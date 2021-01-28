Financial Highlights :



Sales increased $21.8 million (5.9%) compared to prior year 1 st quarter

Operating cash flow of $35.3 million vs. $5.4 million a year ago

GAAP net loss of $1.8 million; adjusted net income of $21.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $54.8 million vs. $40.2 million a year ago

Debt reduction of $9.9 million for quarter; $142.3 million in calendar 2020



PITTSBURGH, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021.

In discussing the results for the Company’s fiscal 2021 first quarter, Joseph C. Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“The Company’s operating performance for the fiscal 2021 first quarter was very strong. We again reported growth in revenues, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share compared to the same quarter a year ago. Additionally, we reported further reduction in our outstanding debt as a result of our continued strong cash flow generation.

“The Memorialization segment reported significant sales growth compared to a year ago, predominantly reflecting higher casket sales as a result of the impact of COVID-19. In addition, sales of cremation equipment, mausoleums and cemetery memorial products also increased. Cemetery memorial products sales continued to be impacted by local stay-at-home orders limiting many families’ access with cemeteries to arrange for their memorials, but we anticipate most of these orders are deferred to a future date.

“The SGK Brand Solutions segment had another solid quarter despite the economic impact of the pandemic. Our U.S. and European core brand packaging businesses reported sales growth compared to a year ago reflecting the essential nature of our global account client base and additional photography sales. In addition, we won several new accounts during the recent quarter. Our merchandising and other retail-based businesses continued to be challenged from the impacts of the pandemic, which resulted in the segment’s overall year-over-year sales decline.

“Product identification sales for our Industrial Technologies segment were slightly higher than the same quarter a year ago, reflecting improving market conditions. In addition, incoming orders for our warehouse automation solutions continued to be strong, but access to job sites to complete these orders remained limited due to the pandemic resulting in a modest decline in warehouse sales. As a result, overall sales for the segment were relatively steady compared to a year ago with a significant increase in orders for the warehouse automation business, and, similar to our cemetery memorial products business, we anticipate these orders are deferred to a future date.

“Cash flow from operations for the fiscal 2021 first quarter was very strong relative to prior years. Our first quarter is traditionally our slowest due to seasonality and holidays, but our strong operating performance combined with continued working capital management efforts generated the significant increase in operating cash flow. For the past twelve months, we have reduced outstanding debt by $142.3 million.

“I sincerely appreciate the continued outstanding efforts of our employees and leadership team under the challenging conditions of COVID-19. We collectively have worked very hard to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees while maintaining our high standards in meeting our customers’ needs.”





First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Consolidated Results (Unaudited)

($ in millions, except per share data) Q1 FY2021 Q1 FY2020 Change % Change Sales $ 386.7 $ 364.9 $ 21.8 5.9 % Net loss attributable to Matthews $ (1.8 ) $ (10.5 ) $ 8.7 83.2 % Diluted loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.34 ) $ 0.28 82.4 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 21.6 $ 14.5 $ 7.1 49.0 % Non-GAAP adjusted EPS $ 0.68 $ 0.47 $ 0.21 44.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 54.8 $ 40.2 $ 14.6 36.3 % Note: See the attached tables for additional important disclosures regarding Matthews’ use of non-GAAP measures as well as reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to corresponding GAAP measures. Organic sales represent changes in sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Consolidated sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $386.7 million, compared to $364.9 million for the same quarter a year ago, representing an increase of $21.8 million. The increase in fiscal 2021 sales reflected higher sales in the Memorialization segment, partially offset by lower sales in the SGK Brand Solutions and Industrial Technologies segments. Changes in foreign currency rates were estimated to have a favorable impact of $4.8 million on fiscal 2021 consolidated sales compared to a year ago.

Net loss attributable to the Company for the first three months of fiscal 2021 was $1.8 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $10.5 million, or $0.34 per share in the prior year. GAAP earnings continue to be impacted by the accelerated amortization of certain discontinued trade names in the SGK Brand Solutions segment, and charges related to the Company's cost reduction program. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, earnings for the fiscal 2021 first quarter were $0.68 per share, compared to $0.47 per share a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA (net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other adjustments) for the fiscal 2021 first quarter was $54.8 million, compared to $40.2 million a year ago, representing a $14.6 million increase. These increases were primarily driven by higher sales in the Memorialization segment as well as company-wide benefits from its cost-reduction initiatives. See reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share below.

