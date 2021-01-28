RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced net income available to common stockholders of $32.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $23.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $61.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, as compared to $88.6 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year. The quarter and annual results were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, through higher credit losses, net interest margin compression and increased operating expenses.



Core earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $23.2 million and $72.2 million, respectively, or $0.39 and $1.20 per diluted share, respectively.

Core earnings are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) measures. For the periods presented they exclude merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, net (gain) loss on equity investments, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advance prepayment fees, gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the opening credit loss expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model related to the acquisitions of Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”), non-recurring professional fees, compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer, and income tax benefit related to change in the New Jersey tax code (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). Non-core operations had a favorable impact of $8.9 million, net of tax, and an unfavorable impact of $11.0 million, net of tax, to GAAP earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Refer to the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period.

Key developments for the recent quarter and year are described below:

Earnings: Achieved record quarterly GAAP earnings of $32.1 million, with diluted earnings per share increasing by 15%, to $0.54, as compared to the corresponding prior year quarter.

Balance sheet: The Company ended 2020 with a strengthened balance sheet driven by a series of successfully executed strategic decisions throughout the year. As a result of these initiatives, tangible book value per share increased to $14.98 from $14.58 in the prior linked quarter and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets ratio improved to 8.79% from 8.41% in the prior linked quarter. Highlights include:

○ The creation of a yield-focused debt and equity portfolio, which resulted in $23.6 million of net gains in the fourth quarter;

○ The sale of $298.1 million in PPP loans, which resulted in gains of $5.1 million;

○ The extinguishment of $343.5 million in high-cost borrowings with an average rate of 1.63%, providing a tailwind heading into 2021;

○ Total loan growth for the year was $1.54 billion, reflecting bank acquisitions and record loan originations of $2.23 billion (including PPP loan originations), partly offset by loan sales of $612.3 million. Deposits increased $3.10 billion for the year, including $1.51 billion of organic growth.

Loan forbearance: COVID-19 related loans under full forbearance have been substantially resolved, which allows the Bank to focus on organic growth and gain earnings momentum in 2021.



“I’m pleased to announce record GAAP quarterly earnings of $32.1 million, completing a year which began with the closing of two whole bank acquisitions and quickly became a year filled with challenges to support our customers and communities during an unprecedented health crisis,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher. Mr. Maher added, “OceanFirst is well positioned for 2021 as our customers look forward to the opportunities that are on the horizon and our Country works to recover from the pandemic. At OceanFirst, we remain committed to growing our Company and will continue to focus on maintaining strong credit, fostering margin expansion, and controlling operating expenses while seeking growth opportunities.”

The Company expects to consolidate four branches in the second quarter, with an expected $1.1 million in annual savings. The latest branch consolidations bring the total number of branches consolidated to 57 over the past five years, helping to drive a targeted average branch size of $160 million.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its ninety-sixth consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.17 per share will be paid on February 19, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2021. The Board previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depository share, representing 1/40th interest in the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on February 15, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record on January 29, 2021.

Results of Operations

On January 31, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Capital Bank of New Jersey (“Capital Bank”) and its results of operations are included in the consolidated results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, but are excluded from the results of operations for the period from January 1, 2019 to January 31, 2019.

On January 1, 2020, the Company completed its acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank and their respective results of operations from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 are included in the consolidated results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, but are not included in the results of operations for the corresponding prior year periods.

Net income was favorably impacted by $8.9 million, net of tax, and adversely impacted by $2.3 million, net of tax, of non-core operations for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net income was adversely impacted by $11.0 million, net of tax, and $16.3 million, net of tax, of non-core operations for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Core earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 were $23.2 million and $72.2 million, respectively, representing a decrease from core earnings of $25.7 million and $104.8 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The decrease as compared to the prior periods was largely driven by the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 increased to $77.9 million and $313.0 million, respectively, as compared to $63.4 million and $256.0 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods, reflecting an increase in interest-earning assets, partly offset by a reduction in net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets increased by $3.21 billion and $2.82 billion for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The averages for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, were favorably impacted by $1.65 billion and $1.75 billion, respectively, of interest-earning assets acquired from Two River and Country Bank and $77.5 million and $227.5 million, respectively, of interest-earning assets from PPP loans. Average loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, increased by $1.83 billion and $2.15 billion for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. The increases attributable to the acquisition of Two River and Country Bank for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 were $1.46 billion and $1.55 billion, respectively. The net interest margin for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 decreased to 2.97% and 3.16%, respectively, from 3.48% and 3.62%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The compression in net interest margin is primarily due to the lower interest rate environment, the origination of low-yielding PPP loans, and the excess balance sheet liquidity which the Company strategically accumulated entering the economic downturn. For the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.74% and 0.88%, respectively, from 0.98% and 0.96%, respectively, in the corresponding prior year periods. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.45% and 0.55% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to 0.64% and 0.61%, respectively, in the same prior year periods.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, increased by $1.1 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, while net interest margin remained steady at 2.97%, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 3.53% from 3.60% in the prior linked quarter, primarily due to increasing balance sheet liquidity. The total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.45% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 0.49% in the prior linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, the provision for credit loss expense was $4.1 million and $59.4 million, respectively, as compared to $355,000 and $1.6 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $35.7 million in the prior linked quarter. Credit loss expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was significantly influenced by economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as estimates of how those conditions may impact the Company’s borrowers, and the decision to sell higher risk commercial loans in the third quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2020, COVID-19 related loans under full forbearance have been substantially resolved.

