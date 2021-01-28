BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”), the parent company of First US Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 (“4Q2020”), compared to $0.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (“3Q2020”) and $1.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 (“4Q2019”). For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s net income totaled $2.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.



Growth in net income comparing 4Q2020 to the previous quarter of 2020 was driven by improved net interest income and reduced loan loss provisioning and non-interest expense, partially offset by reductions in non-interest income. Total loans averaged $644.8 million during 4Q2020, compared to $609.6 million during 3Q2020, an increase of $35.2 million, or 5.8%, for the quarter. As of December 31, 2020, net loans totaled $638.4 million, compared to $545.2 million as of December 31, 2019, representing growth of $93.1 million, or 17.1%, for the year.

James F. House, President and CEO of the Company, stated, “By any account, this was an extraordinarily challenging year. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt throughout the economy and had a dramatic impact on our operations. As we close the door on 2020, we are gratified by the accomplishments of our team despite this difficult environment. In the fourth quarter, net interest income continued to improve, we gained additional clarity on the strength of our loan portfolio, and we wrapped up a year of substantial growth in earning assets. We believe that these positive outcomes have given us a solid foundation upon which to build in 2021.”

Financial Highlights

Loan Growth – The table below summarizes loan balances by portfolio category at the end of each of the most recent five quarters as of December 31, 2020.

Quarter Ended 2020 2019 December

31, September

30, June

30, March

31, December

31, (Dollars in Thousands) (2020 Loan Balances are Unaudited) Real estate loans: Construction, land development and other land loans $ 37,282 $ 35,472 $ 31,384 $ 31,927 $ 30,820 Secured by 1-4 family residential properties 88,856 95,147 93,010 100,186 104,537 Secured by multi-family residential properties 54,326 49,197 48,807 44,029 50,910 Secured by non-farm, non-residential properties 184,528 183,754 160,683 156,222 162,981 Commercial and industrial loans 69,808 72,948 73,978 80,771 90,957 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans 11,927 13,950 13,793 — — Consumer loans: Direct consumer 29,788 30,048 33,299 36,307 38,040 Branch retail 32,094 33,145 33,000 31,568 32,305 Indirect sales 141,514 125,369 89,932 69,982 45,503 Total loans $ 650,123 $ 639,030 $ 577,886 $ 550,992 $ 556,053 Less unearned interest, fees and deferred costs 4,279 4,240 5,401 5,353 5,048 Allowance for loan and lease losses 7,470 7,185 6,423 5,954 5,762 Net loans $ 638,374 $ 627,605 $ 566,062 $ 539,685 $ 545,243

Loan growth during both 4Q2020 and the full year of 2020 was led by the Company’s indirect lending efforts. The indirect portfolio is comprised of loans secured by collateral that generally includes recreational vehicles, campers, boats and horse trailers. Effective January 1, 2020, the portfolio was transferred to the Bank from the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company (“ALC”). During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for this financing grew substantially as consumers sought alternatives to more traditional travel and leisure activities. During 4Q2020 and the full year of 2020, the Company also experienced growth in its real estate lending portfolios, including commercial real estate, construction lending and multi-family residential. The growth in real estate lending was focused on borrowers that management determined to be of appropriate credit quality and structure in the current environment under the Bank’s established underwriting criteria. In response to the pandemic, the Bank also participated in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) administered by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”), which also contributed to loan growth for the year. Loan growth during both 4Q2020 and the full year of 2020 was partially offset by decreases in the Bank’s residential 1-4 family real estate and commercial and industrial portfolios, as well as a reduction in direct consumer and branch retail lending, primarily through ALC’s branch system.

Net Interest Income and Margin – Loan growth, particularly in the indirect portfolio, combined with continued reductions in deposit costs drove the increase in net interest income in 4Q2020 compared to the previous quarter of 2020. The 4Q2020 increase represented the second consecutive quarter of growth in net interest income following the significant net interest margin compression that began in March of 2020 in the wake of pandemic-related changes in the interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased modestly to 4.59% in 4Q2020, compared to 4.56% in 3Q2020, due to continued deposit repricing. Annualized average total funding costs decreased to 0.47% in 4Q2020, compared to 0.54% in 3Q2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest margin and average total funding costs were 4.69% and 0.62%, respectively, compared to 5.18% and 0.96%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The reduction in net interest margin for 2020 was due primarily to the lower interest rate environment, as yields on interest-earning assets generally shifted downward more rapidly than rates on interest-bearing liabilities. Although the current environment is expected to continue to challenge growth in net interest margin, management remains focused on reducing interest costs in the near-term as interest-bearing liabilities continue to reprice.

