
   25,947   33,069-21.5%
Borrowings  7,069   7,882-10.3%
Total interest expense  33,016   40,951-19.4%
    
Net interest income  80,410   82,604-2.7%
Provision for loan losses   9,441   2,069356.3%
    
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   70,969   80,535-11.9%
    
Non-interest income:    
Fees and service charges  2,948   3,359-12.2%
Gain on sales of loans  892   1,036-13.9%
Gain on sale of impaired loans  26   107-75.7%
(Loss) gain on sales of other real estate owned  (38) 177-121.5%
Gain on sale of investment securities  964   262267.9%
Gain on sale of premises  4,378   -0.0%
BOLI income  1,033   -0.0%
Unrealized gain on equity investments  1,790   201790.5%
Other  497   24999.6%
Total non-interest income   12,490   5,391131.7%
    
Non-interest expense:    
Salaries and employee benefits  25,916   28,456-8.9%
Occupancy and equipment  11,748   10,66010.2%
Data processing and service fees  3,812   3,18719.6%
Professional fees  1,682   2,033-17.3%
Director fees  1,548   1,38112.1%
Regulatory assessments  1,344   91447.0%
Advertising and promotional  127   334-62.0%
Other real estate owned, net  101   7142.3%
Loss from extinguishment of debt  1,150   -0.0%
Other  6,608   8,547-22.7%
Total non-interest expense   54,036   55,583-2.8%
    
Income before income tax provision   29,423   30,343-3.0%
Income tax provision  8,566   9,309-8.0%
    
Net Income   20,857   21,034-0.8%
Preferred stock dividends  1,300   1,346-3.4%
Net Income available to common stockholders $ 19,557  $19,688-0.7%
    
Net Income per common share-basic and diluted    
Basic$ 1.14  $1.20-5.0%
Diluted$ 1.14  $1.20-5.0%
    
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding    
Basic  17,210   16,3675.2%
Diluted  17,226   16,4234.9%
        


Statements of Financial ConditionDecember 31, 2020September 30, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2020 vs. September 30, 2020December 31, 2020 vs. December 31, 2019
ASSETS (In Thousands)  
Cash and amounts due from depository institutions$ 23,201  $18,938 $24,985 22.5%-7.1%
Interest-earning deposits  238,028   141,613  525,368 68.1%-54.7%
Total cash and cash equivalents  261,229   160,551  550,353 62.7%-52.5%
      
Interest-earning time deposits  735   735  735 - - 
Debt securities available for sale  99,756   119,643  91,613 -16.6%8.9%
Equity investments  17,717   14,501  2,500 22.2%608.7%
Loans held for sale  3,530   1,510  917 133.8%285.0%
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $33,639, $31,760, and $23,734 respectively  2,295,021   2,391,990  2,178,407 -4.1%5.4%
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost  11,324   13,160  13,821 -14.0%-18.1%
Premises and equipment, net  15,272   15,968  19,920 -4.4%-23.3%
Accrued interest receivable  12,924   17,746  8,318 -27.2%55.4%
Other real estate owned  414   1,623  1,623 -74.5%-74.5%
Deferred income taxes  12,997   12,184  11,180 6.7%16.3%
Goodwill and other intangibles  5,488   5,503  5,552 -0.3%-1.2%
Operating lease right-of-use asset  14,988   15,798  13,246 -5.1%13.2%
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")  61,033   60,385  - 1.1%0.0%
Other assets  11,227   11,022  9,283 1.9%20.9%
Total Assets $ 2,823,655  $2,842,319 $2,907,468 -0.7%-2.9%
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
      
LIABILITIES     
Non-interest bearing deposits$ 402,100  $395,630 $271,702 1.6%48.0%
Interest bearing deposits  1,915,950   1,877,708  2,090,361 2.0%-8.3%
Total deposits  2,318,050   2,273,338  2,362,063 2.0%-1.9%
FHLB advances  193,800   259,600  245,800 -25.3%-21.2%
Subordinated debentures  37,042   36,984  36,810 0.2%0.6%
Operating lease liability  15,224   16,004  13,380 -4.9%13.8%
Other liabilities  10,328   13,706  9,942 -24.6%3.9%
Total Liabilities   2,574,444   2,599,632  2,667,995 -1.0%-3.5%
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized  -   -  - - - 
Additional paid-in capital preferred stock  25,723   23,481  25,016 9.5%2.8%
Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized  -   -  - - - 
Additional paid-in capital common stock  192,276   191,755  190,294 0.3%1.0%
Retained earnings  58,335   53,742  48,429 8.5%20.5%
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (205) 627  (2,218)-132.7%90.8%
Treasury stock, at cost  (26,918) (26,918) (22,048)0.0%22.1%
Total Stockholders' Equity   249,211   242,687  239,473 2.7%4.1%
      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,823,655  $2,842,319 $2,907,468 -0.7%-2.9%
      