Net loan charge-offs were $2.9 million and $18.9 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $139,000 and $1.4 million, respectively, in the corresponding prior year periods, and net loan charge-offs of $15.0 million in the prior linked quarter. The three months ended December 31, 2020 included $2.3 million of charge-offs related to the sale of under-performing residential and consumer loans. The year ended December 31, 2020 included $14.6 million of charge-offs related to the sale of higher risk commercial loans and $3.3 million of charge-offs related to the sale of under-performing residential and consumer loans. Non-performing loans held-for-investment totaled $36.4 million at December 31, 2020, as compared to $29.9 million at September 30, 2020, and $17.8 million at December 31, 2019.

Non-interest Income

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, other income increased to $40.6 million and $73.9 million, respectively, as compared to $11.2 million and $42.2 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. Other income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 included $29.6 million and $26.0 million, respectively, of net gains related to non-core operations.

The primary contributor to other income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 was gains earned on equity investments. The Company implemented several programs in 2020 to invest excess liquidity in high quality interest or dividend bearing securities. In August 2020, the Company began purchasing select financial services institutions’ common stocks paying attractive dividends. The positive performance of the portfolio drove the decision to liquidate all of the positions in December 2020 and January 2021, which resulted in an additional $8.1 million of net gains recorded in January 2021.

Excluding the impact of non-core operations, the change in other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 over the prior year was due to Two River and Country Bank acquisitions which added $439,000. The remaining decrease in other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to the corresponding prior year period, was due to decreases in commercial loan swap income of $1.9 million and fees and service charges of $1.2 million, partly offset by an increase in net gain on sale of loans of $1.0 million, and net gain on real estate operations of $695,000.

Excluding the impact of non-core operations, the change in other income for the year ended December 31, 2020 over the prior year was due to Two River and Country Bank acquisitions which added $2.8 million. The remaining increase in other income was due to increases in commercial loan swap income of $2.8 million, net gain on sales of loans of $2.5 million, net gain on real estate operations of $981,000, and bankcard services of $577,000, partly offset by a decrease in fees and service charges of $4.4 million. The waiver of certain fees during the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to suppress deposit fee income for the remainder of the public health crisis.

Excluding the impact of non-core operations, other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, decreased $723,000 as compared to the prior linked quarter. The decrease was primarily related to a decrease in commercial loan swap income of $1.3 million.

Non-interest Expense

Operating expenses increased to $70.9 million and $246.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to $47.6 million and $189.1 million, respectively, in the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 included $17.9 million and $37.8 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 included $5.3 million and $22.8 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Excluding the impact of non-core operations, the change in operating expenses over the prior year was due to Two River and Country Bank acquisitions, which added $6.3 million and $29.3 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. The remaining increase in operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was due to increases in federal deposit insurance expense of $1.4 million, compensation and benefits expense of $1.4 million, professional fees of $1.3 million, and operating expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $707,000. The increase in operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 was due to increases in compensation and benefits expense of $7.6 million, operating expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $4.5 million, professional fees of $3.6 million, and federal deposit insurance expense of $2.0 million, partly offset by decreases in equipment expense of $1.8 million, occupancy expense of $1.6 million, and check card processing of $680,000.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, operating expenses, excluding net expenses related to non-core operations, increased $252,000 as compared to the prior linked quarter. The increase was due to increases in other operating expense of $788,000, federal deposit insurance expense of $648,000, and professional fees of $583,000, partly offset by decreases in compensation and benefits expense of $1.1 million and operating expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $1.0 million.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $10.4 million and $17.7 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to $3.2 million and $18.8 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The effective tax rate was 24.0% and 21.9% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, as compared to 11.9% and 17.5%, respectively, for the same prior year periods. The higher effective tax rates for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 are due to the adverse impacts of a New Jersey tax code change and a higher allocation of taxable income to New York due to the acquisition of Country Bank. The lower tax rates in the prior year periods were also due to the reduction in income tax expense of $2.2 million from the revaluation of state deferred tax assets as a result of the change in New Jersey tax code. Excluding the impact of the New Jersey tax code change, the effective tax rate for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 was 20.2% and 19.6%.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased by $3.20 billion to $11.45 billion at December 31, 2020, from $8.25 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, which added $2.03 billion to total assets. Cash and due from banks increased by $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion at December 31, 2020, from $120.5 million at December 31, 2019, due to increased deposits, the Company’s decision to build liquidity during the economic downturn, the cash received from the issuance of subordinated notes and non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock as described below, and the cash received from loan sales throughout the year. Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses, increased by $1.50 billion, to $7.70 billion at December 31, 2020, from $6.21 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily due to acquired loans from Two River and Country Bank of $1.56 billion. As part of the acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank, the Company’s goodwill balance increased to $500.3 million at December 31, 2020, from $374.6 million at December 31, 2019 and core deposit intangibles increased to $23.7 million, from $15.6 million. Other assets increased by $39.4 million to $209.0 million at December 31, 2020, from $169.5 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase in swap positions.