Loan Loss Provision – Loan provisioning decreased by $0.6 million in 4Q2020 compared to 3Q2020 due primarily to reduced loan growth during 4Q2020. Excluding loans originated under the PPP, which are guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.18% as of December 31, 2020, compared to 1.16% as of September 30, 2020 and 1.05% as of December 31, 2019. The increase comparing December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2019 is reflective of the significant uncertainty that was introduced into the economic environment following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of this uncertainty, the Company increased qualitative factors associated with the calculation of loan loss reserves beginning in the first quarter of 2020, and, due to continued economic uncertainty, these qualitative factors remained at heightened levels as of December 31, 2020. However, the Company continued to see improvement as of the end of the year in certain metrics related to the credit quality of the loan portfolio, including reductions in COVID-19-related deferments. In addition, the ratio of net charge-offs to average loans decreased to 0.11% annualized for 4Q2020, compared to 0.19% annualized for 3Q2020, and 0.39% annualized for 4Q2019.

Management believes that the allowance for loan and lease losses as of December 31, 2020, which was calculated under an incurred loss model, was sufficient to absorb losses in the Company’s loan portfolio based on circumstances existing as of the balance sheet date. However, due to the uncertainty of the economic environment resulting from the pandemic, management will continue to closely monitor the impact of changing economic circumstances on the Company’s loan portfolio. In accordance with relevant accounting guidance for smaller reporting companies, the Company has not yet adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting model for the calculation of credit losses and is currently evaluating the impact that adopting CECL will have on the Company’s financial statements.

Non-interest Income – Non-interest income decreased $0.4 million comparing 4Q2020 to 3Q2020. The decrease was due primarily to a non-routine gain on the sale of premises and equipment that totaled $0.3 million in 3Q2020 and was not repeated in 4Q2020. In addition, effective in 4Q2020, the Bank discontinued its secondary mortgage marketing efforts resulting in a reduction of $0.1 million in non-interest income compared to the previous quarter of 2020. Although the discontinuation of secondary mortgage marketing efforts is expected to result in reductions of non-interest income, it is also expected to reduce non-interest expense commensurately. For the year ended December 31, 2020, non-interest income totaled $5.0 million, compared to $5.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The decrease resulted from reductions in service charges and related fees on the Bank’s deposit accounts, as well as reduced credit insurance income that is derived primarily from ALC’s lending activities. These decreases were attributable to reduced economic activity and changes in deposit customer and consumer borrower behaviors during the pandemic. The reductions were partially offset by increased non-interest income associated with gains on the sale of securities, secondary mortgage fees and other income.

Non-interest Expense – Non-interest expense decreased $0.3 million comparing 4Q2020 to 3Q2020 due to modest reductions in salaries and employee benefits, professional services and certain other expenses, including losses on repossessed assets, during 4Q2020. A portion of the expense reduction was associated with the discontinuation of secondary mortgage marketing efforts. For the year ended December 31, 2020, non-interest expense totaled $34.3 million, compared to $33.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.5 million, or 1.5%. The increase during 2020 resulted primarily from increases in computer services, salaries and employee benefits and other professional services.

Balance Sheet Growth – Total assets as of December 31, 2020 increased by $37.6 million, or 4.4%, compared to September 30, 2020, and increased by $101.8 million, or 12.9%, compared to December 31, 2019. Growth in deposits totaled $36.9 million, or 4.9%, in 4Q2020, and $98.6 million, or 14.4%, for the full year of 2020. Deposit growth in 2020 reflected the impact of the pandemic on both business and consumer deposit holders, including preferences for liquidity, loan payment deferments, tax payment deferments, stimulus checks and lower consumer spending. Of the total increase in deposits during 2020, $39.2 million represented non-interest-bearing deposits, while $59.4 million were interest-bearing. The 4Q2020 growth included $32.0 million in wholesale deposits that were acquired by the Bank at a weighted average total cost of 0.40% and weighted average term of 51 months. Along with interest rate swaps that the Company had previously put in place, the wholesale deposits serve to mitigate a portion of risk associated with rising interest rates. Wholesale funding also provides the Company with additional liquidity that enables management to continue its focus on reducing interest expense on core deposits.

