NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $9.7 million or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with net income of $5.4 million or $0.29 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 1.27% and 11.30%, respectively. Excluding fourth quarter merger-related charges of $2.1 million, operating(1) diluted earnings per share were $0.51, return on average assets was 1.48%, and return on average tangible equity was 15.38%.



For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company reported net income of $24.7 million or $1.22 per diluted share compared with net income of $22.4 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 0.94% and 9.55%, respectively. Excluding merger-related charges of $5.4 million, operating(1) diluted earnings per share were $1.42, return on average assets was 1.09%, and return on average tangible equity was 11.09%.

“I would like to thank our employees for their tireless work over the past year in helping our clients and communities,” said Timothy K. Schools, chief executive officer. “As a result of their tremendous efforts and our solid risk management culture in a challenging and uncertain operating environment, we are pleased to report strong 2020 and fourth quarter financial results, led by high performance in our mortgage and tri-net divisions. During the year, we made progress in advancing several strategic initiatives, including the continued refocus on providing core banking services to our local markets, integrating and expanding our recent East Tennessee expansion with the addition of Knoxville and completion of our FCB acquisition, and strengthening our balance sheet management capabilities. Importantly, as part of our mission, we made extra efforts to support our employees, clients, and communities as we all manage through the current pandemic. We are proud to have maintained full employment and compensation, offer flexible work programs, and participate in loan assistance and deferral programs. Together, with our client-centric banking model, stable and growing markets, and key strategic initiatives, we are optimistic about our future prospects and enhanced opportunities to serve our clients.”

Profitability



Annualized return on average assets for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 1.27% compared to 1.06% for the same period in 2019. Operating (1) annualized return on average assets for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 1.48% compared to 1.08% for the same period in 2019. Operating (1) annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 1.93% compared to 1.41% for the same period in 2019.

annualized return on average assets for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 1.48% compared to 1.08% for the same period in 2019. Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 1.93% compared to 1.41% for the same period in 2019. Annualized return on average equity for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 11.30% compared to 7.92% for the same period in 2019. Operating (1) annualized return on average tangible equity for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 15.38% compared to 9.69% for the same period in 2019.

annualized return on average tangible equity for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 15.38% compared to 9.69% for the same period in 2019. Net interest margin was 3.12% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 3.49% for the same period in 2019.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 63.02% compared to 68.46% for the same period in 2019. The operating(1) efficiency ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 56.85% compared to 67.73% for the same period in 2019.

Growth



Pre-tax pre-provision earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 increased 79% to $12.6 million, compared to $7.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

End of period deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 decreased $49.5 million or 8% annualized.

Excluding PPP loans, end of period loan growth for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $19.61 million or 5% annualized.

Tangible book value per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 increased 7% to $13.36, compared to $12.45 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Soundness



The total risk-based capital ratio was 16.03% at December 31, 2020 compared to 13.45% at December 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.23% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.89% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans, less PPP loans, was 1.57% at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2019.

Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.28% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.18% at December 31, 2019.

Annualized net charge offs to average loans were 0.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 0.06% for the same period in 2019.

Dividend

On January 28, 2021, the board of directors of CapStar approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share that will be paid on February 24, 2021 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2020, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $2.98 billion, total loans of $1.89 billion, total deposits of $2.57 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $343.49 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

(1) Operating measures exclude merger-related expenses unrelated to CapStar’s normal operations. For a discussion and reconciliation of the Non-GAAP operating measures that exclude merger-related costs unrelated to CapStar’s normal operations, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Disclaimer” and the Non-GAAP financial measures section of the financial statements.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating,” and “Tangible common equity to tangible assets.”

Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.





CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Fourth quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 22,653 $ 20,233 $ 84,272 $ 82,828 Securities: Taxable 1,412 1,077 4,863 4,619 Tax-exempt 354 347 1,342 1,438 Federal funds sold — — — 26 Restricted equity securities 155 171 576 755 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 158 377 799 1,881 Total interest income 24,732 22,205 91,852 91,547 Interest expense: Interest-bearing deposits 497 2,015 3,868 7,538 Savings and money market accounts 377 1,821 5,196 7,266 Time deposits 1,121 1,626 5,317 7,542 Federal funds purchased — — — 4 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase — — — 5 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8 162 356 1,444 Subordinated notes 398 — 792 — Total interest expense 2,401 5,624 15,529 23,799 Net interest income 22,331 16,581 76,323 67,748 Provision for loan losses 184 — 11,479 761 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,147 16,581 64,844 66,987 Noninterest income: Treasury management and other deposit service charges 964 736 3,494 3,135 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 782 928 3,172 3,251 Mortgage banking income 5,971 2,316 25,034 9,467 Tri-Net fees 1,165 274 3,693 2,785 Wealth management fees 411 407 1,573 1,425 Net gain (loss) on Sale of SBA Loans 916 (20 ) 1,440 803 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 51 9 125 (99 ) Other noninterest income 1,488 1,069 4,717 3,507 Total noninterest income 11,748 5,719 43,248 24,274 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 11,996 9,318 45,252 35,542 Data processing and software 2,548 1,835 8,865 6,961 Professional fees 370 531 2,224 2,102 Occupancy 975 795 3,590 3,345 Equipment 900 834 3,195 3,723 Regulatory fees 368 28 1,261 591 Merger related expenses 2,105 163 5,390 2,654 Amortization of intangibles 524 397 1,824 1,655 Other operating 1,692 1,365 5,760 5,422 Total noninterest expense 21,478 15,266 77,361 61,995 Income before income taxes 12,417 7,034 30,731 29,266 Income tax expense 2,736 1,613 6,035 6,844 Net income $ 9,681 $ 5,421 $ 24,696 $ 22,422 Per share information: Basic net income per share of common stock $ 0.44 $ 0.30 $ 1.22 $ 1.25 Diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.44 $ 0.29 $ 1.22 $ 1.20 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 21,960,184 18,350,994 20,162,038 17,886,164 Diluted 21,978,925 18,443,916 20,185,589 18,613,224

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.



CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Fourth quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 Income Statement Data: Net interest income $ 22,331 $ 19,656 $ 17,675 $ 16,661 $ 16,581 Provision for loan losses 184 2,119 1,624 7,553 — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,147 17,537 16,051 9,108 16,581 Treasury management and other deposit service charges 964 1,064 691 775 736 Interchange and debit card transaction fees 782 936 729 724 928 Mortgage banking income 5,971 9,686 7,123 2,253 2,316 Tri-Net fees 1,165 668 1,260 599 274 Wealth management fees 411 382 374 407 407 Net gain (loss) on Sale of SBA Loans 916 476 13 35 (20 ) Net gain on sale of securities 51 34 13 27 9 Other noninterest income 1,488 1,558 620 1,054 1,069 Total noninterest income 11,748 14,804 10,823 5,874 5,719 Salaries and employee benefits 11,996 12,949 12,305 8,002 9,318 Data processing and software 2,548 2,353 2,100 1,864 1,835 Professional fees 370 638 581 636 531 Occupancy 975 999 797 820 795 Equipment 900 864 680 751 834 Regulatory fees 368 397 333 163 28 Merger related expenses 2,105 2,548 448 290 163 Amortization of intangibles 524 539 375 386 397 Other operating 1,692 1,452 1,315 1,299 1,365 Total noninterest expense 21,478 22,739 18,934 14,211 15,266 Net income before income tax expense 12,417 9,602 7,940 771 7,034 Income tax (benefit) expense 2,736 2,115 1,759 (575 ) 1,613 Net income $ 9,681 $ 7,487 $ 6,181 $ 1,346 $ 5,421 Weighted average shares - basic 21,960,184 21,948,579 18,307,083 18,392,913 18,350,994 Weighted average shares - diluted 21,978,925 21,960,490 18,320,006 18,443,725 18,443,916 Net income per share, basic $ 0.44 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.07 $ 0.30 Net income per share, diluted 0.44 0.34 0.34 0.07 0.29 Balance Sheet Data (at period end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 277,439 $ 455,925 $ 368,820 $ 91,450 $ 101,269 Securities available-for-sale 486,215 308,337 223,034 219,213 213,129 Securities held-to-maturity 2,407 2,413 2,699 3,306 3,313 Loans held for sale 179,669 198,603 129,807 186,937 168,222 Total loans 1,891,019 1,906,603 1,592,725 1,446,835 1,420,102 Allowance for loan losses (23,245 ) (23,167 ) (21,035 ) (20,114 ) (12,604 ) Total assets 2,984,102 3,024,348 2,445,172 2,072,585 2,037,201 Non-interest-bearing deposits 662,934 716,707 546,974 442,789 312,096 Interest-bearing deposits 1,905,067 1,900,835 1,548,592 1,320,920 1,417,355 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and borrowings 39,423 39,418 39,464 10,000 10,000 Total liabilities 2,640,616 2,690,453 2,163,222 1,796,795 1,764,155 Shareholders' equity $ 343,486 $ 333,895 $ 281,950 $ 275,790 $ 273,046 Total shares of common stock outstanding 21,988,803 21,947,805 18,302,188 18,307,802 18,361,922 Book value per share of common stock $ 15.62 $ 15.21 $ 15.41 $ 15.06 $ 14.87 Tangible book value per share of common stock * 13.36 12.92 13.02 12.66 12.45 Market value per common share 14.75 9.81 12.00 9.89 16.65 Capital ratios: Total risk based capital 16.03 % 15.96 % 16.76 % 13.68 % 13.45 % Tier 1 risk based capital 13.52 % 13.39 % 13.76 % 12.56 % 12.73 % Common equity tier 1 capital 13.52 % 13.39 % 13.76 % 12.56 % 12.73 % Leverage 9.60 % 9.23 % 10.08 % 11.23 % 11.37 %