Deposits increased by $3.10 billion, to $9.43 billion at December 31, 2020, from $6.33 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily due to acquired deposits from Two River and Country Bank of $1.59 billion and organic deposit growth of $1.51 billion. The loan-to-deposit ratio at December 31, 2020 was 82.3%, as compared to 98.2% at December 31, 2019. The Company utilized the excess liquidity to prepay all FHLB advances in the fourth quarter of 2020, bringing the balance to $0 at December 31, 2020 from $519.3 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in other borrowings of $138.7 million to $235.5 million at December 31, 2020, from $96.8 at December 31, 2019, primarily resulted from the May 2020 issuance of $125.0 million in subordinated notes at an initial rate of 5.25% and a stated maturity of May 15, 2030. Other liabilities increased by $92.7 million to $155.3 million at December 31, 2020, from $62.6 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase in swap positions.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2020, as compared to $1.15 billion at December 31, 2019. The acquisitions of Two River and Country Bank added $261.4 million to stockholders’ equity. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company raised $55.7 million from the issuance of 7.0% fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, with a par value of $0.01 and a liquidation price of $1,000 per share. Under the Company’s stock repurchase program, there were 2,019,145 shares available for repurchase at December 31, 2020. The Company had suspended its repurchase activity on February 28, 2020, and has determined to recommence repurchases under its existing stock repurchase plan beginning February 1, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 648,851 shares under the repurchase program at a weighted average cost of $22.83.

Asset Quality

The Company’s non-performing loans held-for-investment totaled $36.4 million at December 31, 2020, as compared to $29.9 million at September 30, 2020, and $17.8 million at December 31, 2019. Non-performing loans held-for-investment do not include $48.5 million of purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans acquired in the Two River, Country Bank, Capital Bank, Sun Bancorp, Inc. (“Sun”), Ocean Shore Holding Co. (“Ocean Shore”), Cape Bancorp, Inc. (“Cape”), and Colonial American Bank (“Colonial American”) acquisitions.

COVID-19 related loans under full forbearance have been substantially resolved and returned to payment terms. The Company’s special mention and substandard loans were $360.2 million as of December 31, 2020, as compared to $317.4 million as of September 30, 2020 and $107.7 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase as compared to the prior year reflects the addition of Two River and Country Bank portfolios, as well as borrowers that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which primarily occurred during the third quarter as Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act forbearance periods ended. A significant majority of these borrowers are current on their loan payments. The Company’s non-accrual loans as of December 31, 2020 were 0.47% of total loans, as compared to 0.37% as of September 30, 2020 and 0.29% as of December 31, 2019.

At December 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for credit losses was 0.78% of total loans, an increase from 0.27% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses does not reflect the net unamortized credit mark of $28.0 million. The allowance for credit losses plus the unamortized credit mark amounted to $88.7 million, or 1.14% of loans held-for-investment. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans held-for-investment was 166.81% at December 31, 2020, as compared to 94.41% at December 31, 2019.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to Non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Annual Meeting

The Company also announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be virtually held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting is April 2, 2021. Additional information regarding virtual access to the meeting will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (888) 338-7143. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529, Replay Conference Number 10150841 from one hour after the end of the call until April 29, 2021. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is an $11.45 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s press releases are available by visiting us at www.oceanfirst.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 1,272,134 $ 980,870 $ 120,544 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 183,302 169,634 150,960 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,715 at December 31, 2020 and $2,393 at September 30, 2020 (estimated fair value of $968,466 at December 31, 2020, $902,418 at September 30, 2020, and $777,290 at December 31, 2019) 937,253 871,688 768,873 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 107,079 63,846 10,136 Restricted equity investments, at cost 51,705 67,505 62,356 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $60,735 at December 31, 2020, $56,350 at September 30, 2020, and $16,852 at December 31, 2019 7,704,857 7,943,390 6,207,680 Loans held-for-sale 45,524 388,763 — Interest and dividends receivable 35,269 40,671 21,674 Other real estate owned 106 106 264 Premises and equipment, net 107,094 103,249 102,691 Bank owned life insurance 265,253 264,167 237,411 Assets held for sale 5,782 6,717 3,785 Goodwill 500,319 500,849 374,632 Core deposit intangible 23,668 25,194 15,607 Other assets 208,968 224,648 169,532 Total assets $ 11,448,313 $ 11,651,297 $ 8,246,145 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 9,427,616 $ 9,283,288 $ 6,328,777 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 343,452 519,260 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers 128,454 142,823 71,739 Other borrowings 235,471 246,941 96,801 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 17,296 20,104 13,884 Other liabilities 155,346 152,975 62,565 Total liabilities 9,964,183 10,189,583 7,093,026 Total stockholders’ equity 1,484,130 1,461,714 1,153,119 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,448,313 $ 11,651,297 $ 8,246,145