Asset Quality – Non-performing assets, including loans in non-accrual status and other real estate owned (OREO), totaled $4.0 million as of both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, compared to $4.8 million as of December 31, 2019. As a percentage of total assets, non-performing assets improved to 0.45% as of December 31, 2020, compared to 0.47% as of September 30, 2020, and 0.61% as of December 31, 2019.

Cash Dividend – The Company declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its common stock in each quarter of 2020, resulting in a dividend of $0.12 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $0.09 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Regulatory Capital – During 4Q2020, the Bank continued to maintain capital ratios at higher levels than the ratios required to be considered a “well-capitalized” institution under applicable banking regulations. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were each 11.78%. Its total capital ratio was 12.92%, and its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.98%.

Liquidity – As of December 31, 2020, the Company continued to maintain excess funding capacity sufficient to provide adequate liquidity for loan growth, capital expenditures and ongoing operations. The Company benefits from a strong core deposit base, a liquid investment securities portfolio and access to funding from a variety of sources, including federal funds lines, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and brokered deposits.

COVID-19 Borrower Support Actions – Following the declaration of COVID-19 as a global pandemic in March of 2020, the Company participated in a number of actions to support borrowers, including the origination of PPP Loans to deliver funding to small business owners, as well as processing loan payment deferments for consumer and business borrowers.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia through First US Bank. In addition, the Company’s operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc., a consumer loan company, and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank’s and ALC’s consumer loan customers. The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FUSB.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements following the date of this press release, except as required by law. In addition, the Company, through its senior management, may make from time to time forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company’s senior management based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Certain factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements are identified in the public filings made by the Company with the SEC, and forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in other public statements of the Company or its senior management should be considered in light of those factors. Specifically, with respect to statements relating to the sufficiency of the allowance for loan and lease losses, loan demand, cash flows, interest costs, growth and earnings potential, expansion and the Company’s positioning to handle the challenges presented by COVID-19, these factors include, but are not limited to, the rate of growth (or lack thereof) in the economy generally and in the Bank’s and ALC’s service areas; market conditions and investment returns; changes in interest rates; the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the Company’s customers, the communities that the Company serves and the United States economy, including the impact of actions taken by governmental authorities to try to contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and subsequent federal legislation) and the resulting effect on the Company’s operations, liquidity and capital position and on the financial condition of the Company’s borrowers and other customers; the pending discontinuation of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark; the availability of quality loans in the Bank’s and ALC’s service areas; the relative strength and weakness in the consumer and commercial credit sectors and in the real estate markets; collateral values; cybersecurity threats; and risks related to the Paycheck Protection Program. There can be no assurance that such factors or other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements.





FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – LINKED QUARTERS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

Quarter Ended Year Ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 December

31, September

30, June

30, March

31, December

31, December

31, December

31, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Results of Operations: Interest income $ 10,204 $ 9,996 $ 9,780 $ 10,397 $ 10,825 $ 40,377 $ 43,588 Interest expense 912 1,031 1,157 1,511 1,636 4,611 6,646 Net interest income 9,292 8,965 8,623 8,886 9,189 35,766 36,942 Provision for loan and lease losses 469 1,046 850 580 716 2,945 2,714 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 8,823 7,919 7,773 8,306 8,473 32,821 34,228 Non-interest income 1,008 1,375 1,330 1,297 1,396 5,010 5,366 Non-interest expense 8,477 8,747 8,581 8,494 8,279 34,299 33,782 Income before income taxes 1,354 547 522 1,109 1,590 3,532 5,812 Provision for income taxes 309 136 118 262 381 825 1,246 Net income $ 1,045 $ 411 $ 404 $ 847 $ 1,209 $ 2,707 $ 4,566 Per Share Data: Basic net income per share $ 0.16 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ 0.19 $ 0.43 $ 0.71 Diluted net income per share $ 0.15 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.40 $ 0.67 Dividends declared $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 Key Measures (Period End): Total assets $ 890,511 $ 852,941 $ 845,747 $ 788,565 $ 788,738 Tangible assets (1) 882,101 844,439 837,142 779,850 779,913 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 638,374 627,605 566,062 539,685 545,243 Allowance for loan and lease losses 7,470 7,185 6,423 5,954 5,762 Investment securities, net 91,422 93,405 103,964 110,079 108,356 Total deposits 782,212 745,336 738,290 682,595 683,662 Short-term borrowings 10,017 10,045 10,334 10,152 10,025 Total shareholders’ equity 86,678 85,658 85,281 84,332 84,748 Tangible common equity (1) 78,268 77,156 76,676 75,617 75,923 Book value per common share 14.03 13.87 13.81 13.73 13.76 Tangible book value per common share (1) 12.67 12.49 12.41 12.31 12.33 Key Ratios: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.48 % 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.43 % 0.61 % 0.32 % 0.58 % Return on average common equity

