Tints of Nature, a socially-responsible company, has been awarded B Corp™ certification. B Corps™ are businesses that meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Organic, vegan-friendly and natural Tints of Nature–Simply Healthier Hair Color now is available at Walmart.com. Tints of Nature contains more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally derived ingredients across its range.

PALM BEACH, FL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green living is a movement that continues to gain supporters.

Consumers are looking to live healthier lives but are looking at the 1,000 chemicals found in their homes on a given day.

“We need to live a greener, chemical-free lifestyle,” said Raoul Perfitt, CEO and formulator of Tints of Nature, a United Kingdom-based company. “For almost 30 years, Tints of Nature has offered a natural, healthier hair coloring system to replace products filled with harmful chemicals.”

Tints of Nature hair color products contain more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally derived ingredients.

Perfitt said exposure to harsh chemicals could damage your health, which is one reason Tints of Nature developed a natural coloring brand.

“We were one of the first hair color brands that offered salon-quality results without harmful chemicals,” Perfitt said. “When we first started in the 1990s, women didn’t have a lot of healthy options. We were a trailblazer.”

Back then, hair color products used chemicals, such as ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts.

“We developed Tints of Nature without any of these chemicals,” Perfitt said. “Our research and development team searched for natural ingredients that would replace the harmful chemicals that could be dangerous to your skin, hair, and health.”

Tints of Nature’s core values also prevent it from testing its products on animals.

“We are a socially-responsible company,” Perfitt said. “We want our customers to be proud that we are cruelty-free and that we make sure that all of our vendors in the supply chain are treated fairly.”

To purchase Tints of Nature products, visit Walmart.com.