OceanFirst Financial Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 |--------------------- (Unaudited) ---------------------| (Unaudited) Interest income: Loans $ 84,997 $ 85,933 $ 70,298 $ 349,221 $ 279,931 Mortgage-backed securities 3,388 3,212 3,552 14,037 15,300 Debt securities, equity investments and other 4,177 3,817 3,225 16,350 13,563 Total interest income 92,562 92,962 77,075 379,608 308,794 Interest expense: Deposits 10,679 11,370 10,214 48,290 38,432 Borrowed funds 4,032 4,804 3,507 18,367 14,391 Total interest expense 14,711 16,174 13,721 66,657 52,823 Net interest income 77,851 76,788 63,354 312,951 255,971 Credit loss expense 4,072 35,714 355 59,404 1,636 Net interest income after credit loss expense 73,779 41,074 62,999 253,547 254,335 Other income: Bankcard services revenue 3,098 3,097 2,641 11,417 10,263 Trust and asset management revenue 492 490 478 2,052 2,102 Fees and services charges 3,950 3,732 4,710 15,808 18,500 Net gain on sales of loans 6,348 1,001 1 8,278 16 Net gain (loss) on equity investments 24,487 (3,576 ) (63 ) 21,214 267 Net gain (loss) from other real estate operations 23 214 (95 ) 35 (330 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 1,798 1,530 1,375 6,424 5,420 Commercial loan swap income 116 1,425 2,062 8,080 5,285 Other 308 266 122 618 642 Total other income 40,620 8,179 11,231 73,926 42,165 Operating expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 27,323 29,012 22,518 114,155 89,912 Occupancy 4,968 5,270 4,071 20,782 17,159 Equipment 1,938 1,906 1,775 7,769 7,719 Marketing 632 963 840 3,117 3,469 Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 1,859 1,212 296 4,871 2,227 Data processing 4,624 4,517 4,078 17,467 14,814 Check card processing 1,507 1,385 1,557 5,458 5,956 Professional fees 3,908 3,354 3,641 12,247 9,338 Other operating expense 4,768 3,644 3,815 16,552 14,968 Amortization of core deposit intangible 1,526 1,538 998 6,186 4,027 FHLB advance prepayment fees 13,333 — — 14,257 — Branch consolidation expense 3,336 830 268 7,623 9,050 Merger related expenses 1,194 3,156 3,742 15,947 10,503 Total operating expenses 70,916 56,787 47,599 246,431 189,142 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 43,483 (7,534 ) 26,631 81,042 107,358 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10,419 (2,608 ) 3,181 17,733 18,784 Net income (loss) 33,064 (4,926 ) 23,450 63,309 88,574 Dividends on preferred shares 1,004 1,093 — 2,097 — Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 32,060 $ (6,019 ) $ 23,450 $ 61,212 $ 88,574 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.53 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.47 $ 1.02 $ 1.77 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.54 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.47 $ 1.02 $ 1.75 Average basic shares outstanding 59,961 59,935 49,890 59,919 50,166 Average diluted shares outstanding 60,057 59,935 50,450 60,072 50,746



OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA

(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE At December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 470,656 $ 599,188 $ 910,762 $ 502,760 $ 396,434 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 1,145,065 1,176,529 1,199,742 1,220,983 792,653 Commercial real estate - investor 3,491,464 3,453,276 3,449,160 3,331,662 2,296,410 Total commercial 5,107,185 5,228,993 5,559,664 5,055,405 3,485,497 Consumer: Residential real estate 2,309,459 2,407,178 2,426,277 2,458,641 2,321,157 Home equity loans and lines 285,016 301,712 320,627 335,624 318,576 Other consumer 54,446 63,095 71,721 82,920 89,422 Total consumer 2,648,921 2,771,985 2,818,625 2,877,185 2,729,155 Total loans 7,756,106 8,000,978 8,378,289 7,932,590 6,214,652 Deferred origination costs (fees), net 9,486 (1,238 ) (4,300 ) 10,586 9,880 Allowance for credit losses (60,735 ) (56,350 ) (38,509 ) (29,635 ) (16,852 ) Loans receivable, net $ 7,704,857 $ 7,943,390 $ 8,335,480 $ 7,913,541 $ 6,207,680 Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 95,789 $ 88,210 $ 101,840 $ 51,399 $ 50,042 At December 31, 2020 Average Yield Loan pipeline (1): Commercial 3.78 % $ 210,024 $ 154,700 $ 169,093 $ 293,820 $ 219,269 Residential real estate 3.16 151,152 212,107 181,800 223,032 105,396 Home equity loans and lines 4.14 6,630 10,301 8,282 8,429 3,049 Total 3.53 % $ 367,806 $ 377,108 $ 359,175 $ 525,281 $ 327,714





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Average Yield Loan originations: Commercial 3.74 % $ 173,715 $ 187,747 $ 216,979 (2) $ 266,882 $ 264,938 Residential real estate 3.23 222,780 219,325 242,137 148,675 226,492 Home equity loans and lines 4.18 13,435 10,966 12,128 10,666 12,961 Total 3.48 % $ 409,930 $ 418,038 $ 471,244 $ 426,223 $ 504,391 Loans sold $ 56,126 (3) $ 56,722 $ 104,600 (3) $ 7,500 (3) $ 110

(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.

(2) Excludes loans originated through the PPP of $504 million.

(3) Excludes the sale of PPP loans of $298.1 million, higher risk commercial loans of $64.8 million, net of charge-offs, and under-performing residential and home equity loans and lines of $10.5 million, net of charge-offs, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, the sale of under-performing commercial loans of $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and under-performing residential loans of $4.0 million and commercial loans of $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.