(annualized) 4.82 % 1.91 % 1.91 % 4.02 % 5.68 % 3.17 % 5.51 % Return on average tangible common equity

(annualized) (1) 5.34 % 2.12 % 2.13 % 4.49 % 6.35 % 3.52 % 6.19 % Net interest margin 4.59 % 4.56 % 4.65 % 4.97 % 5.12 % 4.69 % 5.18 % Efficiency ratio (2) 82.3 % 84.6 % 86.2 % 83.4 % 78.2 % 84.1 % 79.8 % Net loans to deposits 81.6 % 84.2 % 76.7 % 79.1 % 79.8 % Net loans to assets 71.7 % 73.6 % 66.9 % 68.4 % 69.1 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.87 % 9.14 % 9.16 % 9.70 % 9.73 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (3) 8.98 % 9.08 % 9.36 % 9.46 % 9.61 % Allowance for loan losses as % of loans (4) 1.16 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.09 % 1.05 % Nonperforming assets as % of total assets 0.45 % 0.47 % 0.52 % 0.60 % 0.61 %





(1) Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliation of tangible balances and measures beginning on page 11. (2) Efficiency ratio = non-interest expense / (net interest income + non-interest income). (3) First US Bank Tier 1 leverage ratio. (4) The allowance for loan losses as a % of loans excluding PPP Loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, was 1.18% as of December 31, 2020.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/

Rate % Average

Balance Interest Annualized

Yield/

Rate % ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total Loans $ 644,759 $ 9,818 6.06 % $ 545,130 $ 10,015 7.29 % Taxable investment securities 92,523 344 1.48 % 107,918 555 2.04 % Tax-exempt investment securities 3,533 16 1.80 % 1,543 11 2.83 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,135 10 3.51 % 1,138 12 4.18 % Federal funds sold 85 — — 10,080 45 1.77 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 63,477 16 0.10 % 46,677 187 1.59 % Total interest-earning assets 805,512 10,204 5.04 % 712,486 10,825 6.03 % Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 68,096 71,393 Total $ 873,608 $ 783,879 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 211,000 $ 134 0.25 % $ 164,412 $ 209 0.50 % Savings deposits 167,429 151 0.36 % 153,628 322 0.83 % Time deposits 236,769 591 0.99 % 246,640 1,071 1.72 % Total interest-bearing deposits 615,198 876 0.57 % 564,680 1,602 1.13 % Borrowings 10,021 36 1.43 % 10,172 34 1.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities (1) 625,219 912 0.58 % 574,852 1,636 1.13 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 152,537 113,953 Other liabilities 9,515 10,729 Shareholders’ equity 86,337 84,345 Total $ 873,608 $ 783,879 Net interest income $ 9,292 $ 9,189 Net interest margin 4.59 % 5.12 %





(1) The annualized rate on total average funding costs, including total average interest-bearing liabilities and average non-interest-bearing demand deposits, was 0.47% and 0.94% for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest Annualized Yield/

