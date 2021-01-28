FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020.

Common - CUSIP 903002103

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/20$0.18 $0.00$0.00$0.00$0.18$0.00
6/15/20$0.18$0.00$0.00$0.00$0.18$0.00
9/15/20$0.18$0.00$0.00$0.00$0.18$0.00
12/15/20$0.18 $0.00$0.00$0.00$0.18$0.00
TOTAL$0.72 $0.00$0.00$0.00$0.72$0.00


Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/20$0.18 0%0%0%100%0%
6/15/20$0.180%0%0%100%0%
9/15/20$0.180%0%0%100%0%
12/15/20$0.18 0%0%0%100%0%
TOTAL$0.72 0%0%0%100%0%


8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002301

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/20$0.500000 $0.186670$0.00$0.00$0.313330$0.186670
6/15/20$0.500000$0.186670$0.00$0.00$0.313330$0.186670
9/15/20$0.500000$0.186670$0.00$0.00$0.313330$0.186670
12/15/20$0.272200$0.101623$0.00$0.00$0.170577$0.101623
TOTAL$1.772200 $0.661633$0.00$0.00$1.110567 $0.661633


Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/20$0.500000 37.333910%0%0%62.666090%37.333910%
6/15/20$0.50000037.333910%0%0%62.666090%37.333910%
9/15/20$0.50000037.333910%0%0%62.666090%37.333910%
12/15/20$0.27220037.333910%0%0%62.666090%37.333910%
TOTAL$1.77220037.333910%0%0%62.666090%37.333910%

6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002400

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/20$0.421875$0.157502$0.00$0.00$0.264373$0.157502
6/15/20$0.421875$0.157502$0.00$0.00$0.264373$0.157502
9/15/20$0.421875$0.157502$0.00$0.00$0.264373$0.157502
12/15/20$0.421875$0.157502$0.00$0.00$0.264373$0.157502
TOTAL$1.687500 $0.630008$0.00$0.00$1.057492 $0.630008


Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/20$0.42187537.333910%0%0%62.666090%37.333910%
6/15/20$0.42187537.333910%0%0%62.666090%37.333910%
9/15/20$0.42187537.333910%0%0%62.666090%37.333910%
12/15/20$0.42187537.333910%0%0%62.666090%37.333910%
TOTAL$1.68750037.333910%0%0%62.666090%37.333910%

6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/20$0.3984375 $0.148752$0.00$0.00$0.2496855$0.148752
6/15/20$0.3984375 $0.148752$0.00$0.00$0.2496855$0.148752
9/15/20$0.3984375 $0.148752$0.00$0.00$0.2496855$0.148752
12/15/20$0.3984375$0.148752$0.00$0.00$0.2496855$0.148752
TOTAL$1.5937500 $0.595008$0.00$0.00$0.9987420 $0.595008


Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment DateDistributions Per ShareNon-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a)Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b)		Return of Capital (3)Section 199A Dividends (5)
3/16/20$0.3984375 37.333910%0%0%62.666090%37.333910%
6/15/20$0.3984375 37.333910%0%0%62.666090%37.333910%
9/15/20$0.3984375 37.333910%0%0%62.666090%37.333910%
12/15/20$0.398437537.333910%0%0%62.666090%37.333910%
TOTAL$1.593750037.333910%0%0%62.666090%37.333910%

NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a.

 DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS
Common - CUSIP 903002103

DISCOUNT DATEFAIR MARKET VALUE ($) DISCOUNT PRICE ($) DISCOUNT ON D/R ($)
1/15/202016.130 15.375 0.755
2/18/202016.330 15.625 0.705
3/16/202011.500 11.500 0.000
4/15/202010.875 10.875 0.000
5/15/202010.900 10.750 0.150
6/15/202012.410 12.125 0.285
7/15/202012.395 11.875 0.520
8/17/202013.525 13.000 0.525
9/15/202014.555 13.875 0.680
10/15/202013.955 13.50 0.455
11/16/202014.430 13.750 0.680
12/15/202015.695 15.000 0.695

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 126 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997