DEPOSITS At December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Type of Account Non-interest-bearing $ 2,133,195 $ 2,240,799 $ 2,161,766 $ 1,783,216 $ 1,377,396 Interest-bearing checking 3,646,866 3,317,296 3,022,887 2,647,487 2,539,428 Money market deposit 783,521 691,872 680,199 620,145 578,147 Savings 1,491,251 1,471,554 1,456,931 1,420,628 898,174 Time deposits 1,372,783 1,561,767 1,645,971 1,420,591 935,632 $ 9,427,616 $ 9,283,288 $ 8,967,754 $ 7,892,067 $ 6,328,777



OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ASSET QUALITY

(dollars in thousands)

ASSET QUALITY December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Non-performing loans held-for-investment: Commercial and industrial $ 1,551 $ 586 $ 1,586 $ 207 $ 207 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 13,054 11,365 4,582 4,219 4,811 Commercial real estate - investor 10,660 2,978 5,274 3,384 2,917 Residential real estate 8,642 11,518 6,568 5,920 7,181 Home equity loans and lines 2,503 3,448 3,034 2,533 2,733 Total non-performing loans held-for-investment 36,410 29,895 21,044 16,263 17,849 Non-performing loans held-for-sale — 67,489 — — — Other real estate owned 106 106 248 484 264 Total non-performing assets $ 36,516 $ 97,490 $ 21,292 $ 16,747 $ 18,113 PCD loans (1) $ 48,488 $ 56,422 $ 61,694 $ 59,783 $ 13,265 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days $ 34,683 $ 13,753 $ 13,640 $ 48,905 $ 14,798 Troubled debt restructurings: Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above) $ 5,158 $ 9,866 $ 6,189 $ 6,249 $ 6,566 Performing 12,009 12,777 16,365 16,102 18,042 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 17,167 $ 22,643 $ 22,554 $ 22,351 $ 24,608 Allowance for credit losses $ 60,735 $ 56,350 $ 38,509 $ 29,635 $ 16,852 Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (2) 0.78 % 0.70 % 0.46 % 0.37 % 0.27 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total non-performing

loans held-for-investment 166.81 188.49 182.99 182.22 94.41 Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.47 0.37 0.25 0.21 0.29 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.32 0.84 0.19 0.16 0.22

(1) PCD loans are not included in non-performing loans held-for-investment, troubled debt restructurings or delinquent loans totals.

(2) The loans acquired from Two River, Country Bank, Capital Bank, Sun, Ocean Shore, Cape, and Colonial American were recorded at fair value. The net credit mark on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for credit losses, was $27,951, $31,617, $35,439, $38,272, and $30,260 at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.





NET CHARGE-OFFS For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net (charge-offs) recoveries: Loan charge-offs $ (3,220 ) $ (15,411 ) $ (169 ) $ (1,384 ) $ (445 ) Recoveries on loans 278 416 401 230 306 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (2,942 ) (1) $ (14,995 ) (2) $ 232 $ (1,154 ) (3) $ (139 ) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized) 0.15 % 0.71 % NM* 0.06 % 0.01 % Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries details: Commercial $ (775 ) $ (14,801 ) $ 30 $ 59 $ 163 Residential mortgage and construction (1,731 ) 314 212 (1,112 ) (61 ) Home equity loans and lines (451 ) (490 ) (3 ) (36 ) (240 ) Other consumer 15 (18 ) (7 ) (65 ) (1 ) Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries $ (2,942 ) (1) $ (14,995 ) (2) $ 232 $ (1,154 ) (3) $ (139 )

(1) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is $2.3 million relating to under-performing residential and consumer loans sold.

(2) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is $14.2 million relating to loans transferred to held-for-sale.

(3) Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is $949 relating to under-performing residential loans sold.

* Not Meaningful



OceanFirst Financial Corp.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 1,223,472 $ 341 0.11 % $ 805,863 $ 236 0.12 % $ 43,495 $ 196 1.79 % Securities (1) 1,209,543 7,224 2.38 1,112,174 6,793 2.43 1,008,461 6,581 2.59 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 5,271,633 58,776 4.44 5,554,897 58,639 4.20 3,442,771 42,416 4.89 Residential real estate 2,420,494 21,530 3.56 2,462,513 23,091 3.75 2,309,741 22,469 3.89 Home equity loans and lines 293,746 3,930 5.32 311,802 3,330 4.25 323,878 4,243 5.20 Other consumer 58,174 761 5.20 67,497 873 5.15 94,350 1,170 4.92 Allowance for credit losses, net of deferred loan fees (51,682 ) — — (45,912 ) — — (7,932 ) — — Loans receivable, net 7,992,365 84,997 4.23 8,350,797 85,933 4.09 6,162,808 70,298 4.53 Total interest-earning assets 10,425,380 92,562 3.53 10,268,834 92,962 3.60 7,214,764 77,075 4.24 Non-interest-earning assets 1,322,112 1,353,135 977,413 Total assets $ 11,747,492 $ 11,621,969 $ 8,192,177 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,601,814 4,836 0.53 % $ 3,289,319 4,627 0.56 % $ 2,562,059 4,477 0.69 % Money market 766,866 586 0.30 675,841 571 0.34 592,116 1,243 0.83 Savings 1,489,853 240 0.06 1,460,232 296 0.08 899,051 308 0.14 Time deposits 1,437,770 5,017 1.39 1,606,632 5,876 1.45 931,228 4,186 1.78 Total 7,296,303 10,679 0.58 7,032,024 11,370 0.64 4,984,454 10,214 0.81 FHLB advances 204,880 779 1.51 343,412 1,470 1.70 412,073 2,075 2.00 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 143,385 154 0.43 144,720 174 0.48 68,257 85 0.49 Other borrowings 242,030 3,099 5.09 246,903 3,160 5.09 96,712 1,347 5.53 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,886,598 14,711 0.74 7,767,059 16,174 0.83 5,561,496 13,721 0.98 Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,209,532 2,209,241 1,393,002 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 176,274 162,987 92,014 Total liabilities 10,272,404 10,139,287 7,046,512 Stockholders’ equity 1,475,088 1,482,682 1,145,665 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,747,492 $ 11,621,969 $ 8,192,177 Net interest income $ 77,851 $ 76,788 $ 63,354 Net interest rate spread (3) 2.79 % 2.77 % 3.26 % Net interest margin (4) 2.97 % 2.97 % 3.48 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.45 % 0.49 % 0.64 %