Outstanding common shares  17,108   17,081  17,517 0.2%-2.3%
              


 Three Months Ended December 31,
  2020   2019 
 Average BalanceInterest Earned/PaidAverage Yield/Rate (3) Average BalanceInterest Earned/PaidAverage Yield/Rate (3)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:       
Loans Receivable$ 2,420,699 $ 27,090 4.48% $2,269,581$28,2544.98%
Investment Securities 124,435  1,041 3.35%  100,676 7182.85%
Interest-earning deposits 168,954 2040.48%  421,659 1,9941.89%
Total Interest-earning assets 2,714,088 28,3354.18%  2,791,916 30,9664.44%
Non-interest-earning assets 113,952    70,329  
Total assets$ 2,828,040    $2,862,246  
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
Interest-bearing demand accounts$ 571,742 $ 745 0.52% $360,201$7160.80%
Money market accounts 319,365 4750.59%  284,546 1,3071.84%
Savings accounts 294,170 1160.16%  256,663 1030.16%
Certificates of Deposit 704,697 2,7021.53%  1,120,029 6,7042.39%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,889,973 4,0380.85%  2,021,439 8,8301.75%
Borrowed funds 261,036 1,5462.37%  312,848 2,0592.63%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,151,009 5,5841.04%  2,334,287 10,8891.87%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 432,391    303,262  
Total liabilities 2,583,400    2,637,549  
Stockholders' equity 244,640    224,697  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 2,828,040    $2,862,246  
Net interest income $ 22,751    $20,077 
Net interest rate spread(1)  3.14%   2.57%
Net interest margin(2)  3.35%   2.88%
        
        
        
(1)     Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)     Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3)     Annualized.       
        


 Year Ended December 31,
  2020   2019 
 Average BalanceInterest Earned/PaidAverage Yield/Rate (3) Average BalanceInterest Earned/PaidAverage Yield/Rate (3)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:       
Loans Receivable$ 2,319,750 $ 107,153 4.62% $2,305,496$113,9814.94%
Investment Securities 118,053  3,438 2.91%  115,548 3,3102.86%
Interest-earning deposits 401,986 2,8350.71%  271,067 6,2642.31%
Total Interest-earning assets 2,839,789 113,4263.99%  2,692,111 123,5554.59%
Non-interest-earning assets 79,560    72,633  
Total assets$ 2,919,349    $2,764,744  
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
Interest-bearing demand accounts$ 486,251 $ 3,050 0.63% $346,973$2,6280.76%
Money market accounts 320,928 3,0970.97%  261,395 4,6191.76%
Savings accounts 276,785 4400.16%  258,481 4280.17%
Certificates of Deposit 931,606 19,3602.08%  1,089,408 25,3942.33%
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,015,571 25,9471.29%  1,956,257 33,0691.69%
Borrowed funds 276,411 7,0692.56%  294,562 7,8822.68%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,291,982 33,0161.44%  2,250,818 40,9511.82%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 387,631    296,185  
Total liabilities 2,679,613    2,547,003  
Stockholders' equity 239,736    217,741  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 2,919,349    $2,764,744  
Net interest income $ 80,410    $82,604 
Net interest rate spread(1)  2.55%   2.77%
Net interest margin(2)  2.83%   3.07%
        
        
        
(1)     Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)     Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3)     Annualized.       
        


 Financial Condition data by quarter
 Q4 2020Q3 2020Q2 2020Q1 2020Q4 2019
      
 (In thousands, except book values)
Total assets$2,823,655 $2,842,319 $2,986,876 $2,942,003 $2,907,468 
Cash and cash equivalents 261,229  160,551  412,249  595,186  550,353 
Securities 117,473  134,144  140,201  97,009  94,113 
Loans receivable, net 2,295,021  2,391,990  2,343,593  2,164,057  2,178,407 
Deposits 2,318,050  2,273,338  2,442,233  2,375,721  2,362,063 
Borrowings 230,842  296,584  279,726  299,668  282,610 
Stockholders’ equity 249,211  242,687  241,019  240,638  239,473 
Book value per common share1$14.57 $14.21 $14.13 $13.82 $13.67 
Tangible book value per common share2$12.76 $12.53 $12.18 $12.09 $11.94 
      
 Operating data by quarter
 Q4 2020Q3 2020Q2 2020Q1 2020Q4 2019
      
 (In thousands, except for per share amounts)
Net interest income$22,751 $20,890 $17,991 $18,778 $20,077 
Provision (credit) for loan losses 1,915  2,726  3,300  1,500  (475)
Non-interest income 3,744  6,955  1,108  683  1,020 
Non-interest expense 14,378  13,342  11,952  14,364  14,260 
Income tax expense 2,904  3,465  1,121  1,076  2,188 
Net income$7,298 $8,312 $2,726 $2,521 $5,124 
Net income per diluted share$0.41 $0.47 $0.14 $0.12 $0.29 
Common Dividends declared per share$0.14 $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 $0.14 
      