_____________________

*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)

Fourth quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 Average Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 427,086 $ 526,409 $ 257,709 $ 114,272 $ 115,100 Investment securities 407,622 323,689 238,762 226,537 225,265 Loans held for sale 165,441 156,123 176,193 180,401 140,731 Loans 1,891,202 1,906,449 1,560,626 1,421,256 1,431,027 Assets 3,028,225 3,043,847 2,350,021 2,059,306 2,030,231 Interest bearing deposits 1,909,692 1,957,259 1,519,877 1,411,666 1,388,496 Deposits 2,613,080 2,648,465 2,031,924 1,735,635 1,711,021 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 39,428 39,431 10,966 20,989 22,391 Liabilities 2,687,516 2,722,341 2,068,408 1,780,756 1,758,663 Shareholders' equity $ 340,709 $ 321,506 $ 281,614 $ 278,550 $ 271,568 Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.27 % 0.98 % 1.06 % 0.26 % 1.06 % Annualized return on average equity 11.30 % 9.26 % 8.83 % 1.94 % 7.92 % Net interest margin (1) 3.12 % 2.72 % 3.23 % 3.50 % 3.49 % Annualized noninterest income to average assets 1.54 % 1.93 % 1.85 % 1.15 % 1.12 % Efficiency ratio 63.02 % 65.99 % 66.44 % 63.06 % 68.46 % Loans by Type (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 630,775 $ 648,018 $ 621,541 $ 447,311 $ 394,408 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 162,603 164,336 147,682 166,652 172,456 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 481,229 480,106 408,402 378,170 387,443 Construction and development 174,859 176,751 117,830 141,087 143,111 Consumer real estate 343,791 350,238 238,696 248,243 256,097 Consumer 44,279 42,104 27,542 27,739 28,426 Other 53,483 45,050 31,032 37,633 38,161 Asset Quality Data: Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.32 % 1.39 % 0.89 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 483 % 787 % 705 % 550 % 861 % Nonaccrual loans $ 4,817 $ 2,945 $ 2,982 $ 3,658 $ 1,464 Troubled debt restructurings 1,928 1,886 1,228 1,306 2,717 Loans - over 89 days past due 4,367 541 639 399 38 Total non-performing loans 4,817 2,945 2,982 3,658 1,464 OREO and repossessed assets 523 171 147 147 1,044 Total non-performing assets $ 5,340 $ 3,116 $ 3,129 $ 3,805 $ 2,508 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.25 % 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.25 % 0.10 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.18 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.18 % 0.12 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.28 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.26 % 0.18 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.02 % 0.0 % 0.18 % 0.01 % 0.06 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 106 $ (13 ) $ 703 $ 43 $ 224 Interest Rates and Yields: Loans 4.48 % 4.47 % 4.50 % 5.10 % 5.24 % Securities (1) 1.98 % 2.18 % 2.73 % 3.04 % 3.00 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 3.45 % 3.41 % 3.78 % 4.56 % 4.67 % Deposits 0.30 % 0.67 % 0.59 % 1.14 % 1.27 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 4.09 % 5.14 % 3.16 % 2.77 % 2.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.49 % 0.99 % 0.81 % 1.43 % 1.58 % Other Information: Full-time equivalent employees 380 403 286 288 289