For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/

Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments $ 613,971 $ 1,034 0.17 % $ 57,742 $ 1,299 2.25 % Securities (1) 1,159,764 29,353 2.53 1,048,779 27,564 2.63 Loans receivable, net (2) Commercial 5,299,813 236,749 4.47 3,329,396 168,507 5.06 Residential real estate 2,465,740 93,120 3.78 2,204,931 87,729 3.98 Home equity loans and lines 318,090 15,183 4.77 339,896 18,284 5.38 Other consumer 72,331 4,169 5.76 107,672 5,411 5.03 Allowance for credit losses, net of deferred loan fees (33,343 ) — — (8,880 ) — — Loans receivable, net 8,122,631 349,221 4.30 5,973,015 279,931 4.69 Total interest-earning assets 9,896,366 379,608 3.84 7,079,536 308,794 4.36 Non-interest-earning assets 1,310,474 964,920 Total assets $ 11,206,840 $ 8,044,456 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 3,168,889 19,395 0.61 % $ 2,517,068 16,820 0.67 % Money market 677,554 2,902 0.43 605,607 4,919 0.81 Savings 1,449,982 2,505 0.17 906,086 1,195 0.13 Time deposits 1,531,857 23,488 1.53 929,488 15,498 1.67 Total 6,828,282 48,290 0.71 4,958,249 38,432 0.78 FHLB advances 413,290 7,018 1.70 387,925 8,441 2.18 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 125,500 562 0.45 64,525 276 0.43 Other borrowings 207,386 10,787 5.20 98,095 5,674 5.78 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,574,458 66,657 0.88 5,508,794 52,823 0.96 Non-interest-bearing deposits 2,031,100 1,325,836 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 144,571 80,028 Total liabilities 9,750,129 6,914,658 Stockholders’ equity 1,456,711 1,129,798 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,206,840 $ 8,044,456 Net interest income $ 312,951 $ 255,971 Net interest rate spread (3) 2.96 % 3.40 % Net interest margin (4) 3.16 % 3.62 % Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.55 % 0.61 %

(1) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.

(2) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and estimated allowance for credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.

(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31, 2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 11,448,313 $ 11,651,297 $ 11,345,365 $ 10,489,074 $ 8,246,145 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 183,302 169,634 153,239 153,738 150,960 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 937,253 871,688 867,959 914,255 768,873 Equity investments, at estimated fair value 107,079 63,846 13,830 14,409 10,136 Restricted equity investments, at cost 51,705 67,505 68,091 81,005 62,356 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 7,704,857 7,943,390 8,335,480 7,913,541 6,207,680 Deposits 9,427,616 9,283,288 8,967,754 7,892,067 6,328,777 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 343,452 343,392 825,824 519,260 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 363,925 389,764 399,661 210,388 168,540 Stockholders’ equity 1,484,130 1,461,714 1,476,434 1,409,834 1,153,119





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Selected Operating Data: Interest income $ 92,562 $ 92,962 $ 95,877 $ 98,207 $ 77,075 Interest expense 14,711 16,174 17,210 18,562 13,721 Net interest income 77,851 76,788 78,667 79,645 63,354 Credit loss expense 4,072 35,714 9,649 9,969 355 Net interest income after credit loss expense 73,779 41,074 69,018 69,676 62,999 Other income (excluding net gain (loss) on equity investments and gain on sale of PPP loans) 11,032 11,755 11,430 13,697 11,231 Net gain (loss) on equity investments 24,487 (3,576 ) — — — Gain on sale of PPP loans 5,101 — — — — Operating expenses (excluding FHLB advance prepayment fees, branch consolidation and merger related expenses) 53,053 52,801 51,075 51,675 43,589 FHLB advance prepayment fees 13,333 — 924 — — Branch consolidation expense 3,336 830 863 2,594 268 Merger related expenses 1,194 3,156 3,070 8,527 3,742 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 43,483 (7,534 ) 24,516 20,577 26,631 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10,419 (2,608 ) 5,878 4,044 3,181 Net income (loss) $ 33,064 $ (4,926 ) $ 18,638 $ 16,533 $ 23,450 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 32,060 $ (6,019 ) $ 18,638 $ 16,533 $ 23,450 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.54 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 0.47 Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $ 6,186 $ 4,364 $ 5,536 $ 5,533 $ 3,501