Rate % Average

Balance Interest Annualized Yield/

Rate % ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total Loans $ 590,200 $ 38,251 6.48 % $ 527,310 $ 39,635 7.52 % Taxable investment securities 99,096 1,761 1.78 % 130,262 2,710 2.08 % Tax-exempt investment securities 2,503 55 2.20 % 1,978 55 2.78 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,135 51 4.49 % 925 58 6.27 % Federal funds sold 4,740 45 0.95 % 11,700 272 2.32 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 65,609 214 0.33 % 40,853 858 2.10 % Total interest-earning assets 763,283 40,377 5.29 % 713,028 43,588 6.11 % Non-interest-earning assets: Other assets 70,716 71,723 Total $ 833,999 $ 784,751 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 192,035 $ 577 0.30 % $ 167,308 $ 848 0.51 % Savings deposits 162,636 756 0.46 % 161,371 1,632 1.01 % Time deposits 233,815 3,143 1.34 % 246,880 4,074 1.65 % Total interest-bearing deposits 588,486 4,476 0.76 % 575,559 6,554 1.14 % Borrowings 10,156 135 1.33 % 5,237 92 1.76 % Total interest-bearing liabilities (1) 598,642 4,611 0.77 % 580,796 6,646 1.14 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 140,196 111,214 Other liabilities 9,741 9,910 Shareholders’ equity 85,420 82,831 Total $ 833,999 $ 784,751 Net interest income $ 35,766 $ 36,942 Net interest margin 4.69 % 5.18 %





(1) The annualized rate on total average funding costs, including total average interest-bearing liabilities and average non-interest-bearing demand deposits, was 0.62% and 0.96% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

YEAR-END CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 12,235 $ 11,939 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 82,180 45,091 Total cash and cash equivalents 94,415 57,030 Federal funds sold 85 10,080 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 84,993 94,016 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 6,429 14,340 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,135 1,137 Loans and leases, net of allowance for loan and lease losses of $7,470 and $5,762, respectively 638,374 545,243 Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $23,774 and $22,570, respectively 28,206 29,216 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 15,846 15,546 Accrued interest receivable 2,807 2,488 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 8,410 8,825 Other real estate owned 949 1,078 Other assets 8,862 9,739 Total assets $ 890,511 $ 788,738 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 151,935 $ 112,729 Interest-bearing 630,277 570,933 Total deposits 782,212 683,662 Accrued interest expense 292 537 Other liabilities 11,312 9,766 Short-term borrowings 10,017 10,025 Total liabilities 803,833 703,990 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

7,596,351 and 7,568,053 shares issued, respectively; 6,176,556 and 6,157,692 shares outstanding, respectively 75 75 Additional paid-in capital 13,786 13,814 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (52 ) (46 ) Retained earnings 94,722 92,755 Less treasury stock: 1,419,795 and 1,410,361 shares at cost, respectively (21,853 ) (21,850 ) Total shareholders’ equity 86,678 84,748 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 890,511 $ 788,738

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

YEAR-END CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 9,818 $ 10,015 $ 38,251 $ 39,635 Interest on investment securities 386 810 2,126 3,953 Total interest income 10,204 10,825 40,377 43,588 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 876 1,602 4,476 6,554 Interest on borrowings 36 34 135 92 Total interest expense 912 1,636 4,611 6,646 Net interest income 9,292 9,189 35,766 36,942 Provision for loan and lease losses 469 716 2,945 2,714 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 8,823 8,473 32,821 34,228 Non-interest income: Service and other charges on deposit accounts 306 453 1,301 1,828 Credit insurance income 57 123 309 549 Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities — 25 326 92 Mortgage fees from secondary market 68 95 567 475 Lease income 212 212 842 845 Other income, net 365 488 1,665 1,577 Total non-interest income 1,008 1,396 5,010 5,366 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,069 5,080 20,536 20,352 Net occupancy and equipment 1,111 1,040 4,185 4,230 Computer services 485 420 1,796 1,525 Fees for professional services 293 297 1,297 1,176 Other expense 1,519 1,442 6,485 6,499 Total non-interest expense 8,477 8,279 34,299 33,782 Income before income taxes 1,354 1,590 3,532 5,812 Provision for income taxes 309 381 825 1,246 Net income $ 1,045 $ 1,209 $ 2,707 $ 4,566 Basic net income per share $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.43 $ 0.71 Diluted net income per share $ 0.15 $ 0.18 $ 0.40 $ 0.67 Dividends per share $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.09

COVID-19 Loan Deferments

Uncertainty continues to exist as to what the ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be on the Company’s borrowers. In response to this uncertainty, during 2020, the Company increased qualitative factors in the calculation of the allowance for loan and lease losses. Although we believe that the allowance was sufficient to absorb losses in the portfolio based on circumstances existing as of December 31, 2020, management is continuing to closely monitor the Company’s loan portfolio for indications of credit deterioration, particularly with respect to those loans that have had payments deferred in connection with the pandemic.