 Financial Ratios3
 Q4 2020Q3 2020Q2 2020Q1 2020Q4 2019
Return on average assets 1.03% 1.15% 0.36% 0.34% 0.72%
Return on average stockholder’s equity 11.93% 14.06% 4.57% 4.21% 9.12%
Net interest margin 3.35% 2.98% 2.45% 2.63% 2.88%
Stockholder’s equity to total assets 8.83% 8.54% 8.07% 8.18% 8.24%
Efficiency Ratio4 54.27% 47.92% 62.58% 73.81% 67.59%
      
 Asset Quality Ratios
 (In thousands, except for ratio %)
 Q4 2020Q3 2020Q2 2020Q1 2020Q4 2019
Non-Accrual Loans$16,396 $7,151 $4,495 $4,362 $4,160 
Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans 0.70% 0.29% 0.19% 0.20% 0.19%
ALLL as % of Non-Accrual Loans 205.2% 444.1% 641.6% 585.4% 570.5%
Impaired Loans 83,201  31,318  26,839  23,022  26,912 
Classified Loans 68,580  18,138  13,584  9,882  13,483 
      
(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity to shares outstanding.
(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”
(3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”
 


 Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter
 Q4 2020Q3 2020Q2 2020Q1 2020Q4 2019
 (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family$244,369 $241,796 $247,471 $268,137 $248,381 
Commercial and multi-family 1,690,836  1,677,668  1,643,954  1,577,816  1,606,976 
Construction 155,967  134,769  111,463  101,692  104,996 
Commercial business 184,357  311,204  309,284  177,146  177,642 
Home equity 53,667  60,973  63,481  64,857  64,638 
Consumer 822  770  603  1,029  682 
 $2,330,018 $2,427,180 $2,376,256 $2,190,677 $2,203,315 
Less:     
Deferred loan fees, net (1,358) (3,430) (3,821) (1,086) (1,174)
Allowance for loan loss (33,639) (31,760) (28,842) (25,534) (23,734)
      
Total loans, net$2,295,021 $2,391,990 $2,343,593 $2,164,057 $2,178,407 
      
 Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter
 Q4 2020Q3 2020Q2 2020Q1 2020Q4 2019
 (In thousands)
Originated loans:     
Residential one-to-four family$1,013 $847 $788 $788 $590 
Commercial and multi-family 5,615  457  218  218  761 
Commercial business 4,059  3,252  1,129  1,189  1,428 
Home equity 544  604  608  294  347 
Sub-total:$11,231 $5,160 $2,743 $2,489 $3,126 
      
Acquired loans initially recorded at fair value:    
Residential one-to-four family$723 $565 $544 $602 $291 
Commercial and multi-family 3,106  979  631  758  217 
Commercial business 1,324  378  513  513  513 
Home equity 12  69  64  -  13 
Sub-total:$5,165 $1,991 $1,752 $1,873 $1,034 
      
Total:$16,396 $7,151 $4,495 $4,362 $4,160 
                


 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter
      
 Tangible Book Value per Share
 Q4 2020Q3 2020Q2 2020Q1 2020Q4 2019
 (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total Stockholders' Equity$249,211 $242,687 $241,019 $240,638 $239,473 
Less: goodwill 5,253  5,253  5,253  5,253  5,253 
Less: preferred stock 25,723  23,481  27,956  24,876  25,016 
Total tangible common stockholders' equity 218,235  213,953  207,810  210,509  209,204 
Shares common shares outstanding 17,108  17,081  17,057  17,407  17,517 
Book value per common share$14.57 $14.21 $14.13 $13.82 $13.67 
Tangible book value per common share$12.76 $12.53 $12.18 $12.09 $11.94 
      
 Efficiency Ratios
 Q3 2020Q3 2020Q2 2020Q1 2020Q4 2019
 (In thousands, except for ratio %)
Net interest income$22,751 $20,890 $17,991 $18,778 $20,077 
Non-interest income 3,744  6,955  1,108  683  1,020 
Total income 26,495  27,845  19,099  19,461  21,097 
Non-interest expense 14,378  13,342  11,952  14,364  14,260 
Efficiency Ratio 54.27% 47.92% 62.58% 73.81% 67.59%
                


 Distribution of Deposits by quarter
 Q4 2020Q3 2020Q2 2020Q1 2020Q4 2019
 (In thousands)
Demand:     
Non-Interest Bearing$402,100$395,630$390,912$293,174$271,702
Interest Bearing 613,882 504,863 472,064 428,683 394,074
Money Market 315,208 311,074 319,113 321,973 305,790
Sub-total:$1,331,190$1,211,567$1,182,089$1,043,830$971,566
Savings and Club 297,765 287,513 275,567 260,291 260,545
Certificates of Deposit 689,095 774,258 984,577 1,071,600 1,129,952
Total Deposits:$2,318,050$2,273,338$2,442,233$2,375,721$2,362,063
           