At or For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1): Performance Ratios (Annualized): Return on average assets (2) 1.12 % (0.17 )% 0.67 % 0.64 % 1.14 % Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 1.17 (0.18 ) 0.71 0.68 1.19 Return on average stockholders' equity (2) 8.92 (1.32 ) 5.16 4.70 8.12 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (2) (3) 13.85 (2.05 ) 8.10 7.50 12.33 Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.96 12.55 13.01 13.44 13.98 Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (3) 8.79 8.41 8.77 8.85 9.71 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.28 7.91 8.25 8.85 9.71 Net interest rate spread 2.79 2.77 3.02 3.29 3.26 Net interest margin 2.97 2.97 3.24 3.52 3.48 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 2.40 1.94 2.02 2.44 2.31 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 59.86 66.83 62.08 67.28 63.82 Loans to deposits 82.27 86.19 93.43 100.51 98.20





At or For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (2) 0.56 % 1.10 % Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 0.59 1.16 Return on average stockholders' equity (2) 4.35 7.84 Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (2) (3) 6.81 11.96 Net interest rate spread 2.96 3.40 Net interest margin 3.16 3.62 Operating expenses to average assets (2) 2.20 2.35 Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 63.70 63.44





At or For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Wealth Management: Assets under administration $ 245,175 $ 232,292 $ 224,042 $ 173,856 $ 195,415 Nest Egg 93,237 80,472 57,383 43,528 34,865 Per Share Data: Cash dividends per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period 24.57 24.21 24.47 23.38 22.88 Tangible common equity per common share at end of period (3) 14.98 14.58 14.79 14.62 15.13 Common shares outstanding at end of period 60,392,043 60,378,120 60,343,077 60,311,717 50,405,048 Preferred shares outstanding at end of period 57,370 57,370 57,370 — — Number of full-service customer facilities: 62 62 62 75 56 Quarterly Average Balances Total securities $ 1,209,543 $ 1,112,174 $ 1,130,779 $ 1,186,535 $ 1,008,461 Loans receivable, net 7,992,365 8,350,797 8,295,622 7,850,662 6,162,808 Total interest-earning assets 10,425,380 10,268,834 9,780,417 9,100,923 7,214,764 Total assets 11,747,492 11,621,969 11,114,586 10,332,809 8,192,177 Interest-bearing transaction deposits 5,858,533 5,425,392 5,065,069 4,825,193 4,053,226 Time deposits 1,437,770 1,606,632 1,623,890 1,459,348 931,228 Total borrowed funds 590,295 735,035 828,928 832,285 577,042 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,886,598 7,767,059 7,517,887 7,116,826 5,561,496 Non-interest bearing deposits 2,209,532 2,209,241 2,018,044 1,687,582 1,393,002 Stockholders’ equity 1,475,088 1,482,682 1,453,658 1,414,924 1,145,665 Total deposits 9,505,835 9,241,265 8,707,003 7,972,123 6,377,456 Quarterly Yields Total securities 2.38 % 2.43 % 2.64 % 2.68 % 2.59 % Loans receivable, net 4.23 4.09 4.28 4.61 4.53 Total interest-earning assets 3.53 3.60 3.94 4.34 4.24 Interest-bearing transaction deposits 0.38 0.40 0.47 0.64 0.59 Time deposits 1.39 1.45 1.58 1.71 1.78 Borrowed funds 2.72 2.60 2.38 2.24 2.41 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.74 0.83 0.92 1.05 0.98 Net interest spread 2.79 2.77 3.02 3.29 3.26 Net interest margin 2.97 2.97 3.24 3.52 3.48 Total deposits 0.45 0.49 0.57 0.70 0.64

(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.

(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

(3) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets relating to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity.

(4) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.





OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OTHER ITEMS

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Core Earnings: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 32,060 $ (6,019 ) $ 18,638 $ 16,533 $ 23,450 Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items: Merger related expenses 1,194 3,156 3,070 8,527 3,742 Branch consolidation expenses 3,336 830 863 2,594 268 Net (gain) loss on equity investments (24,487 ) 3,576 — — — FHLB advance prepayment fees 13,333 — 924 — — Gain on sale of PPP loans (5,101 ) — — — — Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model — — — 2,447 — Non-recurring professional fees — — — — 1,274 Income tax benefit related to change in New Jersey tax code — — — — (2,205 ) Income tax (benefit) expense on items 2,832 (1,809 ) (1,190 ) (3,121 ) (793 ) Core earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 23,167 $ (266 ) $ 22,305 $ 26,980 $ 25,736 Core diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.39 $ — $ 0.37 $ 0.45 $ 0.51 Core Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 0.78 % (0.01 )% 0.81 % 1.05 % 1.25 % Return on average tangible assets 0.82 (0.01 ) 0.85 1.11 1.31 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 9.71 (0.11 ) 9.69 12.25 13.53 Efficiency ratio 59.69 59.63 56.69 55.36 56.73 Certain prior quarter amounts in the tables above have been restated for consistency with the current period presentation.