_____________________

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

(1) Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.



CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Fourth quarter 2020 Earnings Release

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets Loans (1) $ 1,891,202 $ 21,305 4.48 % $ 1,431,027 $ 18,884 5.24 % Loans held for sale 165,441 1,348 3.24 % 140,731 1,349 3.80 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 350,644 1,567 1.79 % 175,750 1,248 2.84 % Investment securities exempt from federal income tax (3) 56,978 354 3.14 % 49,515 347 3.55 % Total securities 407,622 1,921 1.98 % 225,265 1,595 3.00 % Cash balances in other banks 394,831 158 0.16 % 96,125 377 1.56 % Funds sold — — — 45 — 3.75 % Total interest-earning assets 2,859,096 24,732 3.45 % 1,893,193 22,205 4.67 % Noninterest-earning assets 169,129 137,038 Total assets $ 3,028,225 $ 2,030,231 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 828,740 497 0.24 % $ 566,869 2,015 1.41 % Savings and money market deposits 593,236 377 0.25 % 514,896 1,821 1.40 % Time deposits 487,716 1,121 0.91 % 306,731 1,626 2.10 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,909,692 1,995 0.42 % 1,388,496 5,462 1.56 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 39,428 406 4.09 % 22,391 162 2.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,949,120 2,401 0.49 % 1,410,887 5,624 1.58 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 703,388 322,524 Total funding sources 2,652,508 1,733,411 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 35,008 25,252 Shareholders’ equity 340,709 271,568 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,028,225 $ 2,030,231 Net interest spread (4) 2.96 % 3.09 % Net interest income/margin (5) $ 22,331 3.12 % $ 16,580 3.49 %

_____________________

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.

(2) Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.

(3) Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.

(4) Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Fourth quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 Operating net income: Net income $ 9,681 $ 7,487 $ 6,181 $ 1,346 $ 5,421 Add: merger related expenses 2,105 2,548 448 290 163 Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses (550 ) (666 ) (117 ) (76 ) (43 ) Operating net income $ 11,236 $ 9,369 $ 6,512 $ 1,560 $ 5,541 Operating diluted net income per