In accordance with section 4013 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Company implemented initiatives to provide short-term payment relief to borrowers who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Over 1,900 of the Company’s borrowers requested and were granted pandemic-related deferments by the Company during the year ended December 31, 2020. Although the interpretive guidance defines short-term as six months, the majority of deferments granted by the Company were for terms of 90 days or less. During 4Q2020, the principal balance of loans that were under COVID-19 deferment was reduced by $10.4 million. The table below summarizes all remaining COVID-19 payment deferments as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020 As of September 30, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 # of

Loans

Deferred Principal

Balance of

Loans

Deferred % of

Portfolio

Balance # of

Loans

Deferred Principal

Balance of

Loans

Deferred % of

Portfolio

Balance # of

Loans

Deferred Principal

Balance of

Loans

Deferred % of

Portfolio

Balance (Dollars in Thousands) Loans secured by real estate: Construction, land development and other land loans — $ — — 1 $ 2,259 6.4 % 7 $ 4,544 14.5 % Secured by 1-4 family residential properties 6 314 0.4 % 8 398 0.4 % 50 9,474 10.2 % Secured by multi-family residential properties — — — — — — 12 29,726 60.9 % Secured by non-farm, non-residential properties 6 6,615 3.6 % 10 14,084 7.7 % 49 42,797 26.6 % Commercial and industrial loans 2 530 0.6 % 2 529 0.6 % 9 1,460 1.7 % Consumer loans: Direct consumer 50 201 0.7 % 77 284 0.9 % 442 2,188 6.6 % Branch retail 43 336 1.0 % 36 353 1.1 % 172 1,856 5.6 % Indirect sales 3 65 0.1 % 19 509 0.4 % 123 3,199 3.6 % Total loans 110 $ 8,061 1.2 % 153 $ 18,416 2.9 % 864 $ 95,244 16.5 %

Although the credit quality of these deferred loans will continue to be evaluated on an ongoing basis in accordance with the Company’s uniform framework for establishing and monitoring credit risk, in accordance with regulatory guidance related to the CARES Act, loans for which payments were deferred related to COVID-19 will generally not be considered troubled debt restructurings or placed in past due or nonaccrual status during the deferment period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results presented in this press release that have been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company’s management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are beneficial to the reader. These non-GAAP measures have been provided to enhance overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and position. Management believes that these presentations provide meaningful comparisons of financial performance and position in various periods and can be used as a supplement to the GAAP-based measures presented in this press release. The non-GAAP financial results presented should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP-based results. Management believes that both GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together.

The non-GAAP measures and ratios that have been provided in this press release include measures of operating income, tangible assets and equity, and certain ratios that include tangible assets and equity. Discussion of these measures and ratios is included below, along with reconciliations of each relevant non-GAAP measure to GAAP-based measures included in the financial statements previously presented in this press release.

Operating Income

In addition to GAAP-based measures of net income, management periodically reviews certain non-GAAP measures of pre-tax income that factor out the impact of discrete income or expense items that, although not unusual, infrequent or nonrecurring, tend to fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter or are based on events that are not necessarily indicative of the Company’s core operating earnings as a financial institution. An example includes the provision for loan and lease losses, which, although a core part of the Company’s operating activities, may fluctuate significantly based on the level of loan growth in a quarter, changes in economic factors or other events during the quarter. Examples of items that are not necessarily considered by management to be core to the Company’s operating earnings include accretion and amortization of discounts, premiums and intangible assets associated with purchase accounting. In its own analysis, management has defined operating income as a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts net income for the following items:

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

Accretion of discount on purchased loans

Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits

Gains (losses) on sales and prepayments of investment securities

Gains (losses) on settlements of derivative contracts

Gains (losses) on sales of foreclosed real estate

Gains on sales of fixed and other assets

Provision for loan and lease losses

Amortization of core deposit intangible asset

Acquisition expenses

A reconciliation of the Company’s net income to its operating income for each of the most recent five quarters as of December 31, 2020 is set forth below. A limitation of the non-GAAP calculation of operating income presented below is that the adjustments to the comparable GAAP measure (net income) include gains, losses or expenses that the Company does not expect to continue to recognize at a consistent level in the future; however, the adjustments of these items should not be construed as an inference that these gains, losses or expenses are unusual, infrequent or nonrecurring.

