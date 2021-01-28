Company announcement
No. 3/2021

                                                                                                                                                 28 January 2021

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)Name  Åsa Riisberg
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Member of the board of directors of Netcompany Group A/S
b)Initial notification/Amendment

 		 Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914  
b)LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		 Shares

 

 DK0060952919
b)Nature of the transaction Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)        Volume(s)

DKK 561         1,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

N/A
e)Date of the transaction 28 January 2021
f)Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine K Boye, General Counsel

+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33

Attachment