Outlook

Mr. Bartolacci further stated: “Uncertainty in the global markets and several of the industries that we serve remains ongoing due to the pandemic. However, due to the nature of our largest businesses, we are cautiously optimistic regarding the remainder of this fiscal year. Recent COVID-19 trends are expected to continue to have an impact on our Memorialization business in the near term and, as the pandemic subsides reducing our casket sales, our cemetery memorial products and retail-based businesses should benefit from pent-up demand. In addition, orders have grown significantly for the energy storage business within our Saueressig subsidiary and our warehouse automation business, which are expected to benefit the Company’s consolidated performance in the second half of the current fiscal year. Lastly, our ongoing cost reduction initiatives, which have already produced realized savings for the Company, are expected to generate additional long-term benefits in future periods.

“Consistent with our recent quarters, cash flow management efforts will continue to be a priority for the remainder of the fiscal year. Accordingly, we expect continued strong operating cash flow and significant debt reduction during fiscal 2021.”

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 % Change Sales $ 386,657 $ 364,944 5.9 % Cost of sales (261,159 ) (249,217 ) 4.8 % Gross profit 125,498 115,727 8.4 % Gross margin 32.5 % 31.7 % Selling and administrative expenses (99,904 ) (102,728 ) (2.7 ) % Amortization of intangible assets (15,221 ) (17,942 ) (15.2 ) % Operating profit (loss) 10,373 (4,943 ) 309.9 % Operating margin 2.7 % (1.4 ) % Interest and other deductions, net (8,385 ) (10,760 ) (22.1 ) % Income (loss) before income taxes 1,988 (15,703 ) 112.7 % Income taxes (3,980 ) 5,397 (173.7 ) % Net loss (1,992 ) (10,306 ) 80.7 % Non-controlling interests 234 (160 ) 246.3 % Net loss attributable to Matthews $ (1,758 ) $ (10,466 ) 83.2 % Loss per share -- diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.34 ) 82.4 % Earnings per share -- non-GAAP(1) $ 0.68 $ 0.47 44.7 % Dividends declared per share $ 0.215 $ 0.21 2.4 % (1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information provided in tables at the end of this release





SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Sales: SGK Brand Solutions $ 168,140 $ 174,880 Memorialization 183,274 154,405 Industrial Technologies 35,243 35,659 $ 386,657 $ 364,944





Adjusted EBITDA: SGK Brand Solutions $ 21,336 $ 18,738 Memorialization 44,072 30,093 Industrial Technologies 3,493 4,314 Corporate and Non-Operating (14,138 ) (12,915 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 54,763 $ 40,230 (1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information provided in tables at the end of this release





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,175 $ 41,334 Accounts receivable, net 305,426 295,185 Inventories, net 178,160 175,100 Other current assets 66,201 63,954 Total current assets 590,962 575,573 Property, plant and equipment, net 236,236 236,788 Goodwill 778,441 765,388 Other intangible assets, net 320,982 333,498 Other long-term assets 160,833 161,386 Total assets $ 2,087,454 $ 2,072,633 LIABILITIES Long-term debt, current maturities $ 26,826 $ 26,824 Other current liabilities 305,301 290,044 Total current liabilities 332,127 316,868 Long-term debt 797,805 807,710 Other long-term liabilities 335,669 336,622 Total liabilities 1,465,601 1,461,200 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total shareholders' equity 621,853 611,433 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,087,454 $ 2,072,633





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,992 ) $ (10,306 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,351 28,933 Changes in working capital items (3,729 ) (13,182 ) Other operating activities 13,696 (88 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 35,326 5,357 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (7,535 ) (9,722 ) Other investing activities 1,689 (4,507 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,846 ) (14,229 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net (payments) proceeds from long-term debt (18,039 ) 21,636 Purchases of treasury stock (4,237 ) (1,845 ) Dividends (6,808 ) (6,535 ) Other financing activities (2,291 ) (1,340 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (31,375 ) 11,916 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,736 1,038 Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (159 ) $ 4,082

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this report are measures of financial performance that are not defined by GAAP. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to assist in comparing its performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision-making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company’s core operations including acquisition costs, ERP integration costs, strategic initiative and other charges (which includes non-recurring charges related to operational initiatives and exit activities), stock-based compensation and the non-service portion of pension and postretirement expense. Management believes that presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because it (i) provides investors with meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company's core operations, (ii) permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, forecast, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate historical performance, and (iii) otherwise provides supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s results. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provided herein, provide investors with an additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company’s business that could not be obtained absent these disclosures.





ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Net loss $ (1,992 ) $ (10,306 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 3,980 (5,397 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,988 (15,703 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 234 (160 ) Interest expense 7,728 9,240 Depreciation and amortization * 27,351 28,933 Acquisition costs (1)** 342 1,479 ERP integration costs (2)** 143 665 Strategic initiatives and other charges: (3)** Workforce reductions and related costs 7,026 2,262 Other cost reduction initiatives 3,681 8,458 Non-recurring / incremental COVID-19 costs (4) 1,124 — Joint Venture depreciation, amortization, interest expense and other charges (5) — 797 Stock-based compensation 3,246 2,031 Non-service pension and postretirement expense (6) 1,900 2,228 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,763 $ 40,230 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.2 % 11.0 % (1) Includes certain non-recurring costs associated with recent acquisition activities.

(2) Represents costs associated with global ERP system integration efforts.

(3) Includes certain non-recurring costs associated with productivity and cost-reduction initiatives intended to result in improved operating performance, profitability and working capital levels.

(4) Includes certain non-recurring direct incremental costs (such as costs for purchases of computer peripherals and devices to facilitate working-from-home, additional personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies and services, etc.) incurred in response to COVID-19. This amount does not include the impact of any lost sales or underutilization due to COVID-19.

(5) Represents the Company's portion of depreciation, intangible amortization, interest expense, and other non-recurring charges incurred by non-consolidated subsidiaries accounted for as equity-method investments within the Memorialization segment.

(6) Non-service pension and postretirement expense includes interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial gains and losses. These benefit cost components are excluded from adjusted EBITDA since they are primarily influenced by external market conditions that impact investment returns and interest (discount) rates. The service cost and prior service cost components of pension and postretirement expense are included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, since they are considered to be a better reflection of the ongoing service-related costs of providing these benefits. Please note that GAAP pension and postretirement expense or the adjustment above are not necessarily indicative of the current or future cash flow requirements related to these employee benefit plans.

* Depreciation and amortization was $19,147 and $21,656 for the SGK Brand Solutions segment, $5,469 and $4,636 for the Memorialization segment, $1,441 and $1,442 for the Industrial Technologies segment, and $1,294 and $1,199 for Corporate and Non-Operating, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. ** Acquisition costs, ERP integration costs, and strategic initiatives and other charges were $7,355 and $3,446 for the SGK Brand Solutions segment, $1,130 and $328 for the Memorialization segment, and $2,707 and $9,090 for Corporate and Non-Operating, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.





ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EPS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 per share per share Net loss attributable to Matthews $ (1,758 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (10,466 ) $ (0.34 ) Acquisition costs (1) 253 0.01 1,109 0.04 ERP integration costs (2) 106 — 499 0.02 Strategic initiatives and other charges: (3) Workforce reductions and related costs 6,735 0.21 1,696 0.05 Other cost reduction initiatives 2,750 0.09 6,344 0.21 Non-recurring / incremental COVID-19 costs (4) 873 0.03 — — Joint Venture amortization and other charges (5) — — 205 0.01 Non-service pension and postretirement expense (6) 1,406 0.04 1,671 0.05 Amortization 11,263 0.36 13,457 0.43 Adjusted net income $ 21,628 $ 0.68 $ 14,515 $ 0.47 Note: Adjustments to net income for non-GAAP reconciling items were calculated using an income tax rate of 20.6% for the three December 31, 2020, and 25% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. (1) Includes certain non-recurring costs associated with recent acquisition activities. (2) Represents costs associated with global ERP system integration efforts. (3) Includes certain non-recurring costs associated with productivity and cost-reduction initiatives intended to result in improved operating performance, profitability and working capital levels. (4) Includes certain non-recurring direct incremental costs (such as costs for purchases of computer peripherals and devices to facilitate working-from-home, additional personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies and services, etc.) incurred in response to COVID-19. This amount does not include the impact of any lost sales or underutilization due to COVID-19. (5) Represents the Company's portion of intangible amortization and other non-recurring charges incurred by non-consolidated subsidiaries accounted for as equity-method investments within the Memorialization segment. (6) The non-GAAP adjustment to pension and postretirement expense represents the add-back of the non-service related components of these costs. Non-service related components include interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial gains and losses. The service cost and prior service cost components of pension and postretirement expense are considered to be a better reflection of the ongoing service-related costs of providing these benefits. The other components of GAAP pension and postretirement expense are primarily influenced by general market conditions impacting investment returns and interest (discount) rates. Please note that GAAP pension and postretirement expense or the adjustment above are not necessarily indicative of the current or future cash flow requirements related to these employee benefit plans.