share of common stock: Operating net income $ 11,236 $ 9,369 $ 6,512 $ 1,560 $ 5,541 Weighted average shares - diluted 21,978,925 21,960,490 18,320,006 18,443,725 18,443,916 Operating diluted net income per share of common stock $ 0.51 $ 0.43 $ 0.36 $ 0.08 $ 0.30 Operating annualized return on average assets: Operating net income $ 11,236 $ 9,369 $ 6,512 $ 1,560 $ 5,541 Average assets $ 3,028,225 $ 3,043,847 $ 2,350,021 $ 2,059,306 $ 2,030,231 Operating annualized return on average assets 1.48 % 1.22 % 1.11 % 0.30 % 1.08 % Operating annualized return on average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 340,709 $ 321,506 $ 281,614 $ 278,550 $ 271,568 Less: average intangible assets (50,038 ) (50,577 ) (43,871 ) (44,253 ) (44,646 ) Average tangible equity 290,671 270,929 237,743 234,297 226,922 Operating net income $ 11,236 $ 9,369 $ 6,512 $ 1,560 $ 5,541 Operating annualized return on average tangible equity 15.38 % 13.76 % 11.02 % 2.68 % 9.69 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 21,478 $ 22,739 $ 18,934 $ 14,211 $ 15,266 Less: merger related expenses (2,105 ) (2,548 ) (448 ) (290 ) (163 ) Total operating noninterest expense 19,373 20,191 18,486 13,921 15,103 Net interest income 22,331 19,656 17,675 16,661 16,581 Total noninterest income 11,748 14,804 10,823 5,874 5,719 Total revenues $ 34,079 $ 34,460 $ 28,498 $ 22,535 $ 22,300 Operating efficiency ratio: 56.85 % 58.59 % 64.87 % 61.78 % 67.73 % Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets: Income before income taxes $ 12,417 $ 9,602 $ 7,940 $ 771 $ 7,034 Add: merger related expenses 2,105 2,548 448 290 163 Add: provision for loan losses 184 2,119 1,624 7,553 — Operating pre-tax pre-provision income 14,706 14,269 10,012 8,614 7,197 Average assets $ 3,028,225 $ 3,043,847 $ 2,350,021 $ 2,059,306 $ 2,030,231 Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets: 1.93 % 1.86 % 1.71 % 1.68 % 1.41 % Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 343,486 $ 333,895 $ 281,950 $ 275,790 $ 273,046 Less: intangible assets (49,698 ) (50,222 ) (43,633 ) (44,008 ) (44,393 ) Tangible equity $ 293,788 $ 283,673 $ 238,317 $ 231,782 $ 228,653 Tangible Book Value per Share of Common Stock: Tangible common equity $ 293,788 $ 283,673 $ 238,317 $ 231,782 $ 228,653 Total shares of common stock outstanding 21,988,803 21,947,805 18,302,188 18,307,802 18,361,922 Tangible book value per share of common stock $ 13.36 $ 12.92 $ 13.02 $ 12.66 $ 12.45



CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Fourth quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Five Quarter Comparison 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 Allowance for loan losses $ 23,245 $ 23,167 $ 21,035 $ 20,114 $ 12,604 Purchase accounting marks 3,663 4,013 2,790 3,178 3,473 Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value marks 26,908 27,180 23,825 23,292 16,077 Loans 1,891,019 1,906,603 1,592,725 1,446,835 1,420,102 Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees 181,601 216,799 213,064 — — Non-PPP Loans 1,709,418 1,689,804 1,379,661 1,446,835 1,420,102 Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans 1.57 % 1.61 % 1.73 % 1.61 % 1.13 %



CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)

Fourth quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Operating net income: Net income $ 24,696 $ 22,422 Add: merger related expenses 5,390 2,654 Less: income tax impact of merger related expenses (1,409 ) (694 ) Operating net income $ 28,677 $ 24,382 Operating diluted net income per

share of common stock: Operating net income $ 28,677 $ 24,382 Weighted average shares - diluted 20,185,589 18,613,224 Operating diluted net income per share of common stock $ 1.42 $ 1.31 Operating return on average assets: Operating net income $ 28,677 $ 24,382 Average assets $ 2,622,635 $ 2,007,327 Operating return on average assets 1.09 % 1.21 % Operating return on average tangible equity: Average total shareholders' equity $ 305,748 $ 264,124 Less: average intangible assets (47,202 ) (45,256 ) Average tangible equity 258,546 218,868 Operating net income $ 28,677 $ 24,382 Operating return on average tangible equity 11.09 % 11.14 % Operating efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 77,361 $ 61,995 Less: merger related expenses (5,390 ) (2,654 ) Total operating noninterest expense 71,971 59,341 Net interest income 76,323 67,748 Total noninterest income 43,248 24,274 Total revenues $ 119,571 $ 92,022 Operating efficiency ratio: 60.19 % 64.49 %