For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Core Earnings: Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 61,212 $ 88,574 Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items: Merger related expenses 15,947 10,503 Branch consolidation expense 7,623 9,050 Net gain on equity investments (20,911 ) — FHLB advance prepayment fees 14,257 — Gain on sale of PPP loans (5,101 ) — Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model 2,447 — Non-recurring professional fees — 2,024 Compensation expense due to the retirement of an executive officer — 1,256 Income tax benefit related to change in New Jersey tax code — (2,205 ) Income tax benefit on items (3,288 ) (4,362 ) Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 72,186 $ 104,840 Core diluted earnings per share $ 1.20 $ 2.07 Core Ratios: Return on average assets 0.64 % 1.30 % Return on average tangible assets 0.68 1.37 Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 7.77 14.16 Efficiency ratio 57.81 55.78



COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS



December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,484,130 $ 1,461,714 $ 1,476,434 $ 1,409,834 $ 1,153,119 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,849 501,472 500,093 374,632 Core deposit intangible 23,668 25,194 26,732 28,276 15,607 Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 960,143 $ 935,671 $ 948,230 $ 881,465 $ 762,880 Total assets $ 11,448,313 $ 11,651,297 $ 11,345,365 $ 10,489,074 $ 8,246,145 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,849 501,472 500,093 374,632 Core deposit intangible 23,668 25,194 26,732 28,276 15,607 Tangible assets $ 10,924,326 $ 11,125,254 $ 10,817,161 $ 9,960,705 $ 7,855,906 Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets 8.79 % 8.41 % 8.77 % 8.85 % 9.71 %



COMPUTATION OF TOTAL TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,484,130 $ 1,461,714 $ 1,476,434 $ 1,409,834 $ 1,153,119 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,849 501,472 500,093 374,632 Core deposit intangible 23,668 25,194 26,732 28,276 15,607 Preferred stock 55,527 55,544 55,711 — — Tangible common equity $ 904,616 $ 880,127 $ 892,519 $ 881,465 $ 762,880 Total assets $ 11,448,313 $ 11,651,297 $ 11,345,365 $ 10,489,074 $ 8,246,145 Less: Goodwill 500,319 500,849 501,472 500,093 374,632 Core deposit intangible 23,668 25,194 26,732 28,276 15,607 Tangible assets $ 10,924,326 $ 11,125,254 $ 10,817,161 $ 9,960,705 $ 7,855,906 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.28 % 7.91 % 8.25 % 8.85 % 9.71 %



ACQUISITION DATE - FAIR VALUE BALANCE SHEET



The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Two River, net of the total consideration paid:

At January 1, 2020 (in thousands) Two River

Book Value Purchase Accounting Adjustments Estimated Fair Value Total purchase price: $ 197,050 Assets acquired: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,102 $ — $ 51,102 Securities 62,832 1,549 64,381 Loans 940,885 (813 ) 940,072 Accrued interest receivable 2,382 — 2,382 Bank owned life insurance 22,440 — 22,440 Deferred tax asset 5,201 (2,043 ) 3,158 Other assets 18,662 (2,706 ) 15,956 Core deposit intangible — 12,130 12,130 Total assets acquired 1,103,504 8,117 1,111,621 Liabilities assumed: Deposits (939,132 ) (2,618 ) (941,750 ) Other liabilities (58,935 ) (91 ) (59,026 ) Total liabilities assumed (998,067 ) (2,709 ) (1,000,776 ) Net assets acquired $ 105,437 $ 5,408 $ 110,845 Goodwill recorded in the merger $ 86,205

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As of January 1, 2021, the Company finalized its review of the acquired assets and liabilities and will not be recording any further adjustments to the carrying value.



The following table summarizes the estimated fair values of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed at the date of the acquisition for Country Bank, net of the total consideration paid:

At January 1, 2020 (in thousands) Country Bank Book Value Purchase Accounting Adjustments Estimated Fair Value Total purchase price: $ 112,836 Assets acquired: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,799 $ — $ 20,799 Securities 144,460 39 144,499 Loans 614,285 4,123 618,408 Accrued interest receivable 1,779 — 1,779 Deferred tax asset (3,254 ) 137 (3,117 ) Other assets 10,327 (1,132 ) 9,195 Core deposit intangible — 2,117 2,117 Total assets acquired 788,396 5,284 793,680 Liabilities assumed: Deposits (649,399 ) (3,254 ) (652,653 ) Other liabilities (69,244 ) 2,004 (67,240 ) Total liabilities assumed (718,643 ) (1,250 ) (719,893 ) Net assets acquired $ 69,753 $ 4,034 $ 73,787 Goodwill recorded in the merger $ 39,049

The calculation of goodwill is subject to change for up to one year after the date of acquisition as additional information relative to the closing date estimates and uncertainties become available. As of January 1, 2021, the Company finalized its review of the acquired assets and liabilities and will not be recording any further adjustments to the carrying value.





Company Contact:

Michael J. Fitzpatrick

Chief Financial Officer

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 7506

Email: Mfitzpatrick@oceanfirst.com