Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The predictive and prescriptive analytics market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 64.58 Billion by 2028, and register a steady CAGR of 25.4%, over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing usage of predictive and prescriptive analytics for inventory planning is a major factor driving growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market, and this trend is expected to continue to gain traction during the forecast period. In addition, rising adoption of predictive and prescriptive analytics for remote monitoring in the healthcare industry is expected to further fuel growth of the predictive and prescriptive analytics market during the forecast period. Increasing use of competitive intelligence systems is also expected to fuel growth of the predictive and prescriptive analytics market to a significant extent.
Concerns regarding data security of predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions is a primary factor expected to hamper preference and adoption, and in turn impact growth of the predictive and prescriptive analytics market to a certain extent over the forecast period.
Key Highlights in the Report
Emergen Research has segmented the predictive and prescriptive analytics market on the basis of type, deployment, application, end-use, and region.
