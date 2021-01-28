FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2020.

Common - CUSIP 903002103

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/16/20 $0.18 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.18 $0.00 6/15/20 $0.18 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.18 $0.00 9/15/20 $0.18 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.18 $0.00 12/15/20 $0.18 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.18 $0.00 TOTAL $0.72 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.72 $0.00





Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/16/20 $0.18 0% 0% 0% 100% 0% 6/15/20 $0.18 0% 0% 0% 100% 0% 9/15/20 $0.18 0% 0% 0% 100% 0% 12/15/20 $0.18 0% 0% 0% 100% 0% TOTAL $0.72 0% 0% 0% 100% 0%



8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002301

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/16/20 $0.500000 $0.186670 $0.00 $0.00 $0.313330 $0.186670 6/15/20 $0.500000 $0.186670 $0.00 $0.00 $0.313330 $0.186670 9/15/20 $0.500000 $0.186670 $0.00 $0.00 $0.313330 $0.186670 12/15/20 $0.272200 $0.101623 $0.00 $0.00 $0.170577 $0.101623 TOTAL $1.772200 $0.661633 $0.00 $0.00 $1.110567 $0.661633





Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/16/20 $0.500000 37.333910% 0% 0% 62.666090% 37.333910% 6/15/20 $0.500000 37.333910% 0% 0% 62.666090% 37.333910% 9/15/20 $0.500000 37.333910% 0% 0% 62.666090% 37.333910% 12/15/20 $0.272200 37.333910% 0% 0% 62.666090% 37.333910% TOTAL $1.772200 37.333910% 0% 0% 62.666090% 37.333910%

6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002400

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/16/20 $0.421875 $0.157502 $0.00 $0.00 $0.264373 $0.157502 6/15/20 $0.421875 $0.157502 $0.00 $0.00 $0.264373 $0.157502 9/15/20 $0.421875 $0.157502 $0.00 $0.00 $0.264373 $0.157502 12/15/20 $0.421875 $0.157502 $0.00 $0.00 $0.264373 $0.157502 TOTAL $1.687500 $0.630008 $0.00 $0.00 $1.057492 $0.630008





Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/16/20 $0.421875 37.333910% 0% 0% 62.666090% 37.333910% 6/15/20 $0.421875 37.333910% 0% 0% 62.666090% 37.333910% 9/15/20 $0.421875 37.333910% 0% 0% 62.666090% 37.333910% 12/15/20 $0.421875 37.333910% 0% 0% 62.666090% 37.333910% TOTAL $1.687500 37.333910% 0% 0% 62.666090% 37.333910%

6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509

Shown as Dollars ($) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/16/20 $0.3984375 $0.148752 $0.00 $0.00 $0.2496855 $0.148752 6/15/20 $0.3984375 $0.148752 $0.00 $0.00 $0.2496855 $0.148752 9/15/20 $0.3984375 $0.148752 $0.00 $0.00 $0.2496855 $0.148752 12/15/20 $0.3984375 $0.148752 $0.00 $0.00 $0.2496855 $0.148752 TOTAL $1.5937500 $0.595008 $0.00 $0.00 $0.9987420 $0.595008





Shown as a Percentage (%) Payment Date Distributions Per Share Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a) Total Long-Term Capital Gain (2a) Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain



(2b) Return of Capital (3) Section 199A Dividends (5) 3/16/20 $0.3984375 37.333910% 0% 0% 62.666090% 37.333910% 6/15/20 $0.3984375 37.333910% 0% 0% 62.666090% 37.333910% 9/15/20 $0.3984375 37.333910% 0% 0% 62.666090% 37.333910% 12/15/20 $0.3984375 37.333910% 0% 0% 62.666090% 37.333910% TOTAL $1.5937500 37.333910% 0% 0% 62.666090% 37.333910%

NOTE: Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a.



DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS

Common - CUSIP 903002103

DISCOUNT DATE FAIR MARKET VALUE ($) DISCOUNT PRICE ($) DISCOUNT ON D/R ($) 1/15/2020 16.130 15.375 0.755 2/18/2020 16.330 15.625 0.705 3/16/2020 11.500 11.500 0.000 4/15/2020 10.875 10.875 0.000 5/15/2020 10.900 10.750 0.150 6/15/2020 12.410 12.125 0.285 7/15/2020 12.395 11.875 0.520 8/17/2020 13.525 13.000 0.525 9/15/2020 14.555 13.875 0.680 10/15/2020 13.955 13.50 0.455 11/16/2020 14.430 13.750 0.680 12/15/2020 15.695 15.000 0.695

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 126 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