FIRST US BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING INCOME – LINKED QUARTERS

(Non-U.S. GAAP Unaudited Reconciliation)

Quarter Ended 2020 2019 December

31, September

30, June

30, March

31, December

31, (Dollars in Thousands) Net income $ 1,045 $ 411 $ 404 $ 847 $ 1,209 Add back: Provision for income taxes 309 136 118 262 381 Income before income taxes 1,354 547 522 1,109 1,590 Subtract adjustments to net interest income: Accretion of discount on purchased loans (180 ) (140 ) (226 ) (131 ) (174 ) Accretion of premium on purchased time deposits (1 ) (3 ) (5 ) (9 ) (11 ) Net adjustments to net interest income (181 ) (143 ) (231 ) (140 ) (185 ) Add back (subtract) non-interest adjustments: Net gain on sales and prepayments of investment securities — — (326 ) — (25 ) Net (gain) loss on sales of foreclosed real estate (7 ) 6 5 5 30 Gain on sales of fixed and other assets — (315 ) — — — Provision for loan and lease losses 469 1,046 850 580 716 Amortization of core deposit intangible 91 103 110 110 110 Net non-interest adjustments 553 840 639 695 831 Operating income $ 1,726 $ 1,244 $ 930 $ 1,664 $ 2,236

Tangible Balances and Measures

In addition to capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators, the Company utilizes various tangible common equity measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. These measures, which are presented in the financial tables in this press release, may also include calculations of tangible assets. As defined by the Company, tangible common equity represents shareholders’ equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, while tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

Management believes that the measures of tangible equity are important because they reflect the level of capital available to withstand unexpected market conditions. In addition, presentation of these measures allows readers to compare certain aspects of the Company’s capitalization to other organizations. In management’s experience, many stock analysts use tangible common equity measures in conjunction with more traditional bank capital ratios to compare capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets that typically result from the use of the purchase accounting method in accounting for mergers and acquisitions.

These calculations are intended to complement the capital ratios defined by GAAP and banking regulators. Because GAAP does not include these measures, management believes that there are no comparable GAAP financial measures to the tangible common equity ratios that the Company utilizes. Despite the importance of these measures to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for the measures, and, therefore, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. In addition, there may be limits to the usefulness of these measures to investors. Accordingly, management encourages readers to consider the Company’s consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The table below reconciles the Company’s calculations of these measures to amounts reported in accordance with GAAP.

Quarter Ended Year Ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 December

31, September

30, June

30, March

31, December

31, December

31, December

31, (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited Reconciliation) TANGIBLE BALANCES Total assets $ 890,511 $ 852,941 $ 845,747 $ 788,565 $ 788,738 Less: Goodwill 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 Less: Core deposit intangible 975 1,067 1,170 1,280 1,390 Tangible assets (a) $ 882,101 $ 844,439 $ 837,142 $ 779,850 $ 779,913 Total shareholders’ equity $ 86,678 $ 85,658 $ 85,281 $ 84,332 $ 84,748 Less: Goodwill 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 Less: Core deposit intangible 975 1,067 1,170 1,280 1,390 Tangible common equity (b) $ 78,268 $ 77,156 $ 76,676 $ 75,617 $ 75,923 Average shareholders’ equity $ 86,337 $ 85,656 $ 84,953 $ 84,721 $ 84,345 $ 85,420 $ 82,831 Less: Average goodwill 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 7,435 Less: Average core deposit intangible 1,019 1,115 1,224 1,332 1,442 1,172 1,623 Average tangible shareholders’ equity (c) $ 77,883 $ 77,106 $ 76,294 $ 75,954 $ 75,468 $ 76,813 $ 73,773 Net income (d) $ 1,045 $ 411 $ 404 $ 847 $ 1,209 $ 2,707 $ 4,566 Common shares outstanding (in thousands) (e) 6,177 6,177 6,176 6,143 6,158 TANGIBLE MEASURES Tangible book value per common share (b)/(e) $ 12.67 $ 12.49 $ 12.41 $ 12.31 $ 12.33 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)/(a) 8.87 % 9.14 % 9.16 % 9.70 % 9.73 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 5.34 % 2.12 % 2.13 % 4.49 % 6.35 % 3.52 % 6.19 %





(1) Calculation of Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) = ((net income (d) / number of days in period) * number of days in year) / average tangible shareholders’ equity (c)

Contact:

Thomas S. Elley

205-582-1200